Global Casing & Cementation Hardware Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Casing and Cementation Hardware market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.4%.

Onshore, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3 Billion by the year 2025, Onshore will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$52.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$45.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Onshore will reach a market size of US$160.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$419.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Centek Group

Forum Energy Technologies

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Neoz Energy Pvt., Ltd.

Sledgehammer Oil Tools Pvt. Ltd.

Summit Casing Equipment

Tenaris SA

Vallourec Group

Weatherford International Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Casing & Cementation Hardware Market: A Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Casing & Cementation Hardware Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Energy Demand Worldwide and Subsequent Rise in Drilling Activities: A Prime Driver of Market Growth

Global Energy Consumption in Quadrillion BTUs for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Crude Oil Production: Breakdown of Production Volume in Thousand Barrels Per Day for Persian Gulf Nations and Non-OPEC Countries for the Period 2000-2018

Crude Oil Demand Worldwide in Million Barrels Per Day for the Years 2006 through 2019

Constantly Rising Capital Spending in E&P Projects Spurs Demand

Growing Investments in Oil & Gas Exploration: Capital Expenditure in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025

Shale Boom in the US and Discovery of New Shale Reserves Open Up Growth Avenues for Casing & Cementation Hardware

Proved Reserves of Crude Oil (in Billion Barrels) and Natural Gas Proved Reserves (in Trillion Cubic Feet) in the US for the Years 2000 and 2017

Cement Wiper Plug Technology: Vital for Fluid Separation in Deepwater Applications

Optimal Float Equipment Hold Significance for Demanding Deepwater Drilling Environments

Centralizers Offer Tremendous Benefits for Drilling Projects

Growing Environmental Concerns and Strict Regulations Impact Market Development

Restricted Access to Energy Resources Limits Growth Potential

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Casing

Cementing

Casing Hardware

Cementing Equipment

Types of Casing & Cementation Hardware

Liner Equipment

Wiper Plugs

Float Equipment

Centralizers

Other Types

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Casing & Cementation Hardware Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Casing & Cementation Hardware Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

