General form for quarterly reports under Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 10-Q

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

 

FORM 10-Q

(Mark One)

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021  

OR

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

 

For the transition period from ________________ to ______________

 

Commission File Number:  001-14273

 

CORE LABORATORIES N.V.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

 

The Netherlands

 

Not Applicable

(State or other jurisdiction of

incorporation or organization)

 

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

Van Heuven Goedhartlaan 7 B

 

 

1181 LE Amstelveen

 

 

The Netherlands

 

Not Applicable

(Address of principal executive offices)

 

(Zip Code)

 

(31-20) 420-3191

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

 

None

(Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report)

 

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

 

Title of each class

 

Trading

Symbol(s)

 

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock (par value EUR 0.02)

 

CLB

 

New York Stock Exchange

Common Stock (par value EUR 0.02)

 

CLB

 

Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange

 

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.     Yes   No

 

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).   Yes   No

 

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

 

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer  

Non-accelerated filer  

Smaller reporting company  

Emerging growth company  

 

 

 

 

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.   

 

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).

Yes   No

 

The number of common shares of the registrant, par value EUR 0.02 per share, outstanding at April 21, 2021 was 46,306,196.

 

 

 

CORE LABORATORIES N.V.

FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2021

INDEX

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

 

 

 

Page

 

 

 

Item 1.

Financial Statements

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

3

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

4

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

5

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited) for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

6

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

8

 

 

 

 

Notes to the Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

9

 

 

 

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

20

 

 

 

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

32

 

 

 

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

32

 

 

 

 

 

 

PART II - OTHER INFORMATION

 

 

 

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

34

 

 

 

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

34

 

 

 

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

34

 

 

 

Item 6.

Exhibits

35

 

 

 

 

Signature

36

 

 

 

 

 

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements

CORE LABORATORIES N.V.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

March 31,

2021

 

 

December 31,

2020

 

ASSETS

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

27,806

 

 

$

13,806

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,919

   and $4,068 at 2021 and 2020, respectively

 

 

86,567

 

 

 

83,192

 

Inventories

 

 

39,117

 

 

 

38,151

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

13,107

 

 

 

14,797

 

Income taxes receivable

 

 

13,374

 

 

 

9,675

 

Other current assets

 

 

5,846

 

 

 

6,227

 

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

185,817

 

 

 

165,848

 

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net

 

 

113,491

 

 

 

115,293

 

RIGHT OF USE ASSETS

 

 

70,295

 

 

 

66,385

 

INTANGIBLES, net

 

 

8,423

 

 

 

8,583

 

GOODWILL

 

 

99,445

 

 

 

99,445

 

DEFERRED TAX ASSETS, net

 

 

67,966

 

 

 

72,775

 

OTHER ASSETS

 

 

39,009

 

 

 

40,250

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

584,446

 

 

$

568,579

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

25,500

 

 

$

23,028

 

Accrued payroll and related costs

 

 

23,063

 

 

 

26,526

 

Taxes other than payroll and income

 

 

4,497

 

 

 

6,556

 

Unearned revenues

 

 

5,864

 

 

 

5,457

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

12,357

 

 

 

11,437

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

7,423

 

 

 

8,347

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

6,829

 

 

 

8,399

 

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

85,533

 

 

 

89,750

 

LONG-TERM DEBT, net

 

 

208,166

 

 

 

259,433

 

LONG-TERM OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES

 

 

58,635

 

 

 

56,108

 

DEFERRED COMPENSATION

 

 

38,005

 

 

 

39,145

 

DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES, net

 

 

20,480

 

 

 

20,585

 

OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

 

 

27,581

 

 

 

27,985

 

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preference shares, EUR 0.02 par value; 6,000,000 shares authorized,

   none issued or outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares, EUR 0.02 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,

   46,454,264 issued and 46,240,481 outstanding at 2021 and 44,796,252

   issued and 44,572,801 outstanding at 2020

 

 

1,188

 

 

 

1,148

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

103,358

 

 

 

41,184

 

Retained earnings

 

 

58,115

 

 

 

50,456

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

(7,861

)

 

 

(7,200

)

Treasury shares, at cost, 213,783 at 2021 and 223,451 at 2020

 

 

(12,916

)

 

 

(14,075

)

Total Core Laboratories N.V. shareholders' equity

 

 

141,884

 

 

 

71,513

 

Non-controlling interest

 

 

4,162

 

 

 

4,060

 

TOTAL EQUITY

 

 

146,046

 

 

 

75,573

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

$

584,446

 

 

$

568,579

 

 

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.

