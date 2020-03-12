Global Absorption Chillers Industry

Absorption Chillers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$230. 5 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4%. Absorption Chillers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%.
Poised to reach over US$962.9 Million by the year 2025, Absorption Chillers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$8.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Absorption Chillers will reach a market size of US$58.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$65 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Absorption Chillers: Providing Eco-friendly and Useful Cooling through Re-use of Low Temperature Waste Energy Recent Market Activity The Urgent Need to Replace Compressor-Based Cooling Systems Drive Widespread Adoption Absorption Chillers Superiority over Traditional Compression Chillers Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Overall Chillers Market Dynamics Global Market Outlook Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate the Global Market, Also Offers Significant Growth Opportunities Continued Recovery in Global GDP & Manufacturing PMI Signals Optimistic Outlook Despite Slowdown in Economic Growth, China Continues to Dominate Global Sales of Absorption Chillers Global Competitor Market Shares Absorption Chillers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Broad Air Conditioning Co., Ltd. (China) Carrier Corporation (USA) Century Corporation (Korea) CNIM Group (France) Colibri-bv (The Netherlands) EAW Energieanlagenbau GmbH (Germany) Ebara Refrigeration Equipment & Systems Co., Ltd. (Japan) Hitachi Appliances, Inc. (Japan) Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland) LG Electronics (Korea) Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems Co., Ltd. (China) Robur S.p.A. (Italy) Thermax Limited (India) Thermax Inc. (USA) Trane Inc. (USA) Worldenergy Absorption Chillers Europe Ltd. (Ireland/Korea) Yazaki Energy Systems Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Focus on Achieving Energy Efficiencies Make Absorption Chillers the Perfect Candidate for CHP/Cogeneration Systems Lower Operational Costs and Better Power Reliability Spur Demand for Absorption Chiller Based CHP in Data Centers Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Steady Demand from Various End-use Applications Drive Healthy Market Growth for Absorption Chillers Sophisticated Technologies for Absorption Chillers Improve Maintainability, Efficiency, and Flexibility Absorption Chillers Provide a ?Green? Strategy for Various Industries Growing Adoption of Trigeneration and Quattrogeneration Technologies Benefit Market Expansion Lithium Bromide Absorption Chillers: Preferred Cooling Solution for Trigeneration Systems Rise in Electricity Usage for Industrial, Commercial, and Residential Cooling Drives Demand for the Energy-Efficient Absorption Chillers Environmental Concerns Drive Business Case for Absorption Chillers Kyoto Protocol Implementation Augurs Well for Solar & Waste Heat Powered Chillers Indirect Fired Absorption Chillers: The Best Bet for Environmental Cause Favorable Government Initiatives & Regulatory Measures Lends Traction to Market Adoption Surging Energy Consumption Propels Demand for Absorption Chillers Focus on Reducing Energy Costs Bodes Well for Absorption Chillers Urbanization: A Mega Trend Spurring Demand for Cooling Solutions Industry Promotional & Marketing Efforts Benefit the Market Demonstration Projects: A Launch Pad for Absorption Chillers Training and Marketing Initiatives to Foster Awareness Levels Other initiatives Key Concerns & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Absorption Chillers Stiff Competition from Popular Chiller Categories Robust Increase in Sales of Centrifugal Chillers Lack of Awareness High Cost Less Efficient in Comparison with Mechanical Chillers Low Thermal Efficiency of Single Effect Systems Requirement of Higher Pump Energy Necessitates Larger Cooling Tower Risks Due to Air Leaks Crystallization High Costs of Manufacturing Other Concerns INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS Two-Step E/A Technology Enhance Performance of Single Effect and Double Effect Absorption Chillers Smart Chillers: A Key Enabler of Connected Buildings Biomass-Powered Thermochiller Small Size Ammonia Water Absorption Chillers with Higher COP Water-Cooled Technology Lowers Operational Costs Triple-Effect Absorption Chillers: An Upcoming Technology Modular Micro-Channel Chillers Provide Significant Energy Savings Compact Absorption Chillers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Absorption Chillers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Absorption Chillers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures Table 3: United States Absorption Chillers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 CANADA Table 4: Canadian Absorption Chillers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 JAPAN Table 5: Japanese Market for Absorption Chillers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 CHINA Table 6: Chinese Absorption Chillers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures Table 7: European Absorption Chillers Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 8: European Absorption Chillers Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 9: Absorption Chillers Market in France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 GERMANY Table 10: Absorption Chillers Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 ITALY Table 11: Italian Absorption Chillers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Absorption Chillers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 SPAIN Table 13: Spanish Absorption Chillers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 RUSSIA Table 14: Russian Absorption Chillers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 15: Rest of Europe Absorption Chillers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 16: Asia-Pacific Absorption Chillers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 17: Asia-Pacific Absorption Chillers Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 AUSTRALIA Table 18: Absorption Chillers Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 INDIA Table 19: Indian Absorption Chillers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 SOUTH KOREA Table 20: Absorption Chillers Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 21: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Absorption Chillers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 LATIN AMERICA Table 22: Latin American Absorption Chillers Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025 Table 23: Latin American Absorption Chillers Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025 ARGENTINA Table 24: Argentinean Absorption Chillers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025 BRAZIL Table 25: Absorption Chillers Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 MEXICO Table 26: Absorption Chillers Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 27: Rest of Latin America Absorption Chillers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 MIDDLE EAST Table 28: The Middle East Absorption Chillers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 29: The Middle East Absorption Chillers Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025 IRAN Table 30: Iranian Market for Absorption Chillers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 ISRAEL Table 31: Israeli Absorption Chillers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025 SAUDI ARABIA Table 32: Saudi Arabian Absorption Chillers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 33: Absorption Chillers Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 34: Absorption Chillers Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 AFRICA Table 35: African Absorption Chillers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
