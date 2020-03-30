March 30, 2020 - 5:47 PM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



Georgia Power offers tips and resources for customers to manage "stay-at-home" energy use during COVID-19 pandemic Energy assistance programs, scam avoidance tips, employee safety updates also available for customers ATLANTA, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With higher temperatures arriving in Georgia, and families spending more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia Power encourages customers to minimize the impact of increased energy use on electric bills using the multitude of efficiency resources and tips available at no cost to customers. Tips, Tools & Resources

Whether customers own a home or rent, tailored tips are available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Save, which also includes access to a free online energy checkup and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses. Additionally, Georgia Power's My Power Usage program, a free service connected to many Georgia Power online accounts, allows customers to track their daily energy use, project their monthly bill, and set daily or monthly usage alerts. Simple tips focused on savings as customers spend increased time at home, include: Set it for the season: Set thermostats to 78 degrees during warm weather months. With each degree higher you set your thermostat, you can see a 3-4% decrease in energy use. Don't forget, you can use fans to help you feel cooler, even with a higher thermostat setting.

Set thermostats to 78 degrees during warm weather months. With each degree higher you set your thermostat, you can see a 3-4% decrease in energy use. Don't forget, you can use fans to help you feel cooler, even with a higher thermostat setting. Phase out phantom energy loss: To avoid phantom loss, unplug devices when not in use, or use a smart power strip and turn off the strip when equipment or devices are not in use.

To avoid phantom loss, unplug devices when not in use, or use a smart power strip and turn off the strip when equipment or devices are not in use. Choose wisely with appliances: Avoid using appliances that produce heat during the hottest times of the day and avoid frequent opening of refrigerators and freezers. Also, consider using your outdoor grill to help save additional energy.

Avoid using appliances that produce heat during the hottest times of the day and avoid frequent opening of refrigerators and freezers. Also, consider using your outdoor grill to help save additional energy. Feel the flow; free your filters: Clean or change air conditioning filters each month. A dirty filter can make your equipment work harder, resulting in higher bills. Make sure furniture, curtains, rugs and other items do not block vents and return air registers.

Clean or change air conditioning filters each month. A dirty filter can make your equipment work harder, resulting in higher bills. Make sure furniture, curtains, rugs and other items do not block vents and return air registers. Follow on and off advice: Turn off TVs, computers and other electronic devices when not in use. Consider energy-saving settings, which are often available on newer equipment and appliances.

Turn off TVs, computers and other electronic devices when not in use. Consider energy-saving settings, which are often available on newer equipment and appliances. Save with LEDs: Save energy and money by changing a standard light bulb in your home to an ENERGY STAR®-qualified LED bulb. LEDs use 90% less energy than standard bulbs and can last up to 15 times longer. You can visit our Georgia Power Marketplace for instant savings on LED lighting, and have them delivered directly to your home. The company announced several weeks ago that it would temporarily suspend residential disconnections for 30 days beginning Saturday, March 14, 2020, and will reevaluate the decision and time frame as the situation develops. In addition to using energy efficiently, Georgia Power highly encourages all customers to continue making payments to avoid large balance due amounts when the suspension ends. Assistance when you need it

Georgia Power partners with nonprofits, community and faith-based organizations to offer assistance programs to those in need. Programs include: Georgia Power's Senior Citizen Discount – Georgia Power customers 65 years of age or older who meet the income requirements for eligibility can receive up to $24 a month off their bill.

– Georgia Power customers 65 years of age or older who meet the income requirements for eligibility can receive up to a month off their bill. Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) – Georgia Power supports the Division of Family & Children Services to help qualifying, low-income households pay their home energy bills.

Georgia Power supports the Division of Family & Children Services to help qualifying, low-income households pay their home energy bills. The Salvation Army's Project SHARE: Established in partnership with The Salvation Army, Georgia Power customers can provide assistance to residents in the same community for expenses, such as utility bills, housing, food and medical necessities. Georgia Power has also developed public service announcements (PSAs) to highlight the various assistance and energy efficiency programs available to customers. The PSAs encourage customers to explore www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyAssistance to find the best solutions for their individual need. The PSAs can be viewed on the company's YouTube channel. Customer Scam Warnings

Additionally, Georgia Power is urging customers to be aware of scammers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers should beware of phone calls demanding payment via phone. Georgia Power will never ask for a credit card or pre-paid debit card number over the phone. If a customer receives a suspicious call from someone claiming to be from Georgia Power and demanding payment to avoid disconnection, they should hang up and contact the company's customer service line at 888-660-5890. Georgia Power works with law enforcement agencies throughout the state to identify and prosecute criminals who pose as Georgia Power employees in order to defraud customers. Additional information about frequent scams and how the company works to protect customers is available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Scams. Georgia Power Employee Safety

Georgia Power has been closely monitoring the potential threat posed by COVID-19 since January. Proactive actions have been taken to both prevent the spread of the illness and protect the safety and health of employees, including: Implementing telecommuting for those who can perform their duties remotely

Cancelling facility tours and external meetings

Increasing cleaning frequency at company locations

Aggressively sanitizing work areas

Cancelling all non-essential business travel – both domestic and international

Asking employees to self-identify, if they have or plan to travel internationally

Using technology for meetings The company regularly provides information and updates on the virus to employees, including prevention recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, and is following the latest developments and updates from public health officials and medical professionals. About Georgia Power