3

 

Return to Index

 

 CORE LABORATORIES N.V.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

REVENUE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Services

 

$

83,982

 

 

$

109,967

 

Product sales

 

 

24,401

 

 

 

42,433

 

Total revenue

 

 

108,383

 

 

 

152,400

 

OPERATING EXPENSES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation expense shown below

 

 

63,533

 

 

 

80,941

 

Cost of product sales, exclusive of depreciation expense and impairment and other charges shown below

 

 

20,617

 

 

 

34,190

 

General and administrative expense, exclusive of depreciation

   expense shown below

 

 

8,461

 

 

 

19,567

 

Depreciation

 

 

4,633

 

 

 

5,042

 

Amortization

 

 

238

 

 

 

399

 

Impairments and other charges

 

 

 

 

 

122,204

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

 

(721

)

 

 

(970

)

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

 

 

11,622

 

 

 

(108,973

)

Interest expense

 

 

1,363

 

 

 

3,411

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense

 

 

10,259

 

 

 

(112,384

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

2,052

 

 

 

(4,046

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations

 

 

8,207

 

 

 

(108,338

)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

8,207

 

 

 

(108,338

)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

 

 

102

 

 

 

83

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Core Laboratories N.V.

 

$

8,105

 

 

$

(108,421

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE INFORMATION:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

(2.44

)

Basic earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations

 

$

 

 

$

 

Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Core Laboratories N.V.

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

(2.44

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

(2.44

)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations

 

$

 

 

$

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Core Laboratories N.V.

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

(2.44

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

45,177

 

 

 

44,447

 

Assuming Dilution

 

 

45,964

 

 

 

44,447

 

 

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.

 


4

 

Return to Index

 

 

CORE LABORATORIES N.V.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

8,207

 

 

$

(108,338

)

Other comprehensive income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Derivatives:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain (loss) on fair value of interest rate swaps

 

 

(298

)

 

 

(2,329

)

Interest rate swap amount reclassified to net income (loss)

 

 

(341

)

 

 

47

 

Income tax expense (benefit) on interest rate swaps reclassified to net income (loss)

 

 

(22

)

 

 

373

 

Total interest rate swaps

 

 

(661

)

 

 

(1,909

)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

(661

)

 

 

(1,909

)

Comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

7,546

 

 

 

(110,247

)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

 

 

102

 

 

 

83

 

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Core Laboratories N.V.

 

$

7,444

 

 

$

(110,330

)

 

 

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.

5

 

Return to Index

 

CORE LABORATORIES N.V.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Common Shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at Beginning of Period

 

$

1,148

 

 

$

1,148

 

New share issuance

 

 

40

 

 

 

 

Balance at End of Period

 

$

1,188

 

 

$

1,148

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additional Paid-In Capital

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at Beginning of Period

 

$

41,184

 

 

$

51,872

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

3,075

 

 

 

9,110

 

New share issuance

 

 

59,099

 

 

 

 

Balance at End of Period

 

$

103,358

 

 

$

60,982

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retained Earnings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at Beginning of Period

 

$

50,456

 

 

$

160,539

 

Dividends paid

 

 

(446

)

 

 

(11,111

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Core Laboratories N.V.

