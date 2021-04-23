General form for quarterly reports under Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 10-Q

0001000229 Q1 false 00-0000000 P1Y P1Y 0001000229 2021-01-01 2021-03-31 xbrli:shares 0001000229 2021-04-21 iso4217:USD 0001000229 2021-03-31 0001000229 2020-12-31 iso4217:EUR xbrli:shares 0001000229 us-gaap:ServiceMember 2021-01-01 2021-03-31 0001000229 us-gaap:ServiceMember 2020-01-01 2020-03-31 0001000229 us-gaap:ProductMember 2021-01-01 2021-03-31 0001000229 us-gaap:ProductMember 2020-01-01 2020-03-31 0001000229 2020-01-01 2020-03-31 iso4217:USD xbrli:shares 0001000229 us-gaap:CommonStockMember 2020-12-31 0001000229 us-gaap:CommonStockMember 2019-12-31 0001000229 us-gaap:CommonStockMember 2021-01-01 2021-03-31 0001000229 us-gaap:CommonStockMember 2021-03-31 0001000229 us-gaap:CommonStockMember 2020-03-31 0001000229 us-gaap:AdditionalPaidInCapitalMember 2020-12-31 0001000229 us-gaap:AdditionalPaidInCapitalMember 2019-12-31 0001000229 us-gaap:AdditionalPaidInCapitalMember 2021-01-01 CORE LABORATORIES N.V.

The Netherlands
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
Van Heuven Goedhartlaan 7 B 1181 LE Amstelveen The Netherlands
(Address of principal executive offices)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock (par value EUR 0.02) CLB New York Stock Exchange
Common Stock (par value EUR 0.02) CLB Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange

The number of common shares of the registrant, par value EUR 0.02 per share, outstanding at April 21, 2021 was 46,306,196.

CORE LABORATORIES N.V.

FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2021

Item 1. Financial Statements

CORE LABORATORIES N.V.

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,806 $ 13,806 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $ 3,919 and $ 4,068 at 2021 and 2020, respectively 86,567 83,192 Inventories 39,117 38,151 Prepaid expenses 13,107 14,797 Income taxes receivable 13,374 9,675 Other current assets 5,846 6,227 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 185,817 165,848 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net 113,491 115,293 RIGHT OF USE ASSETS 70,295 66,385 INTANGIBLES, net 8,423 8,583 GOODWILL 99,445 99,445 DEFERRED TAX ASSETS, net 67,966 72,775 OTHER ASSETS 39,009 40,250 TOTAL ASSETS $ 584,446 $ 568,579 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 25,500 $ 23,028 Accrued payroll and related costs 23,063 26,526 Taxes other than payroll and income 4,497 6,556 Unearned revenues 5,864 5,457 Operating lease liabilities 12,357 11,437 Income taxes payable 7,423 8,347 Other current liabilities 6,829 8,399 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 85,533 89,750 LONG-TERM DEBT, net 208,166 259,433 LONG-TERM OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 58,635 56,108 DEFERRED COMPENSATION 38,005 39,145 DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES, net 20,480 20,585 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 27,581 27,985 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY: Preference shares, EUR 0.02 par value; 6,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — Common shares, EUR 0.02 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 46,454,264 issued and 46,240,481 outstanding at 2021 and 44,796,252 issued and 44,572,801 outstanding at 2020 1,188 1,148 Additional paid-in capital 103,358 41,184 Retained earnings 58,115 50,456 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ( 7,861 ) ( 7,200 ) Treasury shares, at cost, 213,783 at 2021 and 223,451 at 2020 ( 12,916 ) ( 14,075 ) Total Core Laboratories N.V. shareholders' equity 141,884 71,513 Non-controlling interest 4,162 4,060 TOTAL EQUITY 146,046 75,573 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 584,446 $ 568,579

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.

CORE LABORATORIES N.V.

