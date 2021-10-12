General statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership – Form SC 13D

8.

Liability of Escrow Agent . The Escrow Agent undertakes to perform only the ministerial duties as are expressly set forth herein and in any Written Direction and no other duties and obligations (fiduciary or otherwise) shall be implied. The Escrow Agent shall have no duty to enforce any obligation of any other person to make any payment or delivery, or to direct or cause any payment or delivery to be made, or to enforce any obligation of any other person to perform any other act. The Escrow Agent shall have no liability under and no duty to inquire as to the provisions of any agreement (even though such agreement may be referenced in this Agreement) other than this Agreement. In the event of any conflict between the terms and provisions of this Agreement and any other agreement, as to the Escrow Agent, the terms and conditions of this Agreement shall control subject to Section 27 . The Escrow Agent is not a party to the Underlying Agreement, is not bound by any of its terms, and has not undertaken in any way to effectuate, implement or comply with the Underlying Agreement. The Escrow Agent shall not be liable to the Parties or to anyone else for any action taken or omitted by it in good faith except to the extent that a court of competent jurisdiction determines that the Escrow Agent’s fraud, gross negligence or willful misconduct was the primary or contributing cause of any loss to such Party or any other Person. The Escrow Agent’s sole responsibility shall be for the safekeeping and disbursement of the Escrow Assets in accordance with the terms of this Agreement and any Written Direction. The Escrow Agent shall have no implied duties or obligations and shall not be charged with knowledge or notice of any fact or circumstance not specifically set forth herein or in any Written Direction. The Escrow Agent shall have no duty to solicit any payment which may be due to be paid in Escrow Assets or to confirm or verify the accuracy or correctness of any amounts deposited in accordance with this Agreement. The Escrow Agent may rely conclusively, and shall be protected in acting, upon any notice, instruction (including a Written Direction (such as a wire transfer instruction)), request, order, judgment, certification, opinion or advice of counsel (including counsel chosen by the Escrow Agent), statement, demand or other instrument or document, not only as to its due execution, validity (including the authority of the person signing or presenting the same) and effectiveness, but also as to the truth and accuracy of any information contained therein, which the Escrow Agent shall believe in good faith to be genuine and to have been signed or presented by the person or parties purporting to sign the same. In no event shall the Escrow Agent be liable for incidental, indirect, special, consequential or punitive damages of any kind whatsoever (including lost profits), even if the Escrow Agent has been advised of the likelihood of such loss or damage and regardless of the form of action, absent fraud, gross negligence, or willful misconduct by the Escrow Agent. The officers, directors, members, partners, trustees, employees, agents, attorneys or other representatives and Affiliates of the Escrow Agent owe no duty or obligation to any party hereunder and shall have no liability to any person by reason of any error of judgment, for any act done or not done, for any mistake of fact or law, or otherwise, absent fraud, gross negligence, or willful misconduct.