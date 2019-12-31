Global Cold Insulation Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cold Insulation - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Cold Insulation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.5%.
Fiber Glass, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.1 Billion by the year 2025, Fiber Glass will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$150.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$152.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Fiber Glass will reach a market size of US$210.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$564.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
-
Aspen Aerogels, Inc.
-
BASF SE
-
Bradford Insulation Industries Ltd.
-
Dongsung FineTec Co., Ltd.
-
DowDuPont, Inc.
-
Huntsman Corporation
-
Owens Corning
-
Pittsburgh Corning Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
-
Cold Insulation: A Prelude
-
A Comparison of Common Available Insulation Materials
-
Bright Prospects Ahead for Cold Insulation Market
-
Global Competitor Market Shares
-
Cold Insulation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
-
Growing Importance of Thermal Insulation in Residential, Commercial and Industrial Buildings: Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth of Cold Insulation Market
-
Model Energy Codes Emphasize Building Insulation
-
Sustained Thrust on Energy Efficiency Creates Conducive Environment
-
Rising Concerns Over Green House Gas Emissions Extends Broad-based Opportunities
-
WTW Greenhouse Gas Emissions (in gm CO2eq/MJ) for Gasoline, Diesel, CNG, LNG, CNG from Landfill Gas, and LNG from Landfill Gas
-
Pounds of Air Pollutants (CO2, CO, NOx, SO2, Particulates, and Mercury) Per Billion BTUs of Energy for Natural Gas, Oil, and Coal
-
High Growth Opportunities for Cold Insulation in HVAC Sector
-
Widespread Deployments of Air Conditioning Equipment Drive HVAC Insulation Demand
-
Number of Air Condoning Units in Millions Worldwide for the Years 2015, 2020, 2030, 2040 & 2050
-
Intensified Demand for Refrigeration Equipment Accelerates Market Expansion
-
Rising Cold Chain Investments Amplify Refrigeration Insulation Demand
-
Northbound Trajectory in Cryogenic Equipment Deployments: Another Mega Driver
-
Polyurethane Foam: Largest and Fastest Growing Cold Insulation Material Type
-
Fiber Glass Eyes High Potential Opportunities
-
Phenolic Foam Seeks to Widen Addressable Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
-
Market Facts & Figures
-
US Cold Insulation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
-
Market Facts & Figures
-
European Cold Insulation Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uo5cv0
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191231005095/en/
Copyright Business Wire 2019
Source: Business Wire
(December 31, 2019 - 6:03 AM EST)
News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com