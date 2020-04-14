April 14, 2020 - 11:39 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Global $861M Persulfates Market by Type (Ammonium, Sodium, Potassium), End-use Industry (Polymer, Electronics, Cosmetic & Personal Care), Application and Region - Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Global Persulfates Market by Type (Ammonium, Sodium, Potassium), End-use Industry (Polymer, Electronics, Cosmetic & Personal Care), Application (Polymer Initiator, Oxidation, Bleaching & Sizing Agent) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global persulfates market size is expected to grow from USD 730 million in 2020 to USD 861 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2025. The increasing demand for persulfates across various end-use industries, including polymers, cosmetics & personal care, pulp, and water treatment, is expected to drive market growth. The use of persulfates in the food industry and increasing use in the cosmetics & personal care industry are expected to boost the market for persulfates. However, issues related to storage & transportation, surplus capacity in China, and COVID-19 are the restrains the persulfates industry. Sodium persulfate is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The sodium persulfate segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. The use of sodium persulfate as chain initiator, oxidizer, and free radical generator in the polymer industry; as a bleaching agent in hair care products, and as a pool/spa shock in water treatment is expected to drive the demand. The persulfates market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The persulfates industry in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. The growth can be attributed to the expansion of the polymer, cosmetics & personal care, electronics, and soil remediation industries. Moreover, the presence of a large number of manufacturers coupled with the presence of a large end-use industry manufacturing base is expected to augment market growth in the region. Oxidation, bleaching & sizing agent is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The oxidation, bleaching & sizing agent is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. The growth of persulfates in end-use industries such as electronics, cosmetics & personal care, pulp, paper & textile, water treatment, and soil remediation will drive this application segment. The companies profiled in this market research report are PeroxyChem (US), United Initiators (Germany), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan), Ak-Kim Kimya (Turkey), Adeka Corporation (Japan) and Fujian Zhanhua Chemical Company (China). Key Topics Covered 1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights 4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Persulfates Market 4.2 Persulfates Market, by Type 4.3 Persulfates Market, by End-use Industry 4.4 Persulfates Market, by Application 4.5 Persulfates Market in APAC, by End-use Industry and Country, 2019 4.6 Persulfates Market, by Major Countries 5 Market Overview 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Market Dynamics 5.2.1 Drivers 5.2.1.1 Growing Demand from End-use Industries 5.2.2 Restraints 5.2.2.1 Issues in Storage & Transportation of Persulfates 5.2.3 Opportunities 5.2.3.1 Usage in Food Applications 5.2.3.2 Usage in Environmental Application 5.2.4 Challenges 5.2.4.1 Surplus Capacity of Persulfates in China 5.2.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak 5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants 5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes 5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers 5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry 5.4 YC, YCC Drivers 5.5 Persulfates Patent Analysis 5.5.1 Methodology 5.5.2 Document Type 5.5.3 Insight 5.5.4 Jurisdiction Analysis 5.5.5 Top Applicants 6 Persulfates Market, by Type 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Ammonium Persulfate 6.2.1 It is Largely Used in Polymer Applications 6.3 Sodium Persulfate 6.3.1 Steady Demand is Expected During the Forecast Period 6.4 Potassium Persulfate 6.4.1 this Persulfate Type is Widely Used in the Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry 7 Persulfates Market, by Application 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Polymer Initiator 7.2.1 Polymer Initiator is the Largest Application of Persulfates 7.3 Oxidation, Bleaching and Sizing Agent 7.3.1 The Growing PCB Manufacturing Industry is Fueling the Market in this Segment 7.4 Down-Hole 7.4.1 Fluctuating Crude Oil Prices Would Affect the Market in this Segment 7.5 Others 8 Persulfates Market, by End-Use Industry 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Polymer 8.2.1 Persulfates are Used as Initiators in the Polymerization of Latex and Synthetic Rubber 8.3 Electronics 8.3.1 Increasing PCB Manufacturing is Favorable for the Market in this Segment 8.4 Cosmetics & Personal Care 8.4.1 Ammonium, Sodium, and Potassium Persulfates are Extensively Used as Boosters for Hair Bleaches and Oxidization of Hair Dyes 8.5 Pulp, Paper, & Textile 8.5.1 Persulfates are Used in the Bleaching of Textiles 8.6 Water Treatment 8.6.1 The Use of Persulfates for Water Treatment is Emerging 8.7 Soil Remediation 8.7.1 Persulfates are Used to Decontaminate the Soil 8.8 Oil & Gas 8.8.1 the Demand for Persulfates is Expected to Grow Due to the Exploration of Potential Reserves 8.9 Others 9 Persulfates Market, by Region 9.1 Introduction 9.2 APAC 9.2.1 China 9.2.1.1 Large-Scale Polymer Industry is Expected to Drive the Market 9.2.2 Japan 9.2.2.1 The Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry is the Fastest-Growing End-Use Industry in the Country 9.2.3 India 9.2.3.1 The Increasing Demand for Polymers is Likely to Drive the Market 9.2.4 South Korea 9.2.4.1 There is a Growing Popularity of South Korean Cosmetic Products in the International Market 9.2.5 Taiwan 9.2.5.1 There Are Growing Exports of Cosmetic Products from the Country 9.2.6 Thailand 9.2.6.1 Thailand is the Fastest-Growing Persulfates Market in the Region 9.2.7 Rest of APAC 9.3 North America 9.3.1 US 9.3.1.1 The Electronics Industry is the Market Driver 9.3.2 Canada 9.3.2.1 The Growing Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry is the Governing Factor for the Market 9.3.3 Mexico 9.3.3.1 The Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Products is Expected to Propel the Demand for Persulfates 9.4 Europe 9.4.1 Germany 9.4.1.1 The Growing Demand for Polymers in the Country is Influencing the Market Positively 9.4.2 France 9.4.2.1 The Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry of the Country is Boosting the Persulfates Market 9.4.3 Italy 9.4.3.1 The Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry of Italy is Growing Steadily 9.4.4 Turkey 9.4.4.1 The Increasing Exports of Cosmetic Products from Turkey Would Increase the Demand for Persulfates 9.4.5 Rest of Europe 9.5 Middle East & Africa 9.5.1 Iran 9.5.1.1 The Polymer Industry is the Major Market Driver 9.5.2 South Africa 9.5.2.1 The Increasing Demand for Polymers is Driving the Persulfates Market 9.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa 9.6 South America 9.6.1 Brazil 9.6.1.1 Cosmetics & Personal Care is the Prime End-use Industry of Persulfates 9.6.2 Argentina 9.6.2.1 The Economic Recession in the Country is Estimated to Slow Down the Growth of the Persulfates Market 9.6.3 Rest of South America 10 Competitive Landscape 10.1 Market Share Analysis 10.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Persulfates Market 11 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis) 11.1 Peroxychem (Acquired by Evonik) 11.2 United Initiators 11.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company 11.4 AK-Kim Kimya 11.5 Adeka Corporation 11.6 Merck 11.7 Hebei Yatai Electrochemistry Company 11.8 Hebei Jiheng Group 11.9 Fujian Zhanhua Chemical 11.10 Dupont 11.11 Stars Chemical (Yongan) 11.12 Lanxess 11.13 ABC Chemicals (Shanghai) 11.14 Shaanxi Baohua Technologies 11.15 Xiamen Sinchem Imp&Exp 11.16 Hengshui Jiamu 11.17 Tongling Huaxing Chemical 11.18 Shanghai Ansin Chemical 11.19 Powder Pack Chem 11.20 Fujian Jianou Yongsheng Industry For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z5m8ef View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005711/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





