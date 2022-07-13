48 seconds ago
Gazprom casts doubt on pipeline’s quick return to full flow
1 hour ago
High oil prices pose high risk to economic recovery, IEA says
2 hours ago
Wildcat Discovery raises $90 mln for high energy density EV batteries
2 hours ago
Tellurian announces Haynesville Shale acquisition for $125 million
3 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 3.3 million barrels
4 hours ago
Oil edges higher; market wary of U.S. inflation data

Gazprom casts doubt on pipeline’s quick return to full flow

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / International / Pipeline News / Politics   by

Yahoo

BERLIN (AP) — Russian energy giant Gazprom appeared to cast doubt Wednesday on the prospects of quickly restoring the flow of natural gas to full capacity through a major pipeline to western Europe.

Gazprom casts doubt on pipeline's quick return to full flow-oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

Gazprom last month reduced the gas deliveries through Nord Stream 1 to Germany by 60%. The state-owned gas company cited technical problems involving a part that partner Siemens Energy sent to Canada for overhaul and couldn’t be returned because of sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Canadian government said over the weekend that it would allow the gas turbine that powers a compressor station to be delivered to Germany, citing the “very significant hardship” that the German economy would suffer without a sufficient gas supply to keep industries running and generate electricity.

In a statement Wednesday on Twitter, Gazprom said it “does not possess any documents that would enable Siemens to get the gas turbine engine … out of Canada.” It added that “in these circumstances, it appears impossible to reach an objective conclusion on further developments regarding the safe operation” of a compressor station at the Russian end of the pipeline.

Nord Stream 1 runs under the Baltic Sea is Germany’s main source of Russian gas, which recently has accounted for about 35% of the country’s total gas supply. Gas is usually sent onward to other European countries as well.

German politicians have dismissed Russia’s technical explanation for last month’s reduction in gas flowing through Nord Stream 1, saying the decision was a political gambit to sow uncertainty and further push up energy prices.

Nord Stream 1 has been shut down altogether since Monday for annual maintenance that is scheduled to last until July 21. German officials are concerned that Russia may not resume gas deliveries at all, pointing to a possibility that it might cite another technical detail as a reason to keep the gas turned off.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.