Global Casing & Cementation Hardware Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Casing and Cementation Hardware market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.4%.
Onshore, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3 Billion by the year 2025, Onshore will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$52.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$45.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Onshore will reach a market size of US$160.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$419.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
-
Centek Group
-
Forum Energy Technologies
-
National Oilwell Varco, Inc.
-
Neoz Energy Pvt., Ltd.
-
Sledgehammer Oil Tools Pvt. Ltd.
-
Summit Casing Equipment
-
Tenaris SA
-
Vallourec Group
-
Weatherford International Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
-
Casing & Cementation Hardware Market: A Prelude
-
Global Competitor Market Shares
-
Casing & Cementation Hardware Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
-
Surging Energy Demand Worldwide and Subsequent Rise in Drilling Activities: A Prime Driver of Market Growth
-
Global Energy Consumption in Quadrillion BTUs for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
-
World Crude Oil Production: Breakdown of Production Volume in Thousand Barrels Per Day for Persian Gulf Nations and Non-OPEC Countries for the Period 2000-2018
-
Crude Oil Demand Worldwide in Million Barrels Per Day for the Years 2006 through 2019
-
Constantly Rising Capital Spending in E&P Projects Spurs Demand
-
Growing Investments in Oil & Gas Exploration: Capital Expenditure in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025
-
Shale Boom in the US and Discovery of New Shale Reserves Open Up Growth Avenues for Casing & Cementation Hardware
-
Proved Reserves of Crude Oil (in Billion Barrels) and Natural Gas Proved Reserves (in Trillion Cubic Feet) in the US for the Years 2000 and 2017
-
Cement Wiper Plug Technology: Vital for Fluid Separation in Deepwater Applications
-
Optimal Float Equipment Hold Significance for Demanding Deepwater Drilling Environments
-
Centralizers Offer Tremendous Benefits for Drilling Projects
-
Growing Environmental Concerns and Strict Regulations Impact Market Development
-
Restricted Access to Energy Resources Limits Growth Potential
-
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
-
Casing
-
Cementing
-
Casing Hardware
-
Cementing Equipment
-
Types of Casing & Cementation Hardware
-
Liner Equipment
-
Wiper Plugs
-
Float Equipment
-
Centralizers
-
Other Types
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
-
Market Facts & Figures
-
US Casing & Cementation Hardware Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
-
Market Analytics
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
-
Market Facts & Figures
-
European Casing & Cementation Hardware Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
-
Market Analytics
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
