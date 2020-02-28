Global Automotive Fuel Level Sensor Market Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 2%, 2020-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Automotive Fuel Level Sensor Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the global automotive fuel level sensor market and it is poised to grow by USD 448.31 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.

The report on the global automotive fuel level sensor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for telematics to monitor fuel.In addition, growing integration of sensors with smartphones is anticipated to boost the growth of the global automotive fuel level sensor market as well.

Key Trends for the global automotive fuel level sensor market growth

This study identifies growing integration of sensors with smartphones as the prime reasons driving the global automotive fuel level sensor market growth during the next few years.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Capacitive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Resistive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bourns Inc.

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies Plc

elobau GmbH & Co. KG

Minda Corp. Ltd.

Pricol Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rochester Gauges LLC

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Valeo SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

