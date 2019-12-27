Global Battery Energy Storage System Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Battery Energy Storage System - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Battery Energy Storage System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$12.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 32.9%.
Battery, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 33.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.9 Billion by the year 2025, Battery will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 36.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$382.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$587.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Battery will reach a market size of US$663.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 31.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
-
ABB Group
-
AEG Power Solutions BV
-
Alevo Group SA
-
Corvus Energy
-
East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc.
-
EnerDel, Inc.
-
Exergonix
-
GE Power
-
Hitachi Ltd.
-
LG Chem Ltd.
-
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
-
NEC Energy Solutions
-
NGK Insulators Ltd.
-
Panasonic Corporation
-
Samsung SDI Co., Ltd
-
Siemens AG
-
Tesla, Inc.
-
The AES Corporation
-
Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions
-
TrinaBESS
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
-
Introduction
-
Total Planned Projects by Region (in MW)
-
Large-scale Energy Storage Projects by Region/Country: 2017 & 2018
-
Cost Assessment of Energy Storage Systems
-
Global Competitor Market Shares
-
Battery Energy Storage System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
-
Rise in Adoption of Renewable Energy Pushes the Demand for Storage Systems
-
Battery Storage Projects Pick up in the United States
-
Battery Storage System Installations in the United States (in MWdc): 2016-2025
-
Market Facts & Figures
-
Advanced Lead-Acid (Battery Chemistry) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
-
Global Electricity Generation by Source: 1990-2050 (in PWh/yr)
-
Renewable Energy Consumption by Region (in Million tonnes oil equivalent): 2008-208
-
Renewable Energy Consumption by Region (in Million tonnes oil equivalent): 2008-2018
-
Global Solar PV Cumulative Capacity by Region (in Gigawatts): 2008-2018
-
Global Wind Energy Cumulative Capacity by Region (in Gigawatts): 2008-2018
-
Falling Battery Costs Reinforce Deamnd for Storage Systems
-
Global Cumulative Energy Storage Deployments by Region (in GW)
-
Battery Types in Grid-Scale Energy Storage Systems
-
Rise in Demand for Clean Marine Systems Drives Focus on Energy Storage Systems in Maritime Industry
-
Smart Homes Drive the Need for Battery Storage Systems
-
Artificial Intelligence Contributes to Making Energy Systems more Efficient
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
-
Market Facts & Figures
-
US Battery Energy Storage System Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
-
Battery Storage System Deployments in the United States by Type (in MWdc): 2013-2019
-
US Large Scale Battery Storage Capacity Estimates and Projections (2020-2050)
-
US Installed Base of Residential Energy Storage Systems by Type: 2018
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
-
Market Facts & Figures
-
European Battery Energy Storage System Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
-
Energy Storage Systems Gain Momentum
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7yi7l4
