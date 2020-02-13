Global Cellular IoT Markets (2018 to 2025) - Forecasts by Region, LPWAN Networking Technology & Vertical - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cellular IoT Markets - Opportunities for NB-IoT, LTE-M, Sigfox and LoRa before 5G introduction: Markets at 2018 & Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study includes a report and a dataset that analyses the overriding trends and changes taking place in the IoT market around the globe. It explores the driving forces behind the market's growth and transformation.
The study examines major market trends includes vertical market dynamics and technology evolution, plus volume forecasts up to 2025 by region (6), by vertical (14) and by technology (4).
It also presents the quantitative evolution of the installed base of IoT objects.
Database Indicators
Forecasts up to 2025 of installed base of IoT objects:
-
Breakdown by region
-
Breakdown by LPWAN networking technology
-
Breakdown by vertical
Geographic area
-
Asia-Pacific
-
Europe
-
Latin America
-
Middle East & Africa
-
North America
-
World
Technologies
Verticals
-
Agriculture
-
Cow
-
Machinery
-
Sheep
-
Soil sensors
-
Energy
-
Healthcare
-
Industry
-
Connected industrial machines
-
Connected industrial robots
-
Logistics
-
Containers
-
Pallets
-
Trucks
-
Military
-
Active Military Manpower
-
Ground vehicles
-
Mining and public works
-
Oil and gas
-
Pipelines
-
Tank monitoring
-
Public safety
-
Security
-
Smart Building
-
Smart City
-
Parking lots
-
Street light
-
Urban transport
-
Waste management
-
Transport
-
Utilities/Energy
-
Electric meters
-
Gas meters
-
Water meters
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Methodology
3. LPWAN Technologies
3.1. Unlicensed Low-Power Wide-Area (U-LPWA) technologies
3.2. Sigfox
3.3. LoRa
3.4. IoT-specific networking technologies over cellular networks
3.5. NB-IoT and LTE-M
3.6. NB-IoT/LTE-M deployment examples
3.7. Will unlicensed LPWAN compete with LTE IoT versions?
3.8. Coming soon5G
3.9. 5G massive IoT
4. Vertical market development
4.1. Agriculture
4.2. Healthcare
4.3. Logistics
4.4. Military
4.5. Mining and public works
4.6 Oil and Gas
4.7. Public safety
4.8. Security
4.9. Smart building
4.10. Smart City
4.11. Passenger transport
4.12. Utilities
5. Market sizing
5.1. IoT market enjoying tremendous growth
5.2. By 2025, NB-IoT will be the main LPWAN technology
Companies Mentioned
-
7Sense
-
Ahoy Systems
-
AT&T
-
BrighterBins
-
CalAmp
-
Copeex
-
DHL
-
Digitanimal
-
Goldcard
-
HEX SAFETY
-
Huawei
-
Ineo-Sense
-
Insigma Group
-
Michelin
-
Pampaas
-
Securitas
-
Sensoneo
-
Sogedo
-
Telia Norway
-
Veolia/Birdz
-
Yazamtec
-
YoSmart
