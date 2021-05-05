FOR IMMEDIATE DISTRIBUTION

GEOPARK ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.0205 PER SHARE

Bogota, Colombia – May 5, 2021 – GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Argentina today announced its Board of Directors has declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.0205 per share ($1.25 million in the aggregate) payable on May 28, 2021 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2021.

GeoPark is on track to deliver strong operational and financial performance and free cash flow generation while remaining committed to returning value to its shareholders.

