3 hours ago
HighPeak Energy, Inc. announces pricing of $225 million private placement of senior unsecured notes due November 2024
3 hours ago
Shale patch unemployment plummets as US explorers vie for crews
4 hours ago
SM Energy reports third quarter 2022 results; return of capital programs is initiated
5 hours ago
Guyana to launch first oil tender under new rules
6 hours ago
U.S. oil refiners to keep running at breakneck speeds in fourth quarter
7 hours ago
Why overly confident U.S. drillers ditched their hedges

Global CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% by 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Press Releases
