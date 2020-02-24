Get Paid While You Wait: 3 Top Dividend Stocks in Energy

One key advantage that individual investors have on Wall Street is time. Institutional investors often have to prove their worth quarterly, or even more quickly. Individuals can put money into an out-of-favor stock or sector and wait for things to improve, even if it takes a while. The energy industry is a great example of this dynamic today. There are some truly wonderful companies in the sector, but investors with short time horizons aren't willing to touch them. If you can afford to sit around and collect fat dividends, here are three energy names that you might want to look at right now.

First up is U.S. integrated oil major Chevron (NYSE: CVX). The term "integration" here means that the company's business spans from the upstream (oil and natural gas drilling) space all the way to the downstream (refining and chemicals) area. Although the entire industry is out of favor today, having this broad reach has historically provided Chevron's business balance. Its size, meanwhile, allows it to take on projects that smaller companies couldn't handle.

Continue reading