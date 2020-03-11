Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Industry
Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$25 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 18. 8%. C-Si, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 18.
New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037269/?utm_source=GNW 6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$26 Billion by the year 2025, C-Si will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$946.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$798.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, C-Si will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
BIPV - An Integrated, Economically Viable and Non Renewable Energy Source for Buildings Recent Market Activity BIPV: The New Age "Building Envelope Material" and "Power Generator" Shift towards Green Technologies and Government Support BIPV Installations Outlook Growth Drivers in a Nutshell Developed Countries Lead Market, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth Commercial Sector Leads BIPV Installations Growing Use of BIPV in Rooftop and Architectural Applications BIPV Roofing Market - Residential Building Activity Favors Growth Tesla?s Focus on BIPV Roofing to Stimulate BIPV Market BIPV Solar Shingle Roofs - The Latest Trend C-Si Technology Continues to Hold Ground in the BIPV Market CIGS - An Emerging Thin Film Technology to Take the Lead New CIGS Products to Promote BIPV Adoption Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Potential Growing Focus on Renewable Sources of Energy Favors Market Growth Robust Growth for Solar PV Industry: Promising Outlook for BIPV Market Government Participation in Boosting Solar Energy: Critical to Market Fortunes Growth Barriers/Restraints Absence of BIPV Specific Standards and Codes Variation in Measurement Units in Building Sector and PV Industry Lack of Proper Awareness Short Duration of Warranty Period for PV Modules Threat of Competitive Renewable Energy Technologies A Glance at Competitive Renewable Energy Technologies/Solutions Others Major Barriers to Growth Competitive Landscape BIPV Market Presents Opportunities for Glass Industry Players Dow Exits CIGS Solar Shingles Market Bankruptcy of Solar PV Players - Implications for the BIPV Market Global Competitor Market Shares Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Solar Panel/Module Manufacturers Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (USA) Canadian Solar, Inc. (Canada) Greatcell Solar Limited (Australia) First Solar, Inc. (USA) Hanergy Holding Group Ltd. (China) Global Solar Energy, Inc. (USA) Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Heliatek GmbH (Germany) Sharp Corporation (Japan) Trina Solar (China) Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd. (China) Yingli Green Energy Holding (China) BIPV Product Manufacturers/Suppliers Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan) BELECTRIC GmbH (Germany) CertainTeed Corporation (USA) Ertex solartechnik GmbH (Austria) Onyx Solar Energy S.L. (Spain) Romag (UK) Scheuten Glas Nederland B.V. (Netherlands)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Spiraling Demand for Electricity Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver Population Growth & Rapid Pace of Urbanization Aids Market Growth Trend towards Zero Energy Building Constructions - An Opportunity for BIPV Market BIPV - A Vital Element of Smart Cities Initiative Financial Incentives for Solar PV & BIPV: A Strong Growth Driver Focus on Energy Efficient Constructions to Drive Prospects for BIPV Multifunctionality Image Spurs Wider Adoption Product/Technology Advancements to Back Market Growth SmartWire Connection Technology (SWCT) Metal Wrap Through (MWT) Technology Perovskite Materials PERC Technology Organic Solar PV Cells Dyscrete Building Material Solar Cloth PVs: A Promising Future BIPV-T Systems: The Latest in Solar Roofing Technology BIPV-T Systems for Retrofit Projects Development of Customized PV Systems: A Key Focus Area BIPV System in Retrofit Projects: Favorable Prospects in Store Retrofit BIPV Solutions for Historical Buildings Solar Tiles and Roofing Shingles Grow in Popularity Solar-Ready Roofs Gaining Acceptance in Commercial and Residential Buildings BIPV Glass Market: High Growth on Offer Technologies used in BIPV Glass Colored Photovoltaics Systems Set to Gain Momentum Resurgent Activity in Non-Residential Sector Spurs Growth in BIPV Glass Market Flexible Thin Film Photovoltaics Gain Attention
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 3: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 4: C-Si (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 5: C-Si (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 6: C-Si (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Thin Film (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 8: Thin Film (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 9: Thin Film (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 10: Other Technologies (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 11: Other Technologies (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 12: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: Roofs (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 14: Roofs (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 15: Roofs (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 16: Walls (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 17: Walls (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 18: Walls (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 19: Glass (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025 Table 20: Glass (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017 Table 21: Glass (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 22: Façade (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 23: Façade (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 24: Façade (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 28: Industrial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 29: Industrial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 30: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 31: Commercial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 32: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 33: Commercial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 34: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 35: Residential (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 36: Residential (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 37: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in US$ Million in the United States by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 38: United States Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 39: United States Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 40: United States Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 41: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 42: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 43: United States Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 44: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 45: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 46: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 47: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017 Table 48: Canadian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 49: Canadian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 50: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017 Table 51: Canadian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 52: Canadian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 53: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017 Table 54: Canadian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 JAPAN Table 55: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 56: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Japan in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 57: Japanese Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 59: Japanese Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 60: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 62: Japanese Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 63: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 64: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 65: Chinese Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 66: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 67: Chinese Demand for Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 68: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 69: Chinese Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 70: Chinese Demand for Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 71: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 72: Chinese Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 73: European Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 74: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 75: European Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 76: European Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 77: European Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 78: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 79: European Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 80: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 81: European Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 82: European Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 83: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017 Table 84: European Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 85: French Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 86: French Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 87: French Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 88: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 89: French Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 90: French Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 91: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 92: French Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 93: French Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025 GERMANY Table 94: German Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 95: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Germany: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017 Table 96: German Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 97: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 98: German Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 99: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 100: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 101: German Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 102: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 103: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 104: Italian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 105: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 106: Italian Demand for Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 107: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 108: Italian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 109: Italian Demand for Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 110: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 111: Italian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 112: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 113: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 114: United Kingdom Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 116: United Kingdom Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 117: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 119: United Kingdom Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 120: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SPAIN Table 121: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 122: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Spain: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017 Table 123: Spanish Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 124: Spanish Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 125: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017 Table 126: Spanish Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 127: Spanish Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 128: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017 Table 129: Spanish Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 RUSSIA Table 130: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in US$ Million in Russia by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 131: Russian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 132: Russian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 133: Russian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 134: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 135: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 136: Russian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 137: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 138: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 139: Rest of Europe Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 140: Rest of Europe Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 141: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 142: Rest of Europe Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 143: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 144: Rest of Europe Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 145: Rest of Europe Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 146: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017 Table 147: Rest of Europe Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 148: Asia-Pacific Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 149: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 150: Asia-Pacific Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 151: Asia-Pacific Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 152: Asia-Pacific Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 153: Asia-Pacific Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 154: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 155: Asia-Pacific Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 156: Asia-Pacific Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 157: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 158: Asia-Pacific Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 159: Asia-Pacific Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025 AUSTRALIA Table 160: Australian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 161: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Australia: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017 Table 162: Australian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 163: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 164: Australian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 165: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 166: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 167: Australian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 168: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 INDIA Table 169: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Analysis in India in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 170: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in India: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017 Table 171: Indian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 172: Indian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 173: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017 Table 174: Indian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 175: Indian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 176: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017 Table 177: Indian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SOUTH KOREA Table 178: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2018-2025 Table 179: South Korean Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 180: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 181: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 182: South Korean Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 183: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 184: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 185: South Korean Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 186: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 188: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 192: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 195: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 LATIN AMERICA Table 196: Latin American Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025 Table 197: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017 Table 198: Latin American Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 199: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 200: Latin American Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 201: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Latin America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 202: Latin American Demand for Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 203: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 204: Latin American Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 205: Latin American Demand for Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 206: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 207: Latin American Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ARGENTINA Table 208: Argentinean Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 209: Argentinean Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 210: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 211: Argentinean Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 212: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 213: Argentinean Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 214: Argentinean Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 215: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017 Table 216: Argentinean Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 BRAZIL Table 217: Brazilian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 218: Brazilian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 219: Brazilian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 220: Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 221: Brazilian Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV)
About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.