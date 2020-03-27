Generac Introduces First-Ever Automatic Transfer Switch with Integrated Home Energy Monitoring Capabilities

WAUKESHA, Wis., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Power outages from coast to coast have created a growing demand for home standby generators. With electric utility bills also on the rise1, the challenge of protecting the home from outages while protecting the bank account from outrageous electric bills is uniquely solved with the new energy-monitoring PWRview™ Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS) from GeneracⓇ Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC).

With the launch of the PWRview ATS, Generac is the first to offer a Home Energy Monitoring System (HEMS) built into the switch. The PWRview ATS allows any home that is being equipped with a home standby generator to immediately access powerful, money-saving insights about the home's energy consumption.

Because the PWRview monitor is already built into the transfer switch that is required for the generator, PWRview insights are available as soon as the generator system is installed. Homeowners can download the PWRview app to any smartphone to easily monitor their home's energy use from anywhere in the world, and unlock never-before-seen information that can help lower energy bills by up to 20 percent2.

The PWRview app gives homeowners access to their energy usage with a real time display and 24/7 remote access to their electricity consumption. Live dashboards provide deep insights to inform homeowners when they are wasting electricity and where their electricity is being used. Detailed bill tracking and consumption forecasts educate homeowners on energy habits to eliminate surprises on their monthly bill.

"The PWRview transfer switch makes saving energy and money easy," said Russ Minick, Chief Marketing Officer for Generac. "Making HEMS an integral part of the transfer switch means generator owners can save enough money over time through more efficient energy consumption to offset a significant portion of the cost of the home standby system, while enjoying all the safety and security of a backup power solution."

To protect homes and families from power outages and to introduce new savings on electric bills with a Generac home standby generator with PWRview, learn more at www.generac.com

1Source: EIA (U.S. Energy Information Administration)

2Savings vary based on energy habits, size of home and number of occupants.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading global supplier of backup power and prime power products, systems, engine-powered tools, and solar energy storage systems. In 1959, our founder was committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the first affordable backup generator. More than 60 years later, the same dedication to innovation, durability and excellence has resulted in the company's ability to expand its industry-leading product portfolio into homes and small businesses, on job sites, and in industrial and mobile applications across the globe. Generac offers single engine backup and prime power systems up to 2 MW and paralleled solutions up to 100 MW, and uses a variety of fuel sources to support power needs for our customers. Generac hosts Power Outage Central, the definitive source of U.S. power outage data, at Generac.com/poweroutagecentral. For more information about Generac and its products and services, visit Generac.com.

