Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Analysis & Trends - 2020 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising requirement to decrease the weight of the vehicle by using plastic tanks, increase in fuel tank capacities due to increase in penetration of all-wheel drive vehicles using lightweight materials and light weighting of cars.
Fuel is segmented into alternate fuel (CNG, LPG) tank type and conventional fuel (gasoline, diesel). Moreover, alternate fuel (CNG, LPG) tank type is sub segmented into rubber and plastic lining, metal fuel tank, metal and composite lining and metal and aluminium lining. Conventional fuel (gasoline, diesel) is categorised into plastic tank and metal tank.
Propulsion type is categorised into Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV), Internal Combustion Engines (ICE), hydrogen and hybrid.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 until 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub-segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.
Report Highlights:
-
The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
-
Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
-
Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
-
Key developments and strategies observed in the market
-
Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
-
In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
-
Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
-
Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Strategic Benchmarking
1.5 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Rising Requirement to Decrease the Weight of the Vehicle by Using Plastic Tanks
3.1.2 Increase in Fuel Tank Capacities due to Increase in Penetration of All-Wheel Drive Vehicles using Light Weight Materials
3.1.3 Light Weighting of Cars
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4 Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Capacity
4.1 45-76 Litres
4.2 76 Litres and Above
4.3 Less than 30 Litres
5 Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Material
5.1 Aluminium Fuel Tank
5.2 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
5.3 Plastic
5.4 Steel Fuel Tank
6 Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Sales Channel
6.1 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
6.2 Aftermarket
7 Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Vehicle Type
7.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
7.2 Light Commercial Vehicles
7.3 Passenger Cars
7.4 Two-Wheelers
8 Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Fuel
8.1 Alternate Fuel (CNG, LPG) Tank Type
8.1.1 Rubber and Plastic Lining
8.1.2 Metal Fuel Tank
8.1.3 Metal and Composite Lining
8.1.4 Metal and Aluminium Lining
8.2 Conventional Fuel (Gasoline, Diesel)
8.2.1 Plastic Tank
8.2.2 Metal Tank
9 Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Propulsion Type
9.1 Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV)
9.2 Internal Combustion Engines (ICE)
9.3 Hydrogen
9.4 Hybrid
10 Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Geography
10.1 North America
10.1.1 US
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.3 Mexico
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Germany
10.2.2 U.K
10.2.3 Italy
10.2.4 France
10.2.5 Spain
10.2.6 Rest of Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.3 India
10.3.4 Australia
10.3.5 New Zealand
10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia
10.4.2 UAE
10.4.3 Rest of Middle East
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.2 Others
11 Key Player Activities
11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.3 Product Launch & Expansions
11.4 Other Activities
12 Leading Companies
12.1 BOYD Welding
12.2 Donghee
12.3 FTS
12.4 Hwashin Co LTD
12.5 Magna International
12.6 Metal Tech Co LTD
12.7 SMA Serbatoi S.P.A.
12.8 SRD Holdings LTD
12.9 Textron (Kautex)
12.10 The Plastic Omnium Group
12.11 TI Fluid Systems
12.12 Unipres Corporation
12.13 Westport Fuel Systems
12.14 Yachiyo
12.15 YAPP
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z30yq1
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005309/en/
Copyright Business Wire 2020