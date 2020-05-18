Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Analysis & Trends - 2020 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising requirement to decrease the weight of the vehicle by using plastic tanks, increase in fuel tank capacities due to increase in penetration of all-wheel drive vehicles using lightweight materials and light weighting of cars.

Fuel is segmented into alternate fuel (CNG, LPG) tank type and conventional fuel (gasoline, diesel). Moreover, alternate fuel (CNG, LPG) tank type is sub segmented into rubber and plastic lining, metal fuel tank, metal and composite lining and metal and aluminium lining. Conventional fuel (gasoline, diesel) is categorised into plastic tank and metal tank.

Propulsion type is categorised into Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV), Internal Combustion Engines (ICE), hydrogen and hybrid.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 until 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub-segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Strategic Benchmarking

1.5 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising Requirement to Decrease the Weight of the Vehicle by Using Plastic Tanks

3.1.2 Increase in Fuel Tank Capacities due to Increase in Penetration of All-Wheel Drive Vehicles using Light Weight Materials

3.1.3 Light Weighting of Cars

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry

4 Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Capacity

4.1 45-76 Litres

4.2 76 Litres and Above

4.3 Less than 30 Litres

5 Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Material

5.1 Aluminium Fuel Tank

5.2 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

5.3 Plastic

5.4 Steel Fuel Tank

6 Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Sales Channel

6.1 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

6.2 Aftermarket

7 Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Vehicle Type

7.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

7.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

7.3 Passenger Cars

7.4 Two-Wheelers

8 Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Fuel

8.1 Alternate Fuel (CNG, LPG) Tank Type

8.1.1 Rubber and Plastic Lining

8.1.2 Metal Fuel Tank

8.1.3 Metal and Composite Lining

8.1.4 Metal and Aluminium Lining

8.2 Conventional Fuel (Gasoline, Diesel)

8.2.1 Plastic Tank

8.2.2 Metal Tank

9 Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Propulsion Type

9.1 Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV)

9.2 Internal Combustion Engines (ICE)

9.3 Hydrogen

9.4 Hybrid

10 Automotive Fuel Tank Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.1.1 US

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.3 Mexico

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.2 U.K

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 France

10.2.5 Spain

10.2.6 Rest of Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 New Zealand

10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia

10.4.2 UAE

10.4.3 Rest of Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.6.1 South Africa

10.6.2 Others

11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities

12 Leading Companies

12.1 BOYD Welding

12.2 Donghee

12.3 FTS

12.4 Hwashin Co LTD

12.5 Magna International

12.6 Metal Tech Co LTD

12.7 SMA Serbatoi S.P.A.

12.8 SRD Holdings LTD

12.9 Textron (Kautex)

12.10 The Plastic Omnium Group

12.11 TI Fluid Systems

12.12 Unipres Corporation

12.13 Westport Fuel Systems

12.14 Yachiyo

12.15 YAPP

