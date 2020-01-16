Global Bunker Fuel Market Expected to Grow with a CAGR of Over 7% During the Forecast Period, 2020-2024, Due to the Increasing Volume of Seaborne Trade - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Bunker Fuel Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Bunker Fuel Market: About this market

The bunker fuel market analysis considers sales from high sulfur fuel and low sulfur fuel types. Our study also finds the sales of bunker fuel in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the low sulfur fuel segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the implementation of MARPOL regulations which is restricting the use of fuels with a sulfur content more than 0.5% will play a significant role in the low sulfur fuel segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global bunker fuel market report looks at factors such as the increasing global volume of seaborne trade, expansion of marine fleets, and increasing global refining capacity. However, implementation of MARPOL regulations, fluctuations in the cost of crude oil, and increasing adoption of slow steaming may hamper the growth of the bunker fuel industry over the forecast period.

Global Bunker Fuel Market: Overview

Increasing global volume of seaborne trade

Seaborne transportation is a key part of globalization. It enables international trade, supports supply chains, and plays a crucial role in cross-border transportation. Seaborne transportation nurtures industrial development, as it supports the growth of manufacturing, brings together customers and industries, and promotes the integration of economies and trade between regions. The global volume of seaborne trade grew by more than 15% between 2013 and 2018. It is expected to grow further owing to the growth of the global GDP. An increase in disposable income in developing economies has resulted in a rise in their contribution to the growth in the global volume of seaborne trade. This increasing global volume of seaborne trade will lead to the expansion of the global bunker fuel market at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Development of scrubber technology

The emission of sulfur must be reduced to comply with the stringent norms related to emissions. Reducing sulfur emissions is a major challenge for the shipping industry, as it requires certain changes. A short-term solution that can help reduce the emission of sulfur is the use of marine scrubbers. Marine scrubbers are exhaust gas cleaning technologies that are used to remove most sulfur oxides and particulate matter from the exhaust gases released by vessels. Several marine scrubber companies are collaborating within the value chain to improve the technology and simplify installation. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

High sulfur fuel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Low sulfur fuel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Development of emulsified fuels

Adoption of modular mini refineries

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BP Plc

Chevron Corp.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.

Ocean Bunkering Services (Pte.) Ltd.

PetroChina Co. Ltd.

Qatar Petroleum

Rosneft Oil Co.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

TOTAL SA

