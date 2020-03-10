Global Cogeneration Equipment Industry

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$23.2 Billion by the year 2025, Natural Gas will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$520.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$437.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Natural Gas will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Cogeneration: The Next Generation Eco-friendly and Energy-

Efficient Technology for Heating and Power Needs

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Challenges & Constraints

Combined Heat and Power (CHP): Regional Developments Summarized

Recent Market Activity

CHP Technology Revolutionizes the Power Generation Landscape

Cogeneration: A Universal Power Solution

.Achieving Energy Efficiencies of More than 90%

Myriad Benefits & Superior Attributes over Conventional Power

Generation Drive Market Adoption

Cogeneration System Vs Conventional Power System: A Graphical

Representation

Global Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cogeneration Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



2G Energy Inc. (USA)

AB Holding SpA (Italy)

ABB Limited (Switzerland)

Aegis Energy Services, Inc. (USA)

Ameresco, Inc. (USA)

ANDRITZ Energy & Environment GmbH (Austria)

BDR Thermea Group BV (The Netherlands)

Baxi Group Limited (UK)

Bosch Industriekessel GmbH (Germany)

Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor A/S (Denmark)

Capstone Turbine Corporation (USA)

Clarke Energy (UK)

Cogenra Solar, Inc. (USA)

Centrica Business Solutions (UK)

GE Power (USA)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

LOINTEK (Spain)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd. (MHIET)

(Japan)

Rolls Royce Plc. (UK)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Solar Turbines Incorporated (USA)

Sumitomo SHI FW (Japan)

Takuma Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Tecogen Inc. (USA)

The Viessmann Group (Germany)

Veolia Environnement S.A. (France)

YANMAR Co., Ltd. (Japan)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Essential Role of MicroCHP in Realizing Smart Energy Strategies

Drive Healthy Market Growth

Benefits of MicroCHP Energy Generation for Various Residential

and Commercial Application Areas

Japan and Germany: Leading Adopters of Micro CHP Technology

Worldwide

Micro CHP Generation Systems Adoption Driven by Government

Incentives

Shifting Focus of Research from Cogeneration to Small Scale CHP

Systems

Steam Turbines Continues to be the Preferred Prime Mover Used

in the Cogeneration Systems

Gas Turbines

Steam Turbines

Reciprocating Engines

Microturbines

Fuel Cells

Other Equipment

Surging Energy Consumption and the Resulting Increase in Power

Generation Shifts Focus on Cogeneration

Favorable Policies and Developments Provide the Perfect

Platform for Market Growth

Trigeneration and Quattrogeneration: The Next Big Thing in

Combined Heat & Power Generation

Growing Prominence of Heat Energy in Total Energy Consumption

Augurs Well for the Market

District Heating & Cooling: Enabling Superior Pollution Control

and Higher Efficiencies

Industrial Cogeneration: The Dominant End-use Application

Continue to Spearhead Growth

Fuel Shifts in Industrial CHP in Countries across the World

Favor Market Growth

Underpenetrated Commercial CHP Offers Huge Growth Potential

Preferred Solutions for Increased Adoption of Commercial CHP

Systems

Rising Focus on Being Grid-Independent & Self-Reliant Drives

Adoption in Healthcare Facilities

Environmental Benefits of Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Plants

Bodes Well for Market Penetration

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select

Regions/Countries

Expanding Renewables Share in the Power Generation Mix Spurs

Market Demand

Renewable CHP Gain Ground in Newer Application Areas Other than

the Traditional Industries

Healthy Growth Projected for Gas Turbines Installations in CHP

Plants across the World

Future Gas Turbines to Overcome Current Challenges and Promote

Market Growth

Gas Engines & Gas Turbines for CHP: A Comparison

Increasing Installations of Microgrids Lend Traction to Market

Growth

Increasing Installations of Microgrids Lend Traction to Market

Growth

Adoption of Packaged CHP Systems Gain Momentum

CHP with Biogas: An Effective Approach to Use Distributed Energy

Bagasse Cogeneration: Enormous Potential in Sugar Producing

Countries

Increasing Investments in CHP Plants in the Developing

Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Cogeneration

Equipment

Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Cogeneration

Technology

High Capital Investment

Connectivity to Grid

Lack of Interconnection Standards

Environment Related Issues and Unfavorable Regulations

Need for R&D





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Cogeneration Equipment Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Natural Gas (Fuel Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Natural Gas (Fuel Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Non-Fossil Fuels (Fuel Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Non-Fossil Fuels (Fuel Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Other Fuel Types (Fuel Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Other Fuel Types (Fuel Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cogeneration Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 9: United States Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: United States Cogeneration Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 11: Canadian Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Cogeneration Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 13: Japanese Market for Cogeneration Equipment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 14: Japanese Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 15: Chinese Cogeneration Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 16: Chinese Cogeneration Equipment Market by Fuel Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cogeneration Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: European Cogeneration Equipment Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: European Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: European Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018-2025

Table 20: European Cogeneration Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 21: Cogeneration Equipment Market in France by Fuel Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 22: French Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 23: Cogeneration Equipment Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 24: German Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 25: Italian Cogeneration Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Italian Cogeneration Equipment Market by Fuel Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 27: United Kingdom Market for Cogeneration Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 28: United Kingdom Cogeneration Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 29: Spanish Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Cogeneration Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2019 and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 31: Russian Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Russian Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 33: Rest of Europe Cogeneration Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018-2025

Table 34: Rest of Europe Cogeneration Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 35: Asia-Pacific Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 36: Asia-Pacific Cogeneration Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Cogeneration Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Fuel

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 38: Asia-Pacific Cogeneration Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 39: Cogeneration Equipment Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 40: Australian Cogeneration Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 41: Indian Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 42: Cogeneration Equipment Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2019 and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 43: Cogeneration Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 45: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cogeneration

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cogeneration Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 47: Latin American Cogeneration Equipment Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 48: Latin American Cogeneration Equipment Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 49: Latin American Cogeneration Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Latin American Cogeneration Equipment Market by Fuel

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 51: Argentinean Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018-2025

Table 52: Argentinean Cogeneration Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 53: Cogeneration Equipment Market in Brazil by Fuel Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 54: Brazilian Cogeneration Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 55: Cogeneration Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Mexican Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 57: Rest of Latin America Cogeneration Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 58: Rest of Latin America Cogeneration Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 59: The Middle East Cogeneration Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 60: The Middle East Cogeneration Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 61: The Middle East Cogeneration Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 62: Cogeneration Equipment Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2019 and

2025

IRAN

Table 63: Iranian Market for Cogeneration Equipment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 64: Iranian Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 65: Israeli Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018-2025

Table 66: Israeli Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 67: Saudi Arabian Cogeneration Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Saudi Arabian Cogeneration Equipment Market by Fuel

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 69: Cogeneration Equipment Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 70: Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 71: Cogeneration Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 72: Rest of Middle East Cogeneration Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 73: African Cogeneration Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: African Cogeneration Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Fuel Type: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 87

