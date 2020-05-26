Gathering limits make it a ‘great time to be building a pipeline:’ Alberta Minister Sonya Savage

4 hours ago
The Canadian Press

Oil & Gas Publisher’s Note: Some things are just funny…..

EDMONTON — Alberta’s energy minister says it’s a good time to build a pipeline because public health restrictions limit protests against them.

Sonya Savage made the comment Friday in a podcast hosted by the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Asked about the Trans Mountain Expansion pipeline, she said “now is a great time to be building a pipeline” because COVID-19 rules restrict large gatherings.

While the interviewer laughs, Savage does not.

ottawa-we have a problem- oilandgas360.comSavage’s spokesman says in an email that the minister respects the right to lawful protest.

Kavi Bal adds that the current restrictions on public gatherings benefit no one, including pipeline proponents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2020

The Canadian Press