 

 

8,105

 

 

 

(108,421

)

Balance at End of Period

 

$

58,115

 

 

$

41,007

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at Beginning of Period

 

$

(7,200

)

 

$

(6,330

)

Interest rate swaps, net of tax

 

 

(661

)

 

 

(1,909

)

Balance at End of Period

 

$

(7,861

)

 

$

(8,239

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Treasury Shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at Beginning of Period

 

$

(14,075

)

 

$

(29,364

)

Stock-based compensation

 

 

1,330

 

 

 

1,420

 

Repurchase of common shares

 

 

(171

)

 

 

(1,238

)

Balance at End of Period

 

$

(12,916

)

 

$

(29,182

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Controlling Interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at Beginning of Period

 

$

4,060

 

 

$

4,275

 

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

 

 

102

 

 

 

83

 

Balance at End of Period

 

$

4,162

 

 

$

4,358

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at Beginning of Period

 

$

75,573

 

 

$

182,140

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

4,405

 

 

 

10,530

 

Repurchase of common shares

 

 

(171

)

 

 

(1,238

)

Dividends paid

 

 

(446

)

 

 

(11,111

)

New share issuance

 

 

59,139

 

 

 

 

Interest rate swaps, net of tax

 

 

(661

)

 

 

(1,909

)

Net income (loss)

 

 

8,207

 

 

 

(108,338

)

Balance at End of Period

 

$

146,046

 

 

$

70,074

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Dividends per Share

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.

 

6

 

Return to Index

 

 

CORE LABORATORIES N.V.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Continued)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Common Shares - Number of shares issued

 

(Unaudited)

 

Balance at Beginning of Period

 

 

44,796,252

 

 

 

44,796,252

 

New share issuance

 

 

1,658,012

 

 

 

 

Balance at End of Period

 

 

46,454,264

 

 

 

44,796,252

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Treasury Shares - Number of shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at Beginning of Period

 

 

(223,451

)

 

 

(330,690

)

Stock-based compensation

 

 

14,449

 

 

 

12,356

 

Repurchase of common shares

 

 

(4,781

)

 

 

(33,741

)

Balance at End of Period

 

 

(213,783

)

 

 

(352,075

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Shares - Number of shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at Beginning of Period

 

 

44,572,801

 

 

 

44,465,562

 

New share issuance

 

 

1,658,012

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

14,449

 

 

 

12,356

 

Repurchase of common shares

 

 

(4,781

)

 

 

(33,741

)

Balance at End of Period

 

 

46,240,481

 

 

 

44,444,177

 

 

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.

 

7

 

Return to Index

 

 

CORE LABORATORIES N.V.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations

 

$

8,207

 

 

$

(108,338

)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

8,207

 

 

 

(108,338

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

4,405

 

 

 

10,530

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

4,871

 

 

 

5,441

 

Changes to value of life insurance policies

 

 

496

 

 

 

2,328

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

4,704

 

 

 

(7,374

)

Impairments and other charges

 

 

 

 

 

122,204

 

Other non-cash items

 

 

(632

)

 

 

201

 

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(3,180

)

 

 

4,784

 

Inventories

 

 

(400

)

 

 

(2,285

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(1,628

)

 

 

1,724

 

Other assets

 

 

(850

)

 

 

4,931

 

Accounts payable

 

 

2,265

 

 

 

132

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

(8,012

)

 

 

(3,163

)

Unearned revenues

 

 

407

 

 

 

(2,171

)

Other liabilities

 

 

(2,666

)

 

 

(6,919

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

7,987

 

 

 

22,025

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(2,772

)

 

 

(3,340

)

Patents and other intangibles

 

 

(78

)

 

 

(77

)

Proceeds from sale of assets

 

 

218

 

 

 

 

Premiums on life insurance policies

 

 

1,562

 

 

 

(467

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(1,070

)

 

 

(3,884

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repayment of long-term debt

 

 

(119,000

)

 

 

(20,000

)

Proceeds from long-term debt

 

 

68,000

 

 

 

17,000

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

 

59,139

 

 

 

 

Dividends paid

 

 

(446

)

 

 

(11,111

)

Repurchase of common shares

 

 

(171

)

 

 

(1,238

)

Other financing activities

 

 

(439

)

 

 

6

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

7,083

 

 

 

(15,343

)

NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

 

 

14,000

 

 

 

2,798

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period

 

 

13,806

 

 

 

11,092

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period

 

$

27,806

 

 

$

13,890

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash payments for interest

 

$

3,739

 

 

$

4,523

 

Cash payments for income taxes

 

$

1,429