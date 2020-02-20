Global Chemical Logistics Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Agility Public Warehousing Co. KSCP and BDP International Inc. | Technavio

The chemical logistics market is poised to grow by USD 24.73 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chemical Logistics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Chemical Logistics Market Analysis Report by Service (transportation, warehousing and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/chemical-logistics-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growth of the chemical industry. In addition, the increased demand for modernized green warehouses in the chemical industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the chemical logistics market.

The demand for chemical logistics is driven by the growth of the global chemical industry. In 2019, the global chemical production grew by 2.7% compared with 2018. The growth rate of the chemical industry is also driven by the fall in crude oil prices as most chemicals are obtained from the refining of crude oil. The average price of crude oil fell from over USD 64.90 per barrel in 2018 to USD 57.05 per barrel in 2019, and the demand for naphtha increased as it accounted for 50% of the feedstock in the petrochemical industry. The growth of the chemical industry across the globe will drive the global chemical logistics market. Moreover, the shift of the chemical logistics industry to emerging Asian countries is likely to propel market growth.

Major Five Chemical Logistics Companies:

Agility Public Warehousing Co. KSCP

Agility Public Warehousing Co. KSCP offers comprehensive logistics, including freight forwarding, transportation, contract logistics, project logistics, and event logistics. The company offers safe, cost effective, and reliable freight forwarding, transport, storage, operations management, and handling and safety management solutions for the chemicals and bulk commodity sectors.

BDP International Inc.

BDP International Inc. has business operations under various segments such as lead logistics provider, fourth-party logistics (4PL), transportation services, analytics and optimization, visibility tools, and regulatory compliance. The company offers smart suite application of chemical transportation which provides state of the art visibility and on demand tracking, documentation of key supply chain events and milestones.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. operates its business through various divisions, including North American surface transportation, global forwarding, and Robinson fresh. The company offers chemical transportation of hazardous or nonhazardous materials.

CEVA Logistics AG

CEVA Logistics AG has business operations under two segments, such as freight management and contract logistics. The company provides chemical logistics solution for effective transportation of chemical materials.

Deutsche Post AG

Deutsche Post AG operates its business through various segments, such as post e-commerce parcel, express, global forwarding, freight, and supply chain. The company provides chemical solutions for logistics and transportation services.

Chemical Logistics Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Transportation

Warehousing

Others

Chemical Logistics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

