Global Automotive Industry (2020 to 2025) – Impact of COVID-19 on the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "COVID-19 Growth Impact Assessment for the Automotive Industry, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The coronavirus outbreak has heavily impacted the manufacturing industry. OEMs and parts suppliers have yet to return to full production capacity. Consequent delays in delivery might impact the market at multiple levels from postponed new car model launches, shattered supply chains, financially drained SMEs, and dampened vehicle sales in Q1, 2020. The effects will spill over into Q2 as well, with unfulfilled order deliveries due to ongoing production slowdowns. This situation is set to exacerbate the numerous challenges already facing the auto industry, including tougher CO2 emissions standards and higher investments in new technologies. The study sheds light on the impact of the pandemic on the global light vehicle production of global OEMs across key regions such as North America, Europe, APAC, China and India in three different scenarios.
As the effects of the pandemic start to wane and the industry begins to recover, OEMs will explore various options to drawback consumers and offset the drop in sales. The study deals with the impact across different regions and the top global OEMs. OEM wise impact analysis across different regions based on sales and production dependency along with forecast in various post-COVID-19 scenarios have been covered in the study.
The study also covers the impact of the pandemic and new opportunities created on other mobility verticals such as shared mobility, electric vehicles, connectivity solutions, aftermarket, and vehicle leasing. The study highlights the unit shipments and growth rates across different verticals along with opportunity areas in each of these verticals. Personal mobility modes will make a strong comeback. The demand for micro-mobility solutions, in particular, will surge. Micro-mobility solutions are easy-to-use and ideal in congested city environments. In the current context of COVID-19, these single or double seaters, like mopeds and scooters, offer riders better control over their health & wellness. Automakers are likely, therefore, to explore the potential of this sector as they attempt to draw up blueprints for a post-corona virus scenario.
Companies are stepping up to the challenge created by the coronavirus outbreak. They are supporting governments in developing and supplying various health and wellness solutions, which has been covered in the study as well. This massive crisis is going to change the outlook for auto manufactures in the near future as the focus is likely to shift towards health and wellness solutions in vehicles.
The study includes a comprehensive scenario-based analysis centered on the current world scenario on key industries like Automotive across various markets to enable clients to survive the present to thrive in the future. At the same time, we recognize it is important for our followers to remain on top of their strategic initiatives.
Key Issues Addressed
How will the current market turmoil impact business planning?
What are the scenarios individual markets (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East, and India) that I need to be cognizant of as realistic market change to strategy is made?
What are the best practices and recommendations for business survival?
Do growth opportunities still exist in the market and if so, what are they and how can my organization leverage them?
What strategies are key market participants currently employing?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Scope and Segmentation
Research Scope
Vehicle Segmentation
3. Changing Business & Economic Scenario
World GDP Growth to Plunge to (1.1%) Under Severe Pandemic Scenario
World GDP-Quarter by Quarter Analysis
Regional GDP-Quarter by Quarter Impact Analysis for Key Regions
Crude Oil Forecast-Quarter by Quarter (Prices to Slide $34.8 or Less)
List of Countries Affected by COVID-19-Classified by Severity
Countrywise Government Response to Covid-19
Economic Stimulus Measures by Country-Revenue Grant
Covid-19 Impact on Industries-Struggling, Surviving, and Thriving
Forces Shaping Automotive Business Ecosystem
4. Impact Analysis on Global Light Vehicle Production
2020 Global Light Vehicle Production Month Wise Forecast
2020 Global Light Vehicle Production Quarter Wise Prediction
Key Oem Risk Mitigation Strategies by Region
2020 Global Light Vehicle Production Forecast by Country
The Three Scenarios-Production Forecast for America
The Three Scenarios-Production Forecast for Europe
The Three Scenarios-Production Forecast for Apac
The Three Scenarios-Production Forecast for China
The Three Scenarios-Production Forecast for India
5. Impact Analysis of Vehicle Manufacturers
Global Vehicle Manufacturer Valuations-Share Price Heading South
Pre-COVID-19 Outbreak-Oems Regional Vehicle Production Distribution
Top 10 Oem Groups-Sales Impact Analysis
Rise in Global Vehicle Manufacturer Liabilities
Global Vehicle Manufacturer Shift Focus Towards Medical Supplies
Global Vehicle Manufacturer COVID Impact Assessment
6. Identifying Growth Opportunities by Automotive Verticals
Analyzing Impact and Identifying Growth Opportunities by Mobility Verticals
Impact of the Covid-19 Outbreak on the Global Shared Mobility Market
Impact of the Covid-19 Outbreak on Global Vehicle Connectivity Services
Impact of the Covid-19 Outbreak on the Global Aftermarket
Impact of the Covid-19 Outbreak on the Global New Vehicle Leasing Market
Impact of the Covid-19 Outbreak on the Global Electric Vehicle Market
7. Identifying Growth Opportunities in Electric Vehicles
Global Electric Vehicle Sales by Month-January 2017 to December 2021
2020 Global Electric Vehicle Sales-Month Wise Forecast
Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Electric Vehicle Sales by Region
Global Electric Vehicle Model Availability by Vehicle Segments-2019 and 2025
Impact of the Covid-19 Outbreak on Electric Vehicle Model Launches
Impact of the Covid-19 Outbreak on Ev Charging Station Installations
8. Growth Opportunities
Aftermarket
Connectivity
Leasing and Rental
Digital Retailing
Shared Mobility
9. Key Takeaways-Risk Mitigation Strategies on Road to Recovery
Macro to Micro Analysis & Risk Mitigation Strategies for OEMs
Risk Mitigation Strategies for OEMs
Macro to Micro Analysis & Risk Mitigation Strategies for Dealers
Risk Mitigation Strategies for Dealers
10. Next Steps