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) REVENUE: Services $ 83,982 $ 109,967 Product sales 24,401 42,433 Total revenue 108,383 152,400 OPERATING EXPENSES: Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation expense shown below 63,533 80,941 Cost of product sales, exclusive of depreciation expense and impairment and other charges shown below 20,617 34,190 General and administrative expense, exclusive of depreciation expense shown below 8,461 19,567 Depreciation 4,633 5,042 Amortization 238 399 Impairments and other charges — 122,204 Other (income) expense, net ( 721 ) ( 970 ) OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 11,622 ( 108,973 ) Interest expense 1,363 3,411 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense 10,259 ( 112,384 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,052 ( 4,046 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 8,207 ( 108,338 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — — Net income (loss) 8,207 ( 108,338 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 102 83 Net income (loss) attributable to Core Laboratories N.V. $ 8,105 $ ( 108,421 ) EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE INFORMATION: Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.18 $ ( 2.44 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations $ — $ — Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Core Laboratories N.V. $ 0.18 $ ( 2.44 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.18 $ ( 2.44 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations $ — $ — Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Core Laboratories N.V. $ 0.18 $ ( 2.44 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 45,177 44,447 Assuming Dilution 45,964 44,447

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.





CORE LABORATORIES N.V.

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Net income (loss) $ 8,207 $ ( 108,338 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Derivatives: Gain (loss) on fair value of interest rate swaps ( 298 ) ( 2,329 ) Interest rate swap amount reclassified to net income (loss) ( 341 ) 47 Income tax expense (benefit) on interest rate swaps reclassified to net income (loss) ( 22 ) 373 Total interest rate swaps ( 661 ) ( 1,909 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) ( 661 ) ( 1,909 ) Comprehensive income (loss) 7,546 ( 110,247 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 102 83 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Core Laboratories N.V. $ 7,444 $ ( 110,330 )

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.

CORE LABORATORIES N.V.

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Common Shares Balance at Beginning of Period $ 1,148 $ 1,148 New share issuance 40 — Balance at End of Period $ 1,188 $ 1,148 Additional Paid-In Capital Balance at Beginning of Period $ 41,184 $ 51,872 Stock-based compensation 3,075 9,110 New share issuance 59,099 — Balance at End of Period $ 103,358 $ 60,982 Retained Earnings Balance at Beginning of Period $ 50,456 $ 160,539 Dividends paid ( 446 ) ( 11,111 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Core Laboratories N.V. 8,105 ( 108,421 ) Balance at End of Period $ 58,115 $ 41,007 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Balance at Beginning of Period $ ( 7,200 ) $ ( 6,330 ) Interest rate swaps, net of tax ( 661 ) ( 1,909 ) Balance at End of Period $ ( 7,861 ) $ ( 8,239 ) Treasury Shares Balance at Beginning of Period $ ( 14,075 ) $ ( 29,364 ) Stock-based compensation 1,330 1,420 Repurchase of common shares ( 171 ) ( 1,238 ) Balance at End of Period $ ( 12,916 ) $ ( 29,182 ) Non-Controlling Interest Balance at Beginning of Period $ 4,060 $ 4,275 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 102 83 Balance at End of Period $ 4,162 $ 4,358 Total Equity Balance at Beginning of Period $ 75,573 $ 182,140 Stock-based compensation 4,405 10,530 Repurchase of common shares ( 171 ) ( 1,238 ) Dividends paid ( 446 ) ( 11,111 ) New share issuance 59,139 — Interest rate swaps, net of tax ( 661 ) ( 1,909 ) Net income (loss) 8,207 ( 108,338 ) Balance at End of Period $ 146,046 $ 70,074 Cash Dividends per Share $ 0.01 $ 0.25

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.

CORE LABORATORIES N.V.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Continued)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Common Shares - Number of shares issued (Unaudited) Balance at Beginning of Period 44,796,252 44,796,252 New share issuance 1,658,012 — Balance at End of Period 46,454,264 44,796,252 Treasury Shares - Number of shares Balance at Beginning of Period ( 223,451 ) ( 330,690 ) Stock-based compensation 14,449 12,356 Repurchase of common shares ( 4,781 ) ( 33,741 ) Balance at End of Period ( 213,783 ) ( 352,075 ) Common Shares - Number of shares outstanding Balance at Beginning of Period 44,572,801 44,465,562 New share issuance 1,658,012 — Stock-based compensation 14,449 12,356 Repurchase of common shares ( 4,781 ) ( 33,741 ) Balance at End of Period 46,240,481 44,444,177

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.

CORE LABORATORIES N.V.

(In thousands)