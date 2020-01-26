Georgia Power reminds customers to be vigilant, follow simple tips to avoid common scams

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a recent increase in reports regarding scams and fraud by criminals posing as Georgia Power employees, the company is reminding customers to be aware and follow simple tips to avoid being a target.

Georgia Power urges customers to be cautious when contacted by an unverified person claiming to be a Georgia Power representative. The company will never ask a customer to provide a credit card or pre-paid debit card number over the phone. Additionally, the company will never send employees into the field to collect payment in person or ask a customer to pay anywhere other than an Authorized Payment Location (APL).

Georgia Power also provides the following guidance to customers:

If an account becomes past due, Georgia Power will contact the customer via a pre-recorded message to the primary account telephone number or by letter requesting that the customer call Georgia Power to discuss the account.

If a customer receives a suspicious call from someone claiming to be from Georgia Power and demanding payment to avoid disconnection, the customer should contact the company's customer service line at 888-660-5890. As scammers have tried to promote the use of fraudulent 800 numbers, customers should always check to make sure they are calling the correct Georgia Power customer service line at 888-660-5890, which can be verified at www.georgiapower.com

Delete all emails that demand immediate payment or personal information or that are from a company that is not Georgia Power.

If an employee needs to visit a customer's home or business for a service-related issue, they will be in uniform and present a badge with a photo, their name and the company's name and logo. They will also be in a vehicle marked with the company's logo.

Georgia Power continues to work with law enforcement agencies throughout the state to identify and prosecute criminals who pose as Georgia Power employees in order to defraud customers.

To learn more about how you can defend yourself against scammers and avoid falling victim to common mistakes, watch the company's latest public service announcements (PSA) on the company's YouTube channel.

Additional information about frequent scams and how the company works to protect customers is available at www.georgiapower.com/scam.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-reminds-customers-to-be-vigilant-follow-simple-tips-to-avoid-common-scams-300993219.html

SOURCE Georgia Power