Georgia Natural Gas donates $200,000 to help low-income families heat their homes

ATLANTA, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Low-income Georgians throughout the state will have additional financial support to help with the costs of heating their homes this winter.

Georgia Natural Gas (GNG), Georgia's leading natural gas provider, is donating $200,000 to the Heating Energy Assistance Team (HEAT), a nonprofit organization that provides energy assistance statewide to Georgians in need.

"Year after year, Georgia Natural Gas has remained committed to supporting HEAT's mission to provide energy assistance for low-income Georgians," said Jeffrey Joseph, executive director of HEAT. "This substantial contribution has the potential to assist nearly 600 Georgia households, including families, seniors and disabled veterans who meet the low-income guidelines."

"Georgians should never have to choose between the heat they need to stay safe and warm during extreme temperatures and other much-needed basics, like medication or food," said Mike Braswell, president and CEO of Georgia Natural Gas. "Hopefully, this contribution from GNG will help ease the financial burden for struggling families in Georgia. We are proud to support HEAT's continuing efforts to provide energy assistance to Georgians during the cold winter months."

As the oldest statewide fuel fund in Georgia, HEAT provides energy assistance as a joint effort between concerned citizens, state and local governments and businesses. For additional information about HEAT and to get help, visit heatga.org/get-help/.

This is just one way GNG assists families in need of help. For additional information about GNG resources such as budget billing and senior discounts visit, gng.com.

About Georgia Natural Gas

Georgia Natural Gas is part of SouthStar Energy Services. SouthStar is owned by Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). SouthStar also operates as Ohio Natural Gas, Florida Natural Gas, Maryland Energy, Pennsylvania Energy, Grand Rapids Energy (in Michigan), Virginia Retail Energy and in other parts of the Southeast as SouthStar Energy Services. SouthStar's subsidiaries in Illinois operate as Illinois Energy and Illinois Energy Solutions.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.2 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 700,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

About HEAT

The Heating Energy Assistance Team brings together government, business and private citizens to raise funds to help meet the energy needs of Georgia citizens. Originally established by Atlanta Gas Light Company in 1983, with the deregulation of Georgia's natural gas industry, HEAT became a separate 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization in May 2000. The organization provides energy assistance statewide regardless of the energy source. For more information visit, https://www.heatga.org/ or call 678-406-0212. Households must meet established eligibility guidelines to receive assistance

