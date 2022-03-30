Germany girds for gas rationing, Europe on edge in Russian standoff

It would also soften the impact of sanctions on Russia by bolstering the currency after it was hit by Western restrictions on Moscow’s access to its foreign exchange reserves.

Berlin’s unprecedented move is the clearest sign yet that the European Union is preparing for Moscow to cut gas supplies unless it gets payment in roubles. Italy and Latvia have already activated warnings.

Germany Economy Minister Robert Habeck implemented the “early warning phase” of an existing gas emergency plan, meaning that a crisis team from the economics ministry, the regulator and the private sector will monitor imports and storage.

Habeck told a news conference that Germany’s gas supplies were guaranteed for now but urged consumers and companies to reduce consumption, saying that “every kilowatt hour counts”.

INDUSTRY FIRST IN LINE FOR CUTS

If supplies fall short, Germany’s network regulator can ration gas, with industry first in line for cuts. Preferential treatment would be given to private households, hospitals and other critical institutions.

Even without the threat of gas shortages, Germany could face recession and energy costs have already forced companies, including makers of steel and chemicals, to curtail production.

German industry is at particular risk, the BDI association said on Wednesday, asking for measures, including loans and state participations, to prevent firms from going bust.

This could cause industrial production to shrink by as much as 9%, depending on the length of any disruption, Deutsche Bank senior economist Eric Heymann told Reuters.

The government’s council of economic advisers on Wednesday more than halved its growth forecast for this year to 1.8%. {nL2N2VX1PL]

Half of Germany’s 41.5 million households heat with natural gas while industry accounted for a third of the 100 billion cubic metres of national demand in 2021.

Russia is Germany’s top gas supplier, accounting for 40% of imports in the first quarter of 2022. Berlin has pledged to end its energy dependency on Moscow but it will not achieve full independence before mid-2024, according to Habeck.

Europe faced an energy crunch even before Russia invaded Ukraine. Gas storage levels in the European Union are about 26% of total capacity, below normal levels at this time of year.