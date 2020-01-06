Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Abrasion
Resistant Coatings - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Abrasion Resistant Coatings market worldwide is projected to grow by
US$3.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.9%.
Metal/ Ceramic Based Coatings, one of the segments analyzed and sized in
this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.5%. The shifting
dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this
space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to
reach over US$3.4 Billion by the year 2025, Metal/ Ceramic Based
Coatings will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to
global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8%
growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important
element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$111.1 Million to
the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$94.2
Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest
of the European markets. In Japan, Metal/ Ceramic Based Coatings will
reach a market size of US$152.2 Million by the close of the analysis
period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer
in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.3% over
the next couple of years and add approximately US$880.6 Million in terms
of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and
their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know
quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions,
be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a
portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will
shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints
presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the
market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
-
Akzo Nobel NV
-
Arkema Group
-
Evonik Industries AG
-
Hempel A/S
-
Jotul AS
-
PPG Industries, Inc.
-
Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc.
-
Saint-Gobain SA
-
Sika AG
-
The Sherwin-Williams Company
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
-
Global Competitor Market Shares
-
Abrasion Resistant Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
-
Introduction
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
-
Rise in Use of Abrasion - Resistant Ceramic Coatings in Industrial
Applications
-
PVD and PACVD Coatings Gain Traction in the Aerospace Industry
-
Growing Role of Coatings in Aerospace Industry
-
Resurgence in Oil and Gas Activity Spurs Demand for Abrasion Resistant
Coatings
-
Rise in Demand for Abrasion Resistant Coatings in Automotive Sector
-
E&P Investment in Oil and gas Industry : 2015-2019
-
Global Drilling Activity by Region: 2018
-
Number of Offshore Projects Approved by Type: 2015-2018
-
Abrasion Resistant Coatings Find Increasing Application in the
Construction and Infrastructure Industry to Minimize Repair and
Maintenance Costs
-
Annual Growth Estimates for Global Construction Industry: 2009-2019
-
Annual Growth Estimates for Global Residential Construction Industry
in Select Markets : 2017-2019
-
Global Drilling Activity, Offshore VS Onshore: 2012-2018
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
-
Market Facts & Figures
-
US Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
-
Market Facts & Figures
-
European Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
