Global ASEAN Air Compressor Market to Grow with a 3.6% CAGR During the Forecast Period, 2019-2024

From garnering $902.9 million in 2018, the ASEAN air compressor market is predicted to generate $1,126.9 million by 2024, witnessing a 3.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024).
A shift toward energy-efficient air compressors, flourishing automotive industry, and increasing construction activities are influencing the market positively. ASEAN, short for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, has Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Brunei, Thailand, Singapore, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia as its members. A mechanical device which is used for increasing the air pressure by reducing its volume is termed as an air compressor.
Based on lubrication, the ASEAN air compressor market is bifurcated into oil-flooded and oil-free. In 2018, the larger value share in the market was accounted for by oil-flooded compressors all throughout the historical period (2014-2018) due to their high demand across various industries owing to their ability to provide high pressure. In the forecast period, oil-free compressors are expected to witness the higher CAGR as they are being heavily deployed in the food & beverage industry and hospitals because they release clean air
An inclination toward oil-free compressors can be observed in the ASEAN air compressor market. Industries such as oil & gas, automotive, textile, food & beverage, power, chemical, and manufacturing use compressors in high numbers. Oil-flooded air compressors lead to condensation and contamination of the air, which is making many companies switch to oil-free variants. In the food & beverage industry, for product packaging and handling, oil-free compressors are being used. Further, due to their lower discharge pressure, these compressors consume approximately 6.0% less energy than the oil-flooded type, therefore are high in demand.
The flourishing automotive industry in the region is a major contributor to the ASEAN air compressor market growth. Such devices are heavily used in the automotive industry for a range of purposes, such as engine construction, tire inflation, air conditioning systems, and vehicle painting. Countries such as Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia are the leading car manufacturers here. In Indonesia, in 2018, 13.43 million cars were sold, compared to 1.22 million in 2017. Therefore, with increasing automobile sales and production, the demand for compressors in the region is growing. ASEAN Air Compressor Market Segmentation
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Background 1.1 Research Objectives 1.2 Market Definition 1.3 Research Scope 1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type 1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Lubrication Type 1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Portability 1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Pressure 1.3.5 Market Segmentation by Application 1.3.6 Market Segmentation by Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor 1.3.7 Market Segmentation by Country 1.3.8 Analysis Period 1.3.9 Market Data Reporting Unit 1.4 Key Stakeholders
Chapter 2. Research Methodology 2.1 Secondary Research 2.2 Primary Research 2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents 2.3 Market Size Estimation 2.4 Data Triangulation 2.5 Assumptions for the Study
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction 4.1 Definition of Market Segments 4.1.1 By Compressor Type 4.1.2 By Lubrication Type 4.1.3 By Portability 4.1.4 By Pressure 4.1.5 By Application 4.1.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market 4.2 Value Chain Analysis 4.3 Market Dynamics 4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 5. ASEAN Market Size and Forecast 5.1 By Type 5.2 By Lubrication Type 5.3 By Portability 5.4 By Pressure 5.5 By Application 5.6 By Country 5.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure 5.8 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application 5.9 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Country
Chapter 6. Indonesia Market Size and Forecast 6.1 By Type 6.2 By Lubrication Type 6.3 By Portability 6.4 By Pressure 6.5 By Application 6.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure 6.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application
Chapter 7. Malaysia Market Size and Forecast 7.1 By Type 7.2 By Lubrication Type 7.3 By Portability 7.4 By Pressure 7.5 By Application 7.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure 7.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application
Chapter 8. Thailand Market Size and Forecast 8.1 By Type 8.2 By Lubrication Type 8.3 By Portability 8.4 By Pressure 8.5 By Application 8.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure 8.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application
Chapter 9. Philippines Market Size and Forecast 9.1 By Type 9.2 By Lubrication Type 9.3 By Portability 9.4 By Pressure 9.5 By Application 9.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure 9.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application
Chapter 10. Vietnam Market Size and Forecast 10.1 By Type 10.2 By Lubrication Type 10.3 By Portability 10.4 By Pressure 10.5 By Application 10.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure 10.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application
Chapter 11. Singapore Market Size and Forecast 11.1 By Type 11.2 By Lubrication Type 11.3 By Portability 11.4 By Pressure 11.5 By Application 11.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure 11.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application
Chapter 12. Rest of ASEAN Market Size and Forecast 12.1 By Type 12.2 By Lubrication Type 12.3 By Portability 12.4 By Pressure 12.5 By Application 12.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure 12.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application
Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape 13.1 List of Key Players 13.2 Ranking of Key Players 13.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players 13.4 Recent Activities of Major Players 13.5 Strategic Developments of Key Players
Chapter 14. Company Profiles 14.1 Rechi Precision Co. Ltd. 14.2 Elgi Equipments Limited 14.3 Kaeser Kompressoren SE 14.4 Ingersoll-Rand plc 14.5 Atlas Copco AB 14.6 Kobe Steel Ltd. 14.7 Hitachi Ltd. 14.8 Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. 14.9 BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG 14.10 BAUER COMP Holding GmbH 14.11 Fusheng Co. Ltd.