Global Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Automotive Fuel Cell System - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automotive Fuel Cell System market worldwide is projected to grow by 235.1 Thousand Units, driven by a compounded growth of 64.2%.

Polymer Electronic Membrane Fuel Cell, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 68.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 205.2 Thousand Units by the year 2025, Polymer Electronic Membrane Fuel Cell will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 70.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 5.2 Thousand Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 10.6 Thousand Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polymer Electronic Membrane Fuel Cell will reach a market size of 12.2 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 60.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately 36.4 Thousand Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ballard Power Systems, Inc.

Ceres Power Holdings PLC

Daimler AG

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Hydrogenics Corporation

Hyundai Motor Company

ITM Power PLC

Nedstack fuel cell technology BV

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC

Panasonic Corporation

Plug Power Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Automotive Fuel Cell System: An Overview

Passenger Cars: The Largest and Fastest Growing Segment, by Vehicle Type

Asia-Pacific: Dominating the Auto Fuel Cell Market Globally

Automotive Fuel Cell Market in North America: An Insight

China to Reduce Conventional Fuel Emissions by 2025

Fuel Cells: A Market Overview

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC) Market: An Insider

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Fuel Cell System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Fuel Cell Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Belligerent Strategic Alliances: New Trend among Market Players

Strong Investment and Fast Growth in End-Use Industries Drives Demand for MCFCs

Enhanced Driving Range and Better Fuel Efficiency Drives the Market for Automotive Fuel Cells

Capacity to Refuel at Faster Rate Sparks Demand for the Market

Rise in Demand for Fuel Cell Vehicles in Transportation Sector Offer Great Market Opportunity

Highly Flammable Nature of Fuel Cells: A Major Constraint

Complexity in Detecting Hydrogen Leakages Limits the Market Growth

Need to Reduce Air Pollutant and Greenhouse Gas Emissions Bodes Well for the Market

High Cost of Hydrogen-Powered Fuel Cell Vehicle: A Key Challenge

Escalated Demand for HEVs and BEVs Pose a Challenge to the Market

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Automotive Fuel Cell System: An Introduction

Description and Purpose

History

Applications

Hydrogen Infrastructure

Environmental Impact

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Fuel Cell System Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b1555o

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005581/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020