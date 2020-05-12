Amaranth Oil market worldwide is projected to grow by US$709 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 11. 7%. Cosmetic & Personal Care, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.
New York, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Amaranth Oil Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797881/?utm_source=GNW 4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$460.6 Million by the year 2025, Cosmetic & Personal Care will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$28.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$23.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cosmetic & Personal Care will reach a market size of US$19.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$171.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Global Amaranth Seed Oil Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019 Global Competitor Market Shares Amaranth Oil Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Widespread Applications of Amaranth Oil in the Management of Several Disorders Drive Demand in the Pharma Sector Global Healthcare Market: Breakdown of Spending in US$ Trillion for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020 North America and Europe: The Largest Markets for Amaranth Oil in the Pharma Industry Global Healthcare Market: Breakdown of Spending in US$ Billion by Region for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023 Increasing Rate of Heart Disease and Hypertension Creates Huge Demand for Amaranth Oil Increasing Application of Amaranth Oil in Production of Natural Cosmetics & Personal Care Products: A Strong Growth Driver Increasing Demand for Bio based Products from Personal Care and Cosmetic Industries Increasing Focus on Decreasing Dependency on Petrochemicals in Cosmetics Drives Demand for Amaranth Oil Market Increasing Applications of Amaranth Oil in Food Supplements Leads to Growth Product Overview Amaranth Oil: Definition Color, Source, Aroma and Taste of Amaranth Oil Benefits and Uses of Amaranth Oil Properties of Amaranth Oil Technologies for the Production of Amaranth Oil
Table 1: Amaranth Oil Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Amaranth Oil Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 3: Amaranth Oil Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 4: Cosmetic & Personal Care (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 5: Cosmetic & Personal Care (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 6: Cosmetic & Personal Care (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Pharmaceutical (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 8: Pharmaceutical (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 9: Pharmaceutical (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 10: Food Supplements (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 11: Food Supplements (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 12: Food Supplements (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: Fragrance (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 14: Fragrance (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 15: Fragrance (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Amaranth Oil Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Cosmetics & Personal Care Products: The Largest End-Use Segment for Amaranth Oil in the US Market Analytics Table: The US Natural Beauty Care Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Type for the Year 2018 Table 19: United States Amaranth Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 20: Amaranth Oil Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017 Table 21: Amaranth Oil Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 22: Canadian Amaranth Oil Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 23: Amaranth Oil Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017 Table 24: Canadian Amaranth Oil Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 JAPAN Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Amaranth Oil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 26: Japanese Amaranth Oil Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 27: Amaranth Oil Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 28: Chinese Demand for Amaranth Oil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 29: Amaranth Oil Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 30: Chinese Amaranth Oil Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Amaranth Oil Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Increasing Preference for Natural Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Offer Opportunity for Growth Market Analytics Table 31: European Amaranth Oil Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 32: Amaranth Oil Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 33: European Amaranth Oil Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 34: European Amaranth Oil Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 Table 35: Amaranth Oil Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 36: European Amaranth Oil Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 37: Amaranth Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 Table 38: French Amaranth Oil Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 39: French Amaranth Oil Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 GERMANY Table 40: Amaranth Oil Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 41: German Amaranth Oil Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 42: Amaranth Oil Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 43: Italian Demand for Amaranth Oil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 44: Amaranth Oil Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 45: Italian Amaranth Oil Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Amaranth Oil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 47: United Kingdom Amaranth Oil Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 48: Amaranth Oil Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SPAIN Table 49: Spanish Amaranth Oil Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 50: Amaranth Oil Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017 Table 51: Spanish Amaranth Oil Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 RUSSIA Table 52: Russian Amaranth Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 53: Amaranth Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017 Table 54: Amaranth Oil Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 55: Rest of Europe Amaranth Oil Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 Table 56: Amaranth Oil Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 57: Rest of Europe Amaranth Oil Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 58: Asia-Pacific Amaranth Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 59: Amaranth Oil Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 60: Asia-Pacific Amaranth Oil Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 61: Amaranth Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 Table 62: Asia-Pacific Amaranth Oil Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 63: Asia-Pacific Amaranth Oil Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 AUSTRALIA Table 64: Amaranth Oil Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 65: Australian Amaranth Oil Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 66: Amaranth Oil Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 INDIA Table 67: Indian Amaranth Oil Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 68: Amaranth Oil Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017 Table 69: Indian Amaranth Oil Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SOUTH KOREA Table 70: Amaranth Oil Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 71: South Korean Amaranth Oil Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 72: Amaranth Oil Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Amaranth Oil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Amaranth Oil Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 75: Amaranth Oil Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 LATIN AMERICA Table 76: Latin American Amaranth Oil Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025 Table 77: Amaranth Oil Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017 Table 78: Latin American Amaranth Oil Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 79: Latin American Demand for Amaranth Oil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 80: Amaranth Oil Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 81: Latin American Amaranth Oil Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ARGENTINA Table 82: Argentinean Amaranth Oil Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 Table 83: Amaranth Oil Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 84: Argentinean Amaranth Oil Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 BRAZIL Table 85: Amaranth Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 Table 86: Brazilian Amaranth Oil Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 87: Brazilian Amaranth Oil Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 MEXICO Table 88: Amaranth Oil Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 89: Mexican Amaranth Oil Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 90: Amaranth Oil Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 91: Rest of Latin America Amaranth Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 92: Amaranth Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017 Table 93: Amaranth Oil Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 MIDDLE EAST Table 94: The Middle East Amaranth Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 95: Amaranth Oil Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017 Table 96: The Middle East Amaranth Oil Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 97: The Middle East Amaranth Oil Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 98: Amaranth Oil Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017 Table 99: The Middle East Amaranth Oil Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 IRAN Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Amaranth Oil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 101: Iranian Amaranth Oil Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 102: Amaranth Oil Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ISRAEL Table 103: Israeli Amaranth Oil Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 Table 104: Amaranth Oil Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 105: Israeli Amaranth Oil Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SAUDI ARABIA Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Amaranth Oil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 107: Amaranth Oil Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 108: Saudi Arabian Amaranth Oil Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 109: Amaranth Oil Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 110: United Arab Emirates Amaranth Oil Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 111: Amaranth Oil Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 112: Amaranth Oil Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 113: Rest of Middle East Amaranth Oil Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 114: Amaranth Oil Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 AFRICA Table 115: African Amaranth Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 116: Amaranth Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017 Table 117: Amaranth Oil Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
