Global $6 Bn Aircraft Seat Market: Trends, Competitive Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Key Players (2020-2025) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Aircraft Seat Market By Aircraft Type, By Seat Class Type, By Component Type, By Fit Type, and By Region - Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This strategic assessment report provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aircraft seat market realities and future possibilities for the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

The report segments and analyzes the market in the most comprehensive manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available as well as formulate growth strategies.

The market for seats in the aircraft industry is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the next five years to reach US$ 6 billion in 2025.

Among aircraft interiors, aircraft seats stand at the second position after inflight entertainment & connectivity and are estimated to grow at a healthy pace in years to come. Aircraft seats are one of the applications that have witnessed a remarkable transition over the eons. All the major seat manufacturers have been investing huge on R&D in order to develop products addressing the existing as well as upcoming market requirements.

The introduction of stringent regulations regarding passenger safety further propels the innovations in the market. For instance, aircraft seats are required to withstand a dynamic 16g force. In the 16g test, two distinct dynamic tests are conducted, which ultimately stimulates the loads that could be expected in an impact-survivable accident. This helps to survive passengers in the case of a fatal accident. The selection of materials for seating applications largely depends upon such regulations. Composite parts excel in most of the parameters with the advantages of being light in weight.

Despite recent industry concerns over grounding of B737 max, P&W 1100G engine series failure (A320neo), delayed deliveries of upcoming aircraft programs such as B777X, revised production rates of key aircraft programs, A350XWB and B787 due to cancellation of Boeing's orders from China and other parts of the world, the long-term market outlook still seems vigorous.

Key Highlights

Apart from the organic growth of the industry, several other factors are propelling the demand for seats in the aircraft industry. Some of those factors are a shift from first-class seats to business-class seats, advancements in interiors of the latest aircraft programs promoting airlines to upgrade the interior of the existing fleet, and increasing preference of airlines for premium-economy-class seats. Furthermore, advancements with regard to seat design and materials aid some momentum to the growth of the market.

Organic growth of the aircraft industry is anticipated to remain the biggest growth propeller. Both Boeing and Airbus are projecting healthy demand for commercial and regional aircraft in the next twenty years in their business outlooks. Boeing, in its outlook 2019-2038, projected that there will be the need for 44,040 commercial and regional aircraft during 2019-2038 out of which narrow-body aircraft will account for almost 78% share. Airbus too has similar projections in its business outlook of 2019-2038.

The airline industry is fiercely competitive with the presence of over 800 active airlines worldwide. Maintaining brand image and retaining customers to keep themselves competitive are the enormous tasks and require continuous improvements by addressing the emerging market needs. Airline companies are not only increasingly purchasing those aircraft that offer excellent comfort to their customers, but they also keep upgrading their existing fleet to deliver an unmatched customer experience. At the same time, the volatile crude oil prices have an unembellished impact on the profit margins of airlines. Interior applications including seats are also not untouched with such factors and experienced a drastic shift in their materials usage. Aircraft manufacturers worked along with seat manufacturers to develop seats that are lightweight and can accommodate a higher number of seats at reduced space.

The aircraft interiors market witnessed the most noticeable number of M&As in the past five years where the two biggest giants (Zodiac Aerospace and B/E Aerospace) were acquired by other aerospace conglomerates. For instance, in 2017, Rockwell Collins completed the acquisition of B/E Aerospace with a transaction value of US$ 8.6 billion, to strengthen its position and to expand its portfolio in the cockpit and cabin interior solution. With this acquisition, the company has not only entered into the aircraft seating business but also become the market leader in it. Similarly, in 2018, Safran S.A. acquired Zodiac Aerospace with a transaction value of US$ 9 billion and its business is restructured into three divisions: seats, cabin equipment, and AeroSystems. The acquisition of Zodiac Aerospace helped the company to gain capabilities in the aircraft interiors market including seats and further strengthen its capabilities in AeroSystems and AeroSafety products.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of aircraft type, the aircraft seat market is segmented as narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, very large body aircraft, regional aircraft, and business jets. Narrow-body aircraft is projected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. Market entry of new aircraft programs, COMAC C919, A321 XLR, and Irkut MC-21, and increasing production rates of key aircraft programs, such as the A320 family, are likely to be the growth engines of the narrow-body aircraft segment of the market during the forecast period.

Based on seat class type, the market is segmented as first-class seats, business-class seats, premium-economy-class seats, and economy-class seats. The economy-class seat type is projected to remain the largest segment of the market in terms of units during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025; propelled by a large number of passengers traveled in the economy-class cabin and the growing number of LCCs (Low-cost carrier) across the world. Premium-economy-class and business-class seats are witnessing a greater adoption across the world and are growing at a faster pace than others.

Based on component type, the market is segmented as soft goods, metals, plastics, and composites, and electric. An aircraft seat is made with many small and mid-size components. The share of metal components to electrical components varies from aircraft to aircraft and from one seat-class type to another. For instance, a first-class seat includes a large number of electrical components to provide maximum comfort and wider functions to the passenger, whereas an economy-class seat can constitute little or no electric components.

In terms of region, North America currently holds the largest share of the global aircraft seat market and is projected to remain the largest aircraft seat market during the forecast period. The region is the assembly base of all the commercial and regional aircraft programs of Boeing and Bombardier. Airbus has recently expanded its first assembly plant for its A320 in Alabama, the USA to increase the production of A320 to seven per month from five. Also, Airbus has started production of A220 in the same plant. The region also owns one of the largest commercial aircraft fleets in the world.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth over the next five years, driven by upcoming commercial and regional programs, such as COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi SpaceJet. Furthermore, the region owns the largest commercial aircraft fleet worldwide. This will create a sustainable demand for seats at the retrofit level. China and India are the growth engines of the Asia-Pacific's aircraft seat market.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, aircraft seat components suppliers, aircraft seat manufacturers, distributors, aircraft OEMs, airlines, aircraft leasing companies, and MRO companies. Some of the key players in the aircraft seats market are Safran S.A., Collins Aerospace, Stelia Aerospace, RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & CO. KG, Aviointeriors S.p.A, Acro Aircraft Seating Ltd, Thompson Aero Seating Ltd., Geven S.p.A., and ZIM Flugsitz GmbH. Long-term contracts and new product development are the key strategies adopted by major players to gain a competitive edge in the global market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market Trend and Forecast Analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Product portfolio, Product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

Profiles of Key Players

(Profiling, Financial Information, Competition, Strategies, etc.)

ACRO Aircraft Seating Ltd

Aviointeriors S.p.A.

Collins Aerospace

Geven S.p.A.

RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG

Safran S.A.

Stelia Aerospace

Thompson Aero Seating Limited

ZIM Flugsitz GmbH

