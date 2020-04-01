Global Base Oil Industry

Base Oil market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 1. 4%. Group I, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 1.
New York, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.4 Billion by the year 2025, Group I will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 1.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$172.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$122.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Group I will reach a market size of US$418.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Demand for Base Oil to Grow Steadily Increasing Demand for Group II and Group III Type of Base Oil to Bode Well for Market Growth Increased Gains Expected from Asia-Pacific Region Global Competitor Market Shares A Prelude into Select Agreements and Production Upgrades Select Recent Expansions/Conversions/ Upcoming/New Plants in Base Oil Base Oil Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growth in Automotive Industry to Support Market Growth Innovations Increasing Number of Electric Vehicles to Challenge Market Growth in the Long-Run Percentage Breakdown of EV Sales Growth: 2017 and 2018 A Prelude into Demand-Supply Scenario Base Oil Supply (Million Tons per Year) by Region: 2020 Worldwide Base oil Demand (in Thousand Barrels per Day) Estimate for Years 2015, 2020, and 2030 Base Oil Opportunity for Group III Type Demand and Production Capacity of Group III Base Oil of Western Hemisphere
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
