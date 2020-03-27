Casing and Cementation Hardware market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7. 4%. Onshore, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.
New York, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Casing & Cementation Hardware Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798105/?utm_source=GNW 2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3 Billion by the year 2025, Onshore will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$52.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$45.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Onshore will reach a market size of US$160.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$419.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Casing & Cementation Hardware Market: A Prelude Global Competitor Market Shares Casing & Cementation Hardware Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Surging Energy Demand Worldwide and Subsequent Rise in Drilling Activities: A Prime Driver of Market Growth Global Energy Consumption in Quadrillion BTUs for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040 World Crude Oil Production: Breakdown of Production Volume in Thousand Barrels Per Day for Persian Gulf Nations and Non-OPEC Countries for the Period 2000-2018 Crude Oil Demand Worldwide in Million Barrels Per Day for the Years 2006 through 2019 Constantly Rising Capital Spending in E&P Projects Spurs Demand Growing Investments in Oil & Gas Exploration: Capital Expenditure in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 Shale Boom in the US and Discovery of New Shale Reserves Open Up Growth Avenues for Casing & Cementation Hardware Proved Reserves of Crude Oil (in Billion Barrels) and Natural Gas Proved Reserves (in Trillion Cubic Feet) in the US for the Years 2000 and 2017 Cement Wiper Plug Technology: Vital for Fluid Separation in Deepwater Applications Optimal Float Equipment Hold Significance for Demanding Deepwater Drilling Environments Centralizers Offer Tremendous Benefits for Drilling Projects Growing Environmental Concerns and Strict Regulations Impact Market Development Restricted Access to Energy Resources Limits Growth Potential PRODUCT OVERVIEW Casing Cementing Casing Hardware Cementing Equipment Types of Casing & Cementation Hardware Liner Equipment Wiper Plugs Float Equipment Centralizers Other Types
Table 1: Casing and Cementation Hardware Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Casing and Cementation Hardware Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 3: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 4: Onshore (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 5: Onshore (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 6: Onshore (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Offshore (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 8: Offshore (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 9: Offshore (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 10: Liner Equipment (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 11: Liner Equipment (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 12: Liner Equipment (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: Wiper Plugs (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 14: Wiper Plugs (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 15: Wiper Plugs (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 16: Float Equipment (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 17: Float Equipment (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 18: Float Equipment (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 19: Centralizers (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025 Table 20: Centralizers (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 21: Centralizers (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 22: Other Types (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025 Table 23: Other Types (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017 Table 24: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Casing & Cementation Hardware Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: United States Casing and Cementation Hardware Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 26: Casing and Cementation Hardware Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 27: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 28: United States Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 29: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 30: United States Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 31: Canadian Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 32: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017 Table 33: Canadian Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 34: Canadian Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 35: Canadian Casing and Cementation Hardware Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 36: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 JAPAN Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Casing and Cementation Hardware in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 38: Japanese Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 39: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 40: Japanese Market for Casing and Cementation Hardware: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 41: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 42: Japanese Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 43: Chinese Demand for Casing and Cementation Hardware in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 44: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 45: Chinese Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 46: Chinese Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 47: Casing and Cementation Hardware Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 48: Chinese Casing and Cementation Hardware Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Casing & Cementation Hardware Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 49: European Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 50: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 51: European Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 52: European Casing and Cementation Hardware Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 53: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 54: European Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 55: European Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 56: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 57: European Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 58: Casing and Cementation Hardware Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 59: French Casing and Cementation Hardware Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 60: French Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 61: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 62: French Casing and Cementation Hardware Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 63: French Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 GERMANY Table 64: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 65: German Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 66: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 67: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 68: German Casing and Cementation Hardware Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 69: German Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 70: Italian Demand for Casing and Cementation Hardware in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 71: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 72: Italian Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 73: Italian Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 74: Casing and Cementation Hardware Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 75: Italian Casing and Cementation Hardware Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Casing and Cementation Hardware in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 77: United Kingdom Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 78: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Casing and Cementation Hardware: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 80: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 81: United Kingdom Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SPAIN Table 82: Spanish Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 83: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017 Table 84: Spanish Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 85: Spanish Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 86: Spanish Casing and Cementation Hardware Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 87: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 RUSSIA Table 88: Russian Casing and Cementation Hardware Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 89: Casing and Cementation Hardware Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 90: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 91: Russian Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 