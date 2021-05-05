2 hours ago
Registration is open for The Oil & Gas Conference®, August 15-18, 2021 in Denver, Colorado
3 hours ago
Fidelity adds 4.1 million new clients in the first quarter of 2021
4 hours ago
Electric vehicles and renewables will need a dramatic rise in mineral supply, IEA warns
5 hours ago
Pioneer Natural, Devon profits beat as oil prices rebound
6 hours ago
Paramount Resources Ltd. announces Q1 2021 results, increased production guidance, preliminary 2022 guidance, fully funded Wapiti ccceleration and $77 million non-core disposition
7 hours ago
Patterson-UTI reports drilling activity for April 2021

GeoPark announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.0205 per share

in Corporate Governance / Corporate Performance Announcements / Press Releases   by

 

FOR IMMEDIATE DISTRIBUTION

GEOPARK ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.0205 PER SHARE

Bogota, Colombia – May 5, 2021 – GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Argentina today announced its Board of Directors has declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.0205 per share ($1.25 million in the aggregate) payable on May 28, 2021 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2021.

GeoPark is on track to deliver strong operational and financial performance and free cash flow generation while remaining committed to returning value to its shareholders.

To continue reading, click here.

Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.