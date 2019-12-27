Global Battery Energy Storage System Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Battery Energy Storage System - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Battery Energy Storage System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$12.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 32.9%.

Battery, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 33.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.9 Billion by the year 2025, Battery will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 36.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$382.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$587.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Battery will reach a market size of US$663.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 31.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

ABB Group

AEG Power Solutions BV

Alevo Group SA

Corvus Energy

East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc.

EnerDel, Inc.

Exergonix

GE Power

Hitachi Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

NEC Energy Solutions

NGK Insulators Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd

Siemens AG

Tesla, Inc.

The AES Corporation

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions

TrinaBESS

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Introduction

Total Planned Projects by Region (in MW)

Large-scale Energy Storage Projects by Region/Country: 2017 & 2018

Cost Assessment of Energy Storage Systems

Global Competitor Market Shares

Battery Energy Storage System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Adoption of Renewable Energy Pushes the Demand for Storage Systems

Battery Storage Projects Pick up in the United States

Battery Storage System Installations in the United States (in MWdc): 2016-2025

Market Facts & Figures

Advanced Lead-Acid (Battery Chemistry) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Global Electricity Generation by Source: 1990-2050 (in PWh/yr)

Renewable Energy Consumption by Region (in Million tonnes oil equivalent): 2008-208

Renewable Energy Consumption by Region (in Million tonnes oil equivalent): 2008-2018

Global Solar PV Cumulative Capacity by Region (in Gigawatts): 2008-2018

Global Wind Energy Cumulative Capacity by Region (in Gigawatts): 2008-2018

Falling Battery Costs Reinforce Deamnd for Storage Systems

Global Cumulative Energy Storage Deployments by Region (in GW)

Battery Types in Grid-Scale Energy Storage Systems

Rise in Demand for Clean Marine Systems Drives Focus on Energy Storage Systems in Maritime Industry

Smart Homes Drive the Need for Battery Storage Systems

Artificial Intelligence Contributes to Making Energy Systems more Efficient

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Battery Energy Storage System Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Battery Storage System Deployments in the United States by Type (in MWdc): 2013-2019

US Large Scale Battery Storage Capacity Estimates and Projections (2020-2050)

US Installed Base of Residential Energy Storage Systems by Type: 2018

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Battery Energy Storage System Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

Energy Storage Systems Gain Momentum

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7yi7l4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191227005225/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2019