Global Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Automotive Fuel Cell System - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Automotive Fuel Cell System market worldwide is projected to grow by 235.1 Thousand Units, driven by a compounded growth of 64.2%.
Polymer Electronic Membrane Fuel Cell, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 68.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 205.2 Thousand Units by the year 2025, Polymer Electronic Membrane Fuel Cell will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 70.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 5.2 Thousand Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 10.6 Thousand Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polymer Electronic Membrane Fuel Cell will reach a market size of 12.2 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 60.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately 36.4 Thousand Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Ballard Power Systems, Inc.
Ceres Power Holdings PLC
Daimler AG
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Hydrogenics Corporation
Hyundai Motor Company
ITM Power PLC
Nedstack fuel cell technology BV
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC
Panasonic Corporation
Plug Power Inc.
Toshiba Corporation
Toyota Motor Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Automotive Fuel Cell System: An Overview
Passenger Cars: The Largest and Fastest Growing Segment, by Vehicle Type
Asia-Pacific: Dominating the Auto Fuel Cell Market Globally
Automotive Fuel Cell Market in North America: An Insight
China to Reduce Conventional Fuel Emissions by 2025
Fuel Cells: A Market Overview
Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC) Market: An Insider
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Fuel Cell System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
Global Fuel Cell Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Belligerent Strategic Alliances: New Trend among Market Players
Strong Investment and Fast Growth in End-Use Industries Drives Demand for MCFCs
Enhanced Driving Range and Better Fuel Efficiency Drives the Market for Automotive Fuel Cells
Capacity to Refuel at Faster Rate Sparks Demand for the Market
Rise in Demand for Fuel Cell Vehicles in Transportation Sector Offer Great Market Opportunity
Highly Flammable Nature of Fuel Cells: A Major Constraint
Complexity in Detecting Hydrogen Leakages Limits the Market Growth
Need to Reduce Air Pollutant and Greenhouse Gas Emissions Bodes Well for the Market
High Cost of Hydrogen-Powered Fuel Cell Vehicle: A Key Challenge
Escalated Demand for HEVs and BEVs Pose a Challenge to the Market
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Automotive Fuel Cell System: An Introduction
Description and Purpose
History
Applications
Hydrogen Infrastructure
Environmental Impact
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
-
Market Analytics
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Fuel Cell System Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
