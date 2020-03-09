March 9, 2020 - 6:47 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Global Burner Management System Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Burner Management System (BMS) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Burner Management System (BMS) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.2%. Oil, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.1 Billion by the year 2025, Oil will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$77 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$64.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Oil will reach a market size of US$156.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$642.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies. Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ALS Ltd.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Born Inc.

Doosan Babcock

Nestec, Inc.

Pilz GmbH & Co. KG

Siemens AB

Titan Logix Corp. Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Burner Management System (BMS): An Essential Safety and Risk Mitigation Tool for Process Fired Heaters

Safety, Compliance, Reliability and Ease of Operation & Maintenance: The Key Attributes of BMS Fueling Adoption in Various End-Use Industries

Global Burner Management System (BMS) Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Industry for 2019E

Competition

Burner Management Systems (BMS) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E

Global Competitor Market Shares

Burner Management System (BMS) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS With Burners Being Integral to Oil & Gas Production Activity, Rising Energy Demand and Intensifying Production Operations to Fuel Growth in BMS Market

Evolution of Norms and Standards to Ensure Fired Equipment Safety in Oil & Gas Industry

Increase in Oil & Gas E&P Spending: Sustained Demand for BMS Market

Growing Investments in Oil & Gas Exploration: Capital Expenditure in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025

Chemical Industry: Increased Focus on Safety Spurs Growth in BMS Market

Brownfield Installations Stand to Benefit by Adopting Templatized Approach to Upgrade BMS

Stable Growth Forecast for Chemical Industry to Benefit BMS Market

Global Chemical Production Output - Percentage Change in Production Volume for the Period 2019-2021

Chemical Industry Growth Worldwide - Percentage Growth of Chemical Production Volume for the Years 2019 through 2023

Industrial Boilers: BMS Emerges as an Essential Tool to Maintain Safety

Strong Growth Forecast for Industrial Boilers Contributes to the Rising Demand for BMS

Growth in Industrial Boilers to Fuel Demand for Burner Management Systems: Annual Revenues of Industrial Boilers Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

BMS for Dual-Fired Boiler: An Overview

BMS Aids in Addressing Burner Failures in Industrial Furnaces

Despite Forecasts of Weakening Industrial Manufacturing Activity, BMS Market to Benefit from Sustained Pace of Industrialization in Emerging Economies

Percentage Growth Rate (%) of Manufacturing Industry Output in China, US, Japan and Germany for the Years 2018 through 2022

Growing Demand for Power and Increase in Power Generation Capacities Bode Well for BMS Market

Electricity Demand Continues to Rise, Driving Increases in Power Generation Capacities

Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh for the Years 2010, 2010, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Modular Burner Management Emerges as a Modern BMS Approach

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Burner Management System (BMS): An Introduction

Integrated & Separate BMS

Functions of BMS

Advantages and Disadvantages of BMS

Standards Applicable to BMS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures

US Burner Management System (BMS) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Growing Concerns over Safety in Heater-Based Industrial Operations and Government Regulations Drive BMS Market in North America

BMS Systems Need to Comply with NFPA Standards

Challenges and Opportunities in the Implementation of Safety Instrumented Burner Management System (SI-BMS)

Market Analytics CANADA JAPAN CHINA EUROPE Market Facts & Figures

European Burner Management System (BMS) Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics FRANCE GERMANY ITALY UNITED KINGDOM SPAIN RUSSIA REST OF EUROPE ASIA-PACIFIC AUSTRALIA INDIA Growth in Industrial Burners Market Augurs Well for the Indian BMS Market SOUTH KOREA REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC LATIN AMERICA ARGENTINA BRAZIL MEXICO REST OF LATIN AMERICA MIDDLE EAST IRAN ISRAEL SAUDI ARABIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES REST OF MIDDLE EAST AFRICA IV. COMPETITION V. CURATED RESEARCH For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b2h1q8 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200309005398/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: Business Wire (March 9, 2020 - 6:47 AM EDT)News by QuoteMedia