Global Automotive Fuel Level Sensor Market Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 2%, 2020-2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

 February 28, 2020 - 9:39 AM EST
DUBLIN

The "Global Automotive Fuel Level Sensor Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the global automotive fuel level sensor market and it is poised to grow by USD 448.31 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.

The report on the global automotive fuel level sensor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for telematics to monitor fuel.In addition, growing integration of sensors with smartphones is anticipated to boost the growth of the global automotive fuel level sensor market as well.

Key Trends for the global automotive fuel level sensor market growth

This study identifies growing integration of sensors with smartphones as the prime reasons driving the global automotive fuel level sensor market growth during the next few years.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type placement
  • Capacitive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Resistive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bourns Inc.
  • Continental AG
  • Delphi Technologies Plc
  • elobau GmbH & Co. KG
  • Minda Corp. Ltd.
  • Pricol Ltd.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Rochester Gauges LLC
  • TE Connectivity Ltd.
  • Valeo SA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yd83zx

ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

