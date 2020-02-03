Global Bromine Derivatives Market Outlook (2018-2027), Featuring Tosoh Corporation, Tata Chemicals and Honeywell International Inc.

The Global Bromine Derivatives Market accounted for $3.85 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $6.63 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques and high demand for halogenated flame retardants are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the ban on the usage of brominated flame retardant by the government is restraining market growth.
Bromine is a natural element found in underground wells, lakes, and oceans. This element is geographically distributed around the world, with the Dead Sea having the highest concentration of bromine. Bromine derivatives are widely utilized as catalysts and reactants for manufacturing several types of products like water disinfectants, dyes, flame retardants, agrochemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates, completion fluids, and biocides, among others.
Based on the derivative, zinc bromide segment is likely to have a huge demand. Zinc bromide (ZnBr2) is a colourless salt that has many properties in common with zinc chloride (ZnCl2). It is used as a transparent shield against radiation. ZnBr2 is used as an electrolyte in zinc bromide batteries that are rechargeable. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period because the region is one of the crucial producers of natural gas and has also been observing steady growth in the production of shale gas.
End Users Covered:
Construction
Chemical
Oil & Gas
Pharmaceuticals
Electrical & Electronics
Agriculture
Paper & Textiles
Personal Care
Other End Users
Applications Covered:
Elastomers
Flame Retardants
Organic Intermediates
Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Synthesis
Biocides
Mercury Emission Control
Water Treatment & Management
Clear Brine Fluids
Industrial
Fumigants
Pesticides
Hydrogen/Bromine (HBr) Flow Batteries
Plasma Etching
Other Applications
Derivatives Covered:
Calcium Bromide
Tetrabromobisphenol A (TBBPA)
Brominated Polystyrene
Hydrobromic Acid
Sodium Bromide
Decabromodiphenyl Ethane (DBDPE)
Zinc Bromide
Potassium Bromide
Ethylene Dibromide
Methyl Bromide
Octabromodiphenyl Oxide
Hydrogen Bromide (HBR)
What the report offers:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
