Cogeneration Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$15 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7. 2%. Natural Gas, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.
New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cogeneration Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960438/?utm_source=GNW 3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$23.2 Billion by the year 2025, Natural Gas will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$520.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$437.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Natural Gas will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
2G Energy Inc.
AB Holding SpA
ABB Limited
Aegis Energy Services, Inc.
Ameresco, Inc.
ANDRITZ Energy & Environment GmbH
BDR Thermea Group BV
Baxi Group Limited
Bosch Industriekessel GmbH
Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor A/S
Capstone Turbine Corporation
Clarke Energy
Centrica Business Solutions
GE Power
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
LOINTEK
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd. (MHIET)
Cogeneration: The Next Generation Eco-friendly and Energy- Efficient Technology for Heating and Power Needs Growth Drivers in a Nutshell Key Challenges & Constraints Combined Heat and Power (CHP): Regional Developments Summarized Recent Market Activity CHP Technology Revolutionizes the Power Generation Landscape Cogeneration: A Universal Power Solution .Achieving Energy Efficiencies of More than 90% Myriad Benefits & Superior Attributes over Conventional Power Generation Drive Market Adoption Cogeneration System Vs Conventional Power System: A Graphical Representation Global Market Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Cogeneration Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
2G Energy Inc. (USA) AB Holding SpA (Italy) ABB Limited (Switzerland) Aegis Energy Services, Inc. (USA) Ameresco, Inc. (USA) ANDRITZ Energy & Environment GmbH (Austria) BDR Thermea Group BV (The Netherlands) Baxi Group Limited (UK) Bosch Industriekessel GmbH (Germany) Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor A/S (Denmark) Capstone Turbine Corporation (USA) Clarke Energy (UK) Cogenra Solar, Inc. (USA) Centrica Business Solutions (UK) GE Power (USA) Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan) LOINTEK (Spain) Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd. (MHIET) (Japan) Rolls Royce Plc. (UK) Siemens AG (Germany) Solar Turbines Incorporated (USA) Sumitomo SHI FW (Japan) Takuma Co., Ltd. (Japan) Tecogen Inc. (USA) The Viessmann Group (Germany) Veolia Environnement S.A. (France) YANMAR Co., Ltd. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Essential Role of MicroCHP in Realizing Smart Energy Strategies Drive Healthy Market Growth Benefits of MicroCHP Energy Generation for Various Residential and Commercial Application Areas Japan and Germany: Leading Adopters of Micro CHP Technology Worldwide Micro CHP Generation Systems Adoption Driven by Government Incentives Shifting Focus of Research from Cogeneration to Small Scale CHP Systems Steam Turbines Continues to be the Preferred Prime Mover Used in the Cogeneration Systems Gas Turbines Steam Turbines Reciprocating Engines Microturbines Fuel Cells Other Equipment Surging Energy Consumption and the Resulting Increase in Power Generation Shifts Focus on Cogeneration Favorable Policies and Developments Provide the Perfect Platform for Market Growth Trigeneration and Quattrogeneration: The Next Big Thing in Combined Heat & Power Generation Growing Prominence of Heat Energy in Total Energy Consumption Augurs Well for the Market District Heating & Cooling: Enabling Superior Pollution Control and Higher Efficiencies Industrial Cogeneration: The Dominant End-use Application Continue to Spearhead Growth Fuel Shifts in Industrial CHP in Countries across the World Favor Market Growth Underpenetrated Commercial CHP Offers Huge Growth Potential Preferred Solutions for Increased Adoption of Commercial CHP Systems Rising Focus on Being Grid-Independent & Self-Reliant Drives Adoption in Healthcare Facilities Environmental Benefits of Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Plants Bodes Well for Market Penetration Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries Expanding Renewables Share in the Power Generation Mix Spurs Market Demand Renewable CHP Gain Ground in Newer Application Areas Other than the Traditional Industries Healthy Growth Projected for Gas Turbines Installations in CHP Plants across the World Future Gas Turbines to Overcome Current Challenges and Promote Market Growth Gas Engines & Gas Turbines for CHP: A Comparison Increasing Installations of Microgrids Lend Traction to Market Growth Increasing Installations of Microgrids Lend Traction to Market Growth Adoption of Packaged CHP Systems Gain Momentum CHP with Biogas: An Effective Approach to Use Distributed Energy Bagasse Cogeneration: Enormous Potential in Sugar Producing Countries Increasing Investments in CHP Plants in the Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthen Market Prospects Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Cogeneration Equipment Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Cogeneration Technology High Capital Investment Connectivity to Grid Lack of Interconnection Standards Environment Related Issues and Unfavorable Regulations Need for R&D
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cogeneration Equipment Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025 Table 3: Natural Gas (Fuel Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 4: Natural Gas (Fuel Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 5: Non-Fossil Fuels (Fuel Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 6: Non-Fossil Fuels (Fuel Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Other Fuel Types (Fuel Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 8: Other Fuel Types (Fuel Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Cogeneration Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 9: United States Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 10: United States Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 11: Canadian Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 12: Cogeneration Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2019 and 2025 JAPAN Table 13: Japanese Market for Cogeneration Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 14: Japanese Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 15: Chinese Cogeneration Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 16: Chinese Cogeneration Equipment Market by Fuel Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Cogeneration Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 17: European Cogeneration Equipment Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 18: European Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 19: European Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018-2025 Table 20: European Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 21: Cogeneration Equipment Market in France by Fuel Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 22: French Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025 GERMANY Table 23: Cogeneration Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 24: German Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 25: Italian Cogeneration Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 26: Italian Cogeneration Equipment Market by Fuel Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 27: United Kingdom Market for Cogeneration Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 28: United Kingdom Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025 SPAIN Table 29: Spanish Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 30: Cogeneration Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2019 and 2025 RUSSIA Table 31: Russian Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 32: Russian Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 33: Rest of Europe Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018-2025 Table 34: Rest of Europe Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 35: Asia-Pacific Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 36: Asia-Pacific Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 37: Cogeneration Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Fuel Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 38: Asia-Pacific Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025 AUSTRALIA Table 39: Cogeneration Equipment Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 40: Australian Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025 INDIA Table 41: Indian Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 42: Cogeneration Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2019 and 2025 SOUTH KOREA Table 43: Cogeneration Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 44: Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 45: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cogeneration Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 46: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025 LATIN AMERICA Table 47: Latin American Cogeneration Equipment Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025 Table 48: Latin American Cogeneration Equipment Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025 Table 49: Latin American Cogeneration Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 50: Latin American Cogeneration Equipment Market by Fuel Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 ARGENTINA Table 51: Argentinean Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018-2025 Table 52: Argentinean Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025 BRAZIL Table 53: Cogeneration Equipment Market in Brazil by Fuel Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 54: Brazilian Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025 MEXICO Table 55: Cogeneration Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 56: Mexican Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 57: Rest of Latin America Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 58: Rest of Latin America Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025 MIDDLE EAST Table 59: The Middle East Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 60: The Middle East Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025 Table 61: The Middle East Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 62: Cogeneration Equipment Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2019 and 2025 IRAN Table 63: Iranian Market for Cogeneration Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 64: Iranian Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025 ISRAEL Table 65: Israeli Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018-2025 Table 66: Israeli Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025 SAUDI ARABIA Table 67: Saudi Arabian Cogeneration Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 68: Saudi Arabian Cogeneration Equipment Market by Fuel Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 69: Cogeneration Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 70: Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 71: Cogeneration Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 72: Rest of Middle East Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025 AFRICA Table 73: African Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 74: African Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025
About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.