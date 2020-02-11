Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Trends, 2018-2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing government regulations for fuel efficient vehicles, growing demand for automatic transmission systems in vehicles and technological advancements in the lubrication system in vehicles.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Government Regulations for Fuel Efficient Vehicles

3.1.2 Growing Demand for Automatic Transmission Systems in Vehicles

3.1.3 Technological Advancements in the Lubrication System in Vehicles

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry

4 Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market, By Electric Vehicle Type

4.1 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

4.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

4.3 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

5 Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market, By Vehicle Type

5.1 Commercial Vehicles

5.2 Passenger Vehicles

6 Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market, By Application

6.1 Brake Oil Pump

6.2 Engine Oil Pump

6.3 Transmission Oil Pump

7 Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Aftermarket

7.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

8 Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market, By Pump Type

8.1 Separate

8.2 Integrated

9 Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities

11 Leading Companies

11.1 Rheinmetall Automotive AG

11.2 Nidec Corporation

11.3 Mitsubishi Electric

11.4 Mikuni American Corporation

11.5 MAHLE Group

11.6 Johnson Electric

11.7 HUSCO Automotive

11.8 Hitachi Automotive

11.9 FTE automotive

11.10 Delphi Automotive PLC.

