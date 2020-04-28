April 28, 2020 - 4:25 PM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



Georgia Power prepared for possible severe weather Wednesday as COVID-19 pandemic continues As spring severe weather season heats up, company highlights important safety tips and storm resources and reminds customers to keep a safe distance from line crews working in the field ATLANTA, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As more severe weather is expected to impact Georgia Wednesday, Georgia Power remains committed to providing its 2.6 million customers safe and reliable service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wednesday's storm could be the fourth severe weather event in just three weeks and serves as a good reminder to customers that while severe weather can happen at any time, spring is the most active season for severe thunderstorms with lightning, hail and tornadoes. To help customers prepare, Georgia Power offers important safety tips and storm resources: Before a Storm: Stay aware and check the weather forecast before heading outdoors. Check your emergency kit, unplug major appliances and charge cell phones in case you lose power.

Stay aware and check the weather forecast before heading outdoors. Check your emergency kit, unplug major appliances and charge cell phones in case you lose power. During a Storm: Take safe shelter inside a sturdy building away from windows and doors. Avoid contact with conductors of electricity - appliances, metal objects and water.

Take safe shelter inside a sturdy building away from windows and doors. Avoid contact with conductors of electricity - appliances, metal objects and water. After a Storm: With more residents at home during this time and spending increased time outdoors, be cautious of downed or low-hanging wires, including telephone or TV wires that touch a power line. Never touch or attempt to pull tree limbs off power lines or enter areas with debris or downed trees, as downed power lines may be buried in wreckage. Remote Customer Resources

Customers can subscribe to Georgia Power's YouTube Storm Channel for the latest safety videos and can connect with Georgia Power on Facebook and Twitter for helpful information every day, and restoration updates during severe weather. Georgia Power offers the following videos, tools and tips to help customers prepare for severe weather: Outage Alerts – Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message.

– Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message. Outage Maps – Customers can follow progress on outages in their town or across the state on the company's outage map available at www.georgiapower.com/storm online or on the Georgia Power mobile app on your smartphone.

– Customers can follow progress on outages in their town or across the state on the company's outage map available at www.georgiapower.com/storm online or on the Georgia Power mobile app on your smartphone. Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go. Storm Response Pandemic Preparations

Georgia Power constantly monitors changing weather conditions and is prepared to respond to service interruptions that might occur because of severe weather while taking proactive actions including special "distancing" and other precautions to help protect customers and employees from the spread of the virus. The company's investments in Smart Grid technology and increased automation in recent years mean an increased ability to more quickly isolate outages to smaller numbers of customers and reroute power remotely for improved reliability. In addition, the company's comprehensive pandemic plans help ensure readiness of the critical personnel and facilities necessary to continue providing the safe and reliable energy customers expect and deserve. In the field, the power restoration process includes these key steps: Assessing Conditions – Responding crews – or in major storms, damage assessment teams – work to identify trouble spots and the resources needed to fix them, which could involve coming onto customers' property. Crews will employ appropriate distancing efforts and customers are asked to keep children and pets indoors and maintain safe distances from crew members as well.

– Responding crews – or in major storms, damage assessment teams – work to identify trouble spots and the resources needed to fix them, which could involve coming onto customers' property. Crews will employ appropriate distancing efforts and customers are asked to keep children and pets indoors and maintain safe distances from crew members as well. Making Repairs – Georgia Power crews focus on repairs that return power to the greatest number of customers in the least amount of time. Ways you can help keep workers safe while they work in the field: If you see utility crews, please stay back a minimum of six feet – much more if they are working.

Please, no cookies or treats for workers during this time. Give a wave or thumbs up to workers you see. They'll understand your gratitude as they work to keep the lights on.

Don't touch utility trucks or equipment. Electric providers are operating under modified conditions to keep workers safe, which includes additional cleaning and sanitation of tools and equipment.

Post your appreciation for lineworkers on social media using the hashtag #ThankaLineman. April is lineworkers appreciation month. About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power). View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-prepared-for-possible-severe-weather-wednesday-as-covid-19-pandemic-continues-301048807.html SOURCE Georgia Power





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: PR Newswire (April 28, 2020 - 4:25 PM EDT)News by QuoteMedia