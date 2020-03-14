Global Automotive Fuel Cell System Industry

Automotive Fuel Cell System market worldwide is projected to grow by 235. 1 Thousand Units, driven by a compounded growth of 64. 2%. Polymer Electronic Membrane Fuel Cell, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 68.
New York, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 205.2 Thousand Units by the year 2025, Polymer Electronic Membrane Fuel Cell will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 70.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 5.2 Thousand Units to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 10.6 Thousand Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polymer Electronic Membrane Fuel Cell will reach a market size of 12.2 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 60.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately 36.4 Thousand Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Automotive Fuel Cell System: An Overview Passenger Cars: The Largest and Fastest Growing Segment, by Vehicle Type Asia-Pacific: Dominating the Auto Fuel Cell Market Globally Automotive Fuel Cell Market in North America: An Insight China to Reduce Conventional Fuel Emissions by 2025 Fuel Cells: A Market Overview Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC) Market: An Insider Global Competitor Market Shares Automotive Fuel Cell System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players Global Fuel Cell Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Belligerent Strategic Alliances: New Trend among Market Players Strong Investment and Fast Growth in End-Use Industries Drives Demand for MCFCs Enhanced Driving Range and Better Fuel Efficiency Drives the Market for Automotive Fuel Cells Capacity to Refuel at Faster Rate Sparks Demand for the Market Rise in Demand for Fuel Cell Vehicles in Transportation Sector Offer Great Market Opportunity Highly Flammable Nature of Fuel Cells: A Major Constraint Complexity in Detecting Hydrogen Leakages Limits the Market Growth Need to Reduce Air Pollutant and Greenhouse Gas Emissions Bodes Well for the Market High Cost of Hydrogen-Powered Fuel Cell Vehicle: A Key Challenge Escalated Demand for HEVs and BEVs Pose a Challenge to the Market PRODUCT OVERVIEW Automotive Fuel Cell System: An Introduction Description and Purpose History Applications Hydrogen Infrastructure Environmental Impact
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Fuel Cell System Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025 Table 3: Polymer Electronic Membrane Fuel Cell (Electrolyte Type) World Market by Region/Country in Units: 2018 to 2025 Table 4: Polymer Electronic Membrane Fuel Cell (Electrolyte Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 5: Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (Electrolyte Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in Units: 2018 to 2025 Table 6: Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (Electrolyte Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Passenger Car (Vehicle Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in Units: 2018 to 2025 Table 8: Passenger Car (Vehicle Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 9: LCV (Vehicle Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in Units: 2018 to 2025 Table 10: LCV (Vehicle Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 11: HCV (Vehicle Type) World Market by Region/Country in Units: 2018 to 2025 Table 12: HCV (Vehicle Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: Fuel Processor (Component) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025 Table 14: Fuel Processor (Component) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 15: Fuel Stack (Component) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in Units by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025 Table 16: Fuel Stack (Component) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 17: Power Conditioner (Component) World Market by Region/Country in Units: 2018 to 2025 Table 18: Power Conditioner (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 19: United States Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Estimates and Projections in Units by Electrolyte Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 20: United States Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share Breakdown by Electrolyte Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 21: United States Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Estimates and Projections in Units by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 22: United States Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 23: United States Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Estimates and Projections in Units by Component: 2018 to 2025 Table 24: United States Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 25: Canadian Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Electrolyte Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 26: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Electrolyte Type for 2019 and 2025 Table 27: Canadian Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 28: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2019 and 2025 Table 29: Canadian Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Component: 2018 to 2025 Table 30: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025 JAPAN Table 31: Japanese Market for Automotive Fuel Cell System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Electrolyte Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 32: Japanese Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share Analysis by Electrolyte Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 33: Japanese Market for Automotive Fuel Cell System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 34: Japanese Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 35: Japanese Market for Automotive Fuel Cell System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Component for the Period 2018-2025 Table 36: Japanese Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 37: Chinese Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Growth Prospects in Units by Electrolyte Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 38: Chinese Automotive Fuel Cell System Market by Electrolyte Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 Table 39: Chinese Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Growth Prospects in Units by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 40: Chinese Automotive Fuel Cell System Market by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 Table 41: Chinese Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Growth Prospects in Units by Component for the Period 2018-2025 Table 42: Chinese Automotive Fuel Cell System Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Automotive Fuel Cell System Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 43: European Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Demand Scenario in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 44: European Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 45: European Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Electrolyte Type: 2018-2025 Table 46: European Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share Breakdown by Electrolyte Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 47: European Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025 Table 48: European Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 49: European Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Component: 2018-2025 Table 50: European Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 51: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market in France by Electrolyte Type: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2018-2025 Table 52: French Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share Analysis by Electrolyte Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 53: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market in France by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2018-2025 Table 54: French Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 55: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market in France by Component: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2018-2025 Table 56: French Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025 GERMANY Table 57: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Electrolyte Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 58: German Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share Breakdown by Electrolyte Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 59: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 60: German Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 61: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Component for the Period 2018-2025 Table 62: German Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 63: Italian Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Growth Prospects in Units by Electrolyte Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 64: Italian Automotive Fuel Cell System Market by Electrolyte Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 Table 65: Italian Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Growth Prospects in Units by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 66: Italian Automotive Fuel Cell System Market by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 Table 67: Italian Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Growth Prospects in Units by Component for the Period 2018-2025 Table 68: Italian Automotive Fuel Cell System Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 69: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Fuel Cell System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Electrolyte Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 70: United Kingdom Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share Analysis by Electrolyte Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 71: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Fuel Cell System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 72: United Kingdom Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Fuel Cell System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Component for the Period 2018-2025 Table 74: United Kingdom Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 75: Rest of Europe Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Electrolyte Type: 2018-2025 Table 76: Rest of Europe Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share Breakdown by Electrolyte Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 77: Rest of Europe Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025 Table 78: Rest of Europe Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 79: Rest of Europe Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Component: 2018-2025 Table 80: Rest of Europe Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 81: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market in Asia-Pacific by Electrolyte Type: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2018-2025 Table 82: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share Analysis by Electrolyte Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 83: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market in Asia-Pacific by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2018-2025 Table 84: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 85: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market in Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2018-2025 Table 86: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025 REST OF WORLD Table 87: Rest of World Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Electrolyte Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 88: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Electrolyte Type for 2019 and 2025 Table 89: Rest of World Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 90: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2019 and 2025 Table 91: Rest of World Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Component: 2018 to 2025 Table 92: Automotive Fuel Cell System Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
APTIV PLC BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC DAIMLER AG HONDA MOTOR HYDROGENICS CORPORATION HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY ITM POWER PLC NISSAN MOTOR NEDSTACK FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGY BV NUVERA FUEL CELLS PANASONIC CORPORATION PLUG POWER TOSHIBA CORPORATION TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION CUMMINS, INC. DOOSAN FUEL CELL AMERICA, INC. SFC ENERGY AG TOSHIBA INDIA PVT. TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION WATT FUEL CELL CORPORATION V. CURATED RESEARCH Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818497/?utm_source=GNW
