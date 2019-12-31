Global Cold Insulