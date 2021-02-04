1 min ago
Sumitomo quits U.S. shale oil with sale of Eagle Ford stake
1 hour ago
Reliance’s unit to sell Marcellus shale assets for $250 million
3 hours ago
Royal Dutch Shell Plc Fourth Quarter 2020 Interim Dividend
4 hours ago
Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2020
4 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 192 Bcf
5 hours ago
Argentina’s Vaca Muerta tight oil deposit is now producing at record levels, matching US well scores

Gas to Liquid Market to Reach USD 5.33 Billion in 2027; Rising Joint Research & Development Activities to Boost Growth: Fortune Business Insights(TM)

in Press Releases   by
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.