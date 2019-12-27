Global Battery Energy Storage System Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN

The "Battery Energy Storage System - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Battery Energy Storage System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$12.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 32.9%.

Battery, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 33.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.9 Billion by the year 2025, Battery will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 36.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$382.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$587.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Battery will reach a market size of US$663.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 31.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • ABB Group
  • AEG Power Solutions BV
  • Alevo Group SA
  • Corvus Energy
  • East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc.
  • EnerDel, Inc.
  • Exergonix
  • GE Power
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • LG Chem Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
  • NEC Energy Solutions
  • NGK Insulators Ltd.
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Samsung SDI Co., Ltd
  • Siemens AG
  • Tesla, Inc.
  • The AES Corporation
  • Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions
  • TrinaBESS

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Introduction
  • Total Planned Projects by Region (in MW)
  • Large-scale Energy Storage Projects by Region/Country: 2017 & 2018
  • Cost Assessment of Energy Storage Systems
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Battery Energy Storage System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rise in Adoption of Renewable Energy Pushes the Demand for Storage Systems
  • Battery Storage Projects Pick up in the United States
  • Battery Storage System Installations in the United States (in MWdc): 2016-2025
  • Market Facts & Figures
  • Advanced Lead-Acid (Battery Chemistry) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
  • Global Electricity Generation by Source: 1990-2050 (in PWh/yr)
  • Renewable Energy Consumption by Region (in Million tonnes oil equivalent): 2008-208
  • Renewable Energy Consumption by Region (in Million tonnes oil equivalent): 2008-2018
  • Global Solar PV Cumulative Capacity by Region (in Gigawatts): 2008-2018
  • Global Wind Energy Cumulative Capacity by Region (in Gigawatts): 2008-2018
  • Falling Battery Costs Reinforce Deamnd for Storage Systems
  • Global Cumulative Energy Storage Deployments by Region (in GW)
  • Battery Types in Grid-Scale Energy Storage Systems
  • Rise in Demand for Clean Marine Systems Drives Focus on Energy Storage Systems in Maritime Industry
  • Smart Homes Drive the Need for Battery Storage Systems
  • Artificial Intelligence Contributes to Making Energy Systems more Efficient

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • US Battery Energy Storage System Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
  • Battery Storage System Deployments in the United States by Type (in MWdc): 2013-2019
  • US Large Scale Battery Storage Capacity Estimates and Projections (2020-2050)
  • US Installed Base of Residential Energy Storage Systems by Type: 2018

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • European Battery Energy Storage System Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

  • Energy Storage Systems Gain Momentum

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7yi7l4

