Georgia Power assures customers safe and reliable service will continue during COVID-19 pandemic

ATLANTA, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread, Georgia Power wants to assure customers that the company has comprehensive plans and procedures to ensure a continuation of operations and service. The company's detailed plans ensure readiness of the critical personnel and facilities necessary to continue providing the safe and reliable energy our customers expect and deserve.

"Our teams are always prepared to respond in challenging situations and I am confident we will continue to meet the needs of our customers during this unprecedented time. It's what we do," said Paul Bowers, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. "Georgia Power's operational plans, systems, infrastructure and generating plants are all designed with reliability in mind. We remain focused on ensuring both the well-being of our employees and the continuity of services for our customers."

Georgia Power also will temporarily suspend residential disconnections for the next 30 days, beginning tomorrow, and will reevaluate the policy and timeframe as the situation develops.

Georgia Power has been closely monitoring the potential threat posed by COVID-19 since January. Proactive actions have been taken to both prevent the spread of the illness and protect the safety and health of employees, including:

Implementing telecommuting for those who can perform their duties remotely

Cancelling facility tours and external meetings

Increasing cleaning frequency at company locations

Aggressively sanitizing work areas

Cancelling all non-essential business travel – both domestic and international

Asking employees to self-identify, if they have or plan to travel internationally

Using technology for meetings

The company has regularly provided information and updates on the virus to employees, including prevention recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is following the latest developments and updates from public health officials and medical professionals.

About Georgia Power

