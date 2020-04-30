29 mins ago
Updated: Shell cuts dividend for first time since 1940s in ‘prudent’ move to bolster finances
10 hours ago
Ample storage and a recovering China insulate Petrobras from the oil glut
10 hours ago
Texas works with ESG-friendly testing company PerkinElmer to tame pandemic
11 hours ago
Trump may announce loan program for oil companies this week
14 hours ago
Stocks Close Strongly, Riding Wave of Optimism About Potential COVID-19 Treatments
16 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-29-2020

Geodrill Provides Notice for the First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

in Press Releases   by
 April 30, 2020 - 7:00 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts
Geodrill Provides Notice for the First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Canada NewsWire

TORONTO, April 30, 2020

TORONTO, April 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Geodrill Limited ("Geodrill" or the "Company") (TSX:GEO), a leading West African based drilling company, will release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020, prior to the market open on Wednesday May 13, 2020.  The Company will then host a webcast to review the results at 10:30 am EDT.

To join the meeting please register using the Registration link URL: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMsf--spzgrE9Q46rxG0mp97FrE9FlFc3r4 at least 60 minutes prior to the meeting.

About Geodrill Limited
Geodrill is a leading exploration drilling company in Africa, with a fleet of 67 mineral drilling rigs. The Company has operations is Ghana, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mali, and Zambia. Operating the largest modern fleet of multi-purpose rigs on the African continent, Geodrill provides Reverse Circulation, Diamond Core, Deep Directional Drilling, Air-Core, Grade Control, Geo-Tech and Water Borehole drilling services to major, intermediate and junior mining companies. www.geodrill-gh.com

Forward Looking Information
This press release may contain "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to the future financial or operating performance of the Company, its subsidiaries, future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases that state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.  

SOURCE Geodrill Limited

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2020/30/c5968.html

Joanna Longo, Terre Partners, (416) 238-1414 ext 233, [email protected] CNW Group 2020


Source: Canada Newswire (April 30, 2020 - 7:00 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice