General form for quarterly reports under Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 10-Q

CORE LABORATORIES N.V.
FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2021
INDEX
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements
CORE LABORATORIES N.V.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
March 31,
2021
|
|
|
December 31,
2020
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $
and $
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes receivable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RIGHT OF USE ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTANGIBLES, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOODWILL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DEFERRED TAX ASSETS, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
Accrued payroll and related costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes other than payroll and income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unearned revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LONG-TERM DEBT, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LONG-TERM OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DEFERRED COMPENSATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preference shares, EUR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares, EUR
issued and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Treasury shares, at cost,
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Total Core Laboratories N.V. shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.
3
CORE LABORATORIES N.V.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
REVENUE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Services
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
Product sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation expense shown below
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of product sales, exclusive of depreciation expense and impairment and other charges shown below
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative expense, exclusive of depreciation
expense shown below
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impairments and other charges
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Core Laboratories N.V.
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE INFORMATION:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
(
|
)
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Core Laboratories N.V.
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
(
|
)
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Core Laboratories N.V.
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assuming Dilution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.
4
CORE LABORATORIES N.V.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
(
|
)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivatives:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain (loss) on fair value of interest rate swaps
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Interest rate swap amount reclassified to net income (loss)
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit) on interest rate swaps reclassified to net income (loss)
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest rate swaps
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Core Laboratories N.V.
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
(
|
)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.
5
CORE LABORATORIES N.V.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Common Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at Beginning of Period
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
New share issuance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Balance at End of Period
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional Paid-In Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at Beginning of Period
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New share issuance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Balance at End of Period
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained Earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at Beginning of Period
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Core Laboratories N.V.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Balance at End of Period
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at Beginning of Period
|
|
$
|
(
|
)
|
|
$
|
(
|
)
|
Interest rate swaps, net of tax
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Balance at End of Period
|
|
$
|
(
|
)
|
|
$
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Treasury Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at Beginning of Period
|
|
$
|
(
|
)
|
|
$
|
(
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repurchase of common shares
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Balance at End of Period
|
|
$
|
(
|
)
|
|
$
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Controlling Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at Beginning of Period
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at End of Period
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at Beginning of Period
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repurchase of common shares
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
New share issuance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Interest rate swaps, net of tax
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Balance at End of Period
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Dividends per Share
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.
6
CORE LABORATORIES N.V.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Continued)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Common Shares - Number of shares issued
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Balance at Beginning of Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New share issuance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Balance at End of Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Treasury Shares - Number of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at Beginning of Period
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repurchase of common shares
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Balance at End of Period
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Shares - Number of shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at Beginning of Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New share issuance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repurchase of common shares
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Balance at End of Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.
7
CORE LABORATORIES N.V.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
(
|
)
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes to value of life insurance policies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Impairments and other charges
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-cash items
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Unearned revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Patents and other intangibles
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Premiums on life insurance policies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Proceeds from long-term debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Repurchase of common shares
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
Other financing activities
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
)
|
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash payments for interest
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
Cash payments for income taxes
|
|
$
|