92: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 93: Russian Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 94: Rest of Europe Casing and Cementation Hardware Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 95: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 96: Rest of Europe Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 97: Rest of Europe Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 98: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 99: Rest of Europe Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 100: Asia-Pacific Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 101: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 102: Asia-Pacific Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 103: Casing and Cementation Hardware Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 104: Asia-Pacific Casing and Cementation Hardware Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 105: Asia-Pacific Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 106: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 107: Asia-Pacific Casing and Cementation Hardware Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 108: Asia-Pacific Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 AUSTRALIA Table 109: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 110: Australian Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 111: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 112: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 113: Australian Casing and Cementation Hardware Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 114: Australian Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 INDIA Table 115: Indian Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 116: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017 Table 117: Indian Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 118: Indian Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 119: Indian Casing and Cementation Hardware Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 120: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 SOUTH KOREA Table 121: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 122: South Korean Casing and Cementation Hardware Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 123: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 124: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 125: South Korean Casing and Cementation Hardware Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 126: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Casing and Cementation Hardware in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 129: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Casing and Cementation Hardware: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 131: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 LATIN AMERICA Table 133: Latin American Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025 Table 134: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017 Table 135: Latin American Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 136: Latin American Demand for Casing and Cementation Hardware in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 137: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 138: Latin American Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 139: Latin American Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 140: Casing and Cementation Hardware Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 141: Latin American Casing and Cementation Hardware Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 ARGENTINA Table 142: Argentinean Casing and Cementation Hardware Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 143: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 144: Argentinean Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 145: Argentinean Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 146: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 147: Argentinean Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 BRAZIL Table 148: Casing and Cementation Hardware Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 149: Brazilian Casing and Cementation Hardware Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 150: Brazilian Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 151: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 152: Brazilian Casing and Cementation Hardware Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 153: Brazilian Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 MEXICO Table 154: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 155: Mexican Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 156: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 157: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 158: Mexican Casing and Cementation Hardware Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 159: Mexican Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 160: Rest of Latin America Casing and Cementation Hardware Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 161: Casing and Cementation Hardware Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 162: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 163: Rest of Latin America Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 164: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 165: Rest of Latin America Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 MIDDLE EAST Table 166: The Middle East Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 167: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 168: The Middle East Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 169: The Middle East Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 170: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017 Table 171: The Middle East Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 172: The Middle East Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 173: The Middle East Casing and Cementation Hardware Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 174: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 IRAN Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Casing and Cementation Hardware in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 176: Iranian Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 177: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 178: Iranian Market for Casing and Cementation Hardware: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 179: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 180: Iranian Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ISRAEL Table 181: Israeli Casing and Cementation Hardware Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 182: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 183: Israeli Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 184: Israeli Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 185: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 186: Israeli Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SAUDI ARABIA Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Casing and Cementation Hardware in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 188: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 189: Saudi Arabian Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 190: Saudi Arabian Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 191: Casing and Cementation Hardware Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 192: Saudi Arabian Casing and Cementation Hardware Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 193: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 194: United Arab Emirates Casing and Cementation Hardware Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 195: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 196: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 197: United Arab Emirates Casing and Cementation Hardware Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 198: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 199: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 200: Rest of Middle East Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 201: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 202: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 203: Rest of Middle East Casing and Cementation Hardware Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 204: Rest of Middle East Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 AFRICA Table 205: African Casing and Cementation Hardware Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 206: Casing and Cementation Hardware Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 207: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 208: African Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 209: Casing and Cementation Hardware Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 210: African Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CENTEK GROUP FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO NEOZ ENERGY PVT., LTD. SLEDGEHAMMER OIL TOOLS PVT. SUMMIT CASING EQUIPMENT TENARIS SA VALLOUREC SA WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL V. CURATED RESEARCH Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798105/?utm_source=GNW
