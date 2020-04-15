Global 3D Scanner Market (2020 to 2025) - by Type, Range, Technology, Product, Industry Vertical & Geography

Dublin, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Scanner Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D scanner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.52% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$2,505.367 million by 2025, increasing from US$1,234.745 million in 2019.



Rising demand for customized clothing is spurring the demand for 3D scanners to obtain accurate physical measurements. Growing adoption of reverse engineering services in various industry verticals such as automobile, defense, aerospace, and manufacturing is significantly driving the demand for 3D scanners worldwide. Increasing cases of terrorist attacks have further augmented the demand for 3D scanners for scanning face/body for security surveillance at airports and other public places.



Factors such as technological advancement and development of handheld 3D scanners are projected to expand the global 3D scanner market in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the increasing demand for whole-body scanners to get deep insights into the medical problem will also propel the growth of the 3D scanner market in the healthcare sector. Simultaneously, a significant reduction in the prices of 3D scanners has also attributed to its growth.



A laser scanner provides good growth opportunities.



3D Scanner market is segmented by type as optical scanners, laser scanners, and structured light scanners. Laser Scanners held a significant share in 2019 and is estimated to remain at its position by the end of the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the ease of usage and availability of laser scanners in the market coupled with the emerging trend toward 3D design and presentation. However, optical scanners are projected to witness the fastest market growth owing to increasing applications of scanning technologies such as bar codes, Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR), and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags in packaging industry, banking and finance industry, and education sector among other industry verticals. Structured Light Scanner (SLS) market will also experience considerable growth due to rising demand for photographic and bathymetric maps of the seafloor for environment study purposes as well as for archaeological sites.



The ability to aid in the development of a 3D terrain survey is driving the adoption in the oil & gas industry.



By industry vertical, the global 3D scanner market has been segmented as healthcare, military and defense, media and entertainment, manufacturing, construction, and others. The oil and gas industry is one of the significant end-users for these products on account of its ability to aid in the development of a 3D terrain survey for any upstream or downstream site. Moreover, the growing focus by the government of the United States to improve its status as an oil exporter is expected to further drive the demand for 3D scanners during the forecast period.



Simultaneously, the focus by the automotive manufacturers to increase the development cycle is further anticipated to augment the growth of the market. Media and Entertainment accounted for the largest share of the global 3D scanner market in 2017. Increasing demand for more visual effects shots in the commercials and movies is forcing the entertainment industry to utilize 3D technology in the most exciting and experimental ways, thereby leading to the high demand for 3D scanners.



North America is estimated to hold a significant share in the market.



By geography, the global 3D scanner market has been segmented as North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions. North America accounts for the significant share of the global 3D Scanner market in 2019 and is projected to remain at its position throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the strong presence of key players in the region offering state-of-the-art 3D scanner products coupled with rising adoption of VDI/VDE regulations that define 3D scanner specifications.



The European 3D Scanner market will witness considerable growth during the forecast period owing to the rising manufacturing and automotive industry in the region. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest regional market growth during the forecast period due to rising demand for 3D scanners and its applications by automotive, architecture, construction, and healthcare sectors



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. 3D Scanner Market Analysis, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Laser 3D scanner

5.3. Structured light scanner



6. 3D Scanner Market Analysis, by Range

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Short Range

6.3. Medium Range

6.4. Long Range



7. 3D Scanner Market Analysis, by Technology

7.1. Laser Triangulation

7.2. Laser Pulse Based

7.3. Laser Phase Shift-Based



8. 3D Scanner Market Analysis, by Product

8.1. CMM Based

8.2. Tripod Mounted

8.3. Others



9. 3D Scanner Market Analysis, by Industry Vertical

9.1. Automotive

9.2. Healthcare

9.3. Aerospace & Defense

9.4. Oil & Gas

9.5. Construction

9.6. Energy & Power

9.7. Mining

9.8. Others



10. 3D Scanner Market Analysis, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. North America 3D Scanner Market, By Type, 2019 to 2025

10.2.2. North America 3D Scanner Market, By Range, 2019 to 2025

10.2.3. North America 3D Scanner Market, By Technology, 2019 to 2025

10.2.4. North America 3D Scanner Market by Product, 2019 to 2025

10.2.5. North America 3D Scanner Market, by Industry Vertical, 2019 to 2025

10.2.6. By Country

10.2.6.1. United States

10.2.6.2. Canada

10.2.6.3. Mexico

10.3. South America

10.3.1. South America 3D Scanner Market, By Type, 2019 to 2025

10.3.2. South America 3D Scanner Market, By Range, 2019 to 2025

10.3.3. South America 3D Scanner Market, By Technology, 2019 to 2025

10.3.4. South America 3D Scanner Market by Product, 2019 to 2025

10.3.5. South America 3D Scanner Market, by Industry Vertical, 2019 to 2025

10.3.6. By Country

10.3.6.1. Brazil

10.3.6.2. Argentina

10.3.6.3. Others

10.4. Europe

10.4.1. Europe 3D Scanner Market, By Type, 2019 to 2025

10.4.2. Europe 3D Scanner Market, By Range, 2019 to 2025

10.4.3. Europe 3D Scanner Market, By Technology, 2019 to 2025

10.4.4. Europe 3D Scanner Market by Product, 2019 to 2025

10.4.5. Europe 3D Scanner Market, by Industry Vertical, 2019 to 2025

10.4.6. By Country

10.4.6.1. UK

10.4.6.2. Germany

10.4.6.3. France

10.4.6.4. Others

10.5. Middle East and Africa

10.5.1. Middle East and Africa 3D Scanner Market, By Type, 2019 to 2025

10.5.2. Middle East and Africa 3D Scanner Market, By Range, 2019 to 2025

10.5.3. Middle East and Africa 3D Scanner Market, By Technology, 2019 to 2025

10.5.4. Middle East and Africa 3D Scanner Market by Product, 2019 to 2025

10.5.5. Middle East and Africa 3D Scanner Market, by Industry Vertical, 2019 to 2025

10.5.6. By Country

10.5.6.1. Saudi Arabia

10.5.6.2. Israel

10.5.6.3. Others

10.6. Asia Pacific

10.6.1. Asia Pacific 3D Scanner Market, By Type, 2019 to 2025

10.6.2. Asia Pacific 3D Scanner Market, By Range, 2019 to 2025

10.6.3. Asia Pacific 3D Scanner Market, By Technology, 2019 to 2025

10.6.4. Asia Pacific 3D Scanner Market by Product, 2019 to 2025

10.6.5. Asia Pacific 3D Scanner Market, by Industry Vertical, 2019 to 2025

10.6.6. By Country

10.6.6.1. Japan

10.6.6.2. China

10.6.6.3. India

10.6.6.4. Others



11. Competitive Environment and Analysis

11.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

11.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

11.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

11.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



12. Company Profiles

12.1. REIGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

12.2. Carl Zeiss Optotechnik

12.3. Topcon Corporation

12.4. Trimble Inc.

12.5. Perceptron Inc.

12.6. Hexagon AB

12.7. FARO Technologies

12.8. Nikon Metrology NV

12.9. GOM

12.10. CREAFORM



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rggyv4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900