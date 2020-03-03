Georgia Power launches new campground reservation website

ATLANTA, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the largest non-governmental provider of recreation facilities in the state, Georgia Power has rolled out a new campground reservation website on gplakes.com ahead of the spring and summer seasons. The site will make it easier for Georgians to find spots to celebrate at one of the company's more than 40 recreational properties. Now on the Georgia Power Lakes website, visitors can easily reserve a camping spot, virtually tour campgrounds and facilities, reserve recreation areas and learn more about campground and lake activities.

The company owns and operates 15 lake properties across Georgia for power generation and resident recreation, making it easy to find a Georgia Power lake nearby. Georgia Power owns approximately 90,000 acres of land reserved for future utility use and power generation plant sites and manages approximately 60,000 surface acres of water.

Through the new reservation site, you can:

Easily reserve a camping spot at your favorite Georgia Power lake or campground by picking the campground from a drop-down menu and selecting the dates you want to visit on the calendar. Availability and site amenities, such as electric service and water hookup, are shown for each campsite.

See an aerial view of the facility, allowing you to know exactly where your campsite is within the campground and in relation to amenities and activities such as parking, biking, fishing, hiking and scenic trails.

Reserve pavilions at any of the Georgia Power Recreation Areas at Blanton Creek, Lawrence Shoals, Old Salem, Parks Ferry, Lloyd Shoals and Rocky Creek for a day use fee.

Buy annual passes to any of the Georgia Power Recreation Areas.

In addition to detailed information about all of Georgia Power's properties, including facilities and amenities, local attractions and water safety information, the Georgia Power lakes site also allows visitors to browse an interactive fish guide for each of the lakes and check current lake conditions.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

