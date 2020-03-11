Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Industry

New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037269/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$26 Billion by the year 2025, C-Si will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$946.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$798.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, C-Si will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

BELECTRIC GmbH

CertainTeed Corporation

Ertex solartechnik GmbH

Onyx Solar Energy S.L.

Romag

Scheuten Glas Nederland B.V.

Greatcell Solar Limited

Hanergy Holding Group Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037269/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



BIPV - An Integrated, Economically Viable and Non Renewable

Energy Source for Buildings

Recent Market Activity

BIPV: The New Age "Building Envelope Material" and "Power

Generator"

Shift towards Green Technologies and Government Support BIPV

Installations

Outlook

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Developed Countries Lead Market, Developing Economies to

Spearhead Future Growth

Commercial Sector Leads BIPV Installations

Growing Use of BIPV in Rooftop and Architectural Applications

BIPV Roofing Market - Residential Building Activity Favors Growth

Tesla?s Focus on BIPV Roofing to Stimulate BIPV Market

BIPV Solar Shingle Roofs - The Latest Trend

C-Si Technology Continues to Hold Ground in the BIPV Market

CIGS - An Emerging Thin Film Technology to Take the Lead

New CIGS Products to Promote BIPV Adoption

Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Potential

Growing Focus on Renewable Sources of Energy Favors Market Growth

Robust Growth for Solar PV Industry: Promising Outlook for BIPV

Market

Government Participation in Boosting Solar Energy: Critical to

Market Fortunes

Growth Barriers/Restraints

Absence of BIPV Specific Standards and Codes

Variation in Measurement Units in Building Sector and PV Industry

Lack of Proper Awareness

Short Duration of Warranty Period for PV Modules

Threat of Competitive Renewable Energy Technologies

A Glance at Competitive Renewable Energy Technologies/Solutions

Others Major Barriers to Growth

Competitive Landscape

BIPV Market Presents Opportunities for Glass Industry Players

Dow Exits CIGS Solar Shingles Market

Bankruptcy of Solar PV Players - Implications for the BIPV Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Solar Panel/Module Manufacturers

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Canadian Solar, Inc. (Canada)

Greatcell Solar Limited (Australia)

First Solar, Inc. (USA)

Hanergy Holding Group Ltd. (China)

Global Solar Energy, Inc. (USA)

Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Heliatek GmbH (Germany)

Sharp Corporation (Japan)

Trina Solar (China)

Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd. (China)

Yingli Green Energy Holding (China)

BIPV Product Manufacturers/Suppliers

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)

BELECTRIC GmbH (Germany)

CertainTeed Corporation (USA)

Ertex solartechnik GmbH (Austria)

Onyx Solar Energy S.L. (Spain)

Romag (UK)

Scheuten Glas Nederland B.V. (Netherlands)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Spiraling Demand for Electricity Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver

Population Growth & Rapid Pace of Urbanization Aids Market Growth

Trend towards Zero Energy Building Constructions - An

Opportunity for BIPV Market

BIPV - A Vital Element of Smart Cities Initiative

Financial Incentives for Solar PV & BIPV: A Strong Growth Driver

Focus on Energy Efficient Constructions to Drive Prospects for

BIPV

Multifunctionality Image Spurs Wider Adoption

Product/Technology Advancements to Back Market Growth

SmartWire Connection Technology (SWCT)

Metal Wrap Through (MWT) Technology

Perovskite Materials

PERC Technology

Organic Solar PV Cells

Dyscrete Building Material

Solar Cloth PVs: A Promising Future

BIPV-T Systems: The Latest in Solar Roofing Technology

BIPV-T Systems for Retrofit Projects

Development of Customized PV Systems: A Key Focus Area

BIPV System in Retrofit Projects: Favorable Prospects in Store

Retrofit BIPV Solutions for Historical Buildings

Solar Tiles and Roofing Shingles Grow in Popularity

Solar-Ready Roofs Gaining Acceptance in Commercial and

Residential Buildings

BIPV Glass Market: High Growth on Offer

Technologies used in BIPV Glass

Colored Photovoltaics Systems Set to Gain Momentum

Resurgent Activity in Non-Residential Sector Spurs Growth in

BIPV Glass Market

Flexible Thin Film Photovoltaics Gain Attention





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 3: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: C-Si (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: C-Si (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: C-Si (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Thin Film (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Thin Film (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Thin Film (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Technologies (Technology) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Technologies (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Roofs (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Roofs (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Roofs (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Walls (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Walls (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Walls (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Glass (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Glass (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Glass (Application) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Façade (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Façade (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Façade (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Industrial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Industrial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Commercial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Commercial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Residential (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Residential (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share (in %)

by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

US$ Million in the United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 38: United States Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 39: United States Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 40: United States Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 41: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Historic

Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$

Million for 2009-2017

Table 42: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 43: United States Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 44: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Historic

Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 45: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 46: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market

Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 47: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

Canada: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Canadian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Application for 2009-2017

Table 51: Canadian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Canadian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 53: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 54: Canadian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Building

Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 56: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

Japan in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Building

Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 59: Japanese Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share

Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Building

Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 62: Japanese Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share

Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 64: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 65: Chinese Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 66: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 67: Chinese Demand for Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market

Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Chinese Demand for Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market

Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 73: European Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 74: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 77: European Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 78: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 79: European Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 80: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: European Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 83: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: European Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 85: French Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 86: French Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 87: French Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 89: French Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: French Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 92: French Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 93: French Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 94: German Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 95: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

Germany: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: German Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: German Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: German Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market

Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 103: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 104: Italian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 105: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 106: Italian Demand for Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market

Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Italian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Italian Demand for Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market

Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Italian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in US$ Million

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 113: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 114: United Kingdom Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: United Kingdom Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market

Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: United Kingdom Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market

Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

SPAIN

Table 121: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market

Analysis in Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 122: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

Spain: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Spanish Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Spanish Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Application for 2009-2017

Table 126: Spanish Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Spanish Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 128: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 129: Spanish Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 130: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

US$ Million in Russia by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 131: Russian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 132: Russian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Russian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 134: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Historic

Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 135: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market

Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Russian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Historic

Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 138: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market

Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 139: Rest of Europe Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 140: Rest of Europe Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 141: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Rest of Europe Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 143: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Europe Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 145: Rest of Europe Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of Europe Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 148: Asia-Pacific Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 149: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 151: Asia-Pacific Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by

Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 157: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 160: Australian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 161: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

Australia: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Australian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Australian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 165: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market

Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 166: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Australian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 168: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market

Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

INDIA

Table 169: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market

Analysis in India in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 170: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

India: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Indian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Indian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Application for 2009-2017

Table 174: Indian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Indian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 176: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 177: Indian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 178: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 180: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market

Share Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 181: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: South Korean Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 183: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market

Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 184: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: South Korean Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 186: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market

Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in US$ Million

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 188: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Building Integrated

Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Percentage Share Distribution by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Building Integrated

Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 192: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market

Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Building Integrated

Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 195: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market

Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 196: Latin American Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2018-2025

Table 197: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country:

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 200: Latin American Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 201: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

Latin America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 202: Latin American Demand for Building Integrated

Photovoltaics (BiPV) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 203: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market

Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 205: Latin American Demand for Building Integrated

Photovoltaics (BiPV) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market

Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Latin American Building Integrated Photovoltaics

(BiPV) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 208: Argentinean Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 209: Argentinean Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 210: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 211: Argentinean Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 212: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Argentinean Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Argentinean Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 215: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 216: Argentinean Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 217: Brazilian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 221: Brazilian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)



Please contact our Customer Support Ce

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037269/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________