GeoPark Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes

GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), an exempted
company incorporated under the laws of Bermuda, today announced that it
intends to offer senior notes (the “Notes”) in a private placement to
qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside
the United States to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S
under the Securities Act. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally
guaranteed jointly and severally by GeoPark Chile SpA and GeoPark
Colombia S.L.U.
The timing of pricing and terms of the Notes are subject to market
conditions and other factors. The net proceeds from the Notes offering
will be used by the Company to finance the purchase price payable in
connection with the previously announced acquisition by the Company of
Amerisur Resources Plc. (the “Amerisur Acquisition”) and for general
corporate purposes, including capital expenditures. The Notes will be
subject to a special mandatory redemption in the event the Amerisur
Acquisition does not close on or before April 30, 2020.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any
sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such
offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any state or jurisdiction.
The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, or any
applicable state securities laws, and will be offered only to qualified
institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A promulgated under the
Securities Act and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in
accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. Unless so
registered, the Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States
except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of
the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws.
NOTICE
Additional information about GeoPark can be found in the “Investor
Support” section on the website at www.geo-park.com.
ABOUT GEOPARK
GeoPark is a leading independent oil and natural gas exploration and
production company with operations in Latin America and a proven track
record of growth in production and reserves since 2006. GeoPark operates
in Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Peru, Ecuador and Argentina.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements often are preceded by words such as
“believes,” “expects,” “may,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “intends,”
“assumes,” “will” or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements
contained herein include statements about the Amerisur Acquisition, the
Company’s Notes offering and its intended use of proceeds therefrom.
These expectations may or may not be realized. Some of these
expectations may be based upon assumptions or judgments that prove to be
incorrect. In addition, GeoPark’s business and operations involve
numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control
of GeoPark, which could result in GeoPark’s expectations not being
realized or otherwise materially affect the financial condition, results
of operations and cash flows of GeoPark. Some of the factors that could
cause future results to materially differ from recent results or those
projected in forward-looking statements are described in GeoPark’s
filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and
GeoPark does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims
any obligation to) update any forward-looking statements to reflect
events or circumstances after the date such statements were made, or to
reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In light of the risks
and uncertainties described above, and the potential for variation of
actual results from the assumptions on which certain of such
forward-looking statements are based, investors should keep in mind that
the results, events or developments disclosed in any forward-looking
statement made in this document may not occur, and that actual results
may vary materially from those described herein, including those
described as anticipated, expected, targeted, projected or otherwise.
