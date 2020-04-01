Battery Energy Storage System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$12. 7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 32. 9%. Battery, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 33.
New York, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Battery Energy Storage System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798033/?utm_source=GNW 2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.9 Billion by the year 2025, Battery will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 36.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$382.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$587.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Battery will reach a market size of US$663.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 31.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Rise in Adoption of Renewable Energy Pushes the Demand for Storage Systems Battery Storage Projects Pick up in the United States Battery Storage System Installations in the United States (in MWdc): 2016-2025 Market Facts & Figures Advanced Lead-Acid (Battery Chemistry) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025 Global Electricity Generation by Source: 1990-2050 (in PWh/yr) Renewable Energy Consumption by Region (in Million tonnes oil equivalent): 2008-208 Renewable Energy Consumption by Region (in Million tonnes oil equivalent): 2008-2018 Global Solar PV Cumulative Capacity by Region (in Gigawatts): 2008-2018 Global Wind Energy Cumulative Capacity by Region (in Gigawatts): 2008-2018 Falling Battery Costs Reinforce Deamnd for Storage Systems Global Cumulative Energy Storage Deployments by Region (in GW) Battery Types in Grid-Scale Energy Storage Systems Rise in Demand for Clean Marine Systems Drives Focus on Energy Storage Sytems in Maritime Industry Smart Homes Drive the Need for Battery Storage Systems Artificial Intelligence Contributes to Making Energy Systems more Efficient
ABB GROUP AEG POWER SOLUTIONS BV ALEVO GROUP SA CORVUS ENERGY EAST PENN MANUFACTURING ENERDEL EXERGONIX GE POWER HITACHI LTD. LG CHEM MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES NEC ENERGY SOLUTIONS NGK INSULATORS PANASONIC CORPORATION SAMSUNG SDI SIEMENS AG TESLA, INC. THE AES CORPORATION TOSHIBA INFRASTRUCTURE SYSTEMS & SOLUTIONS TRINABESS
About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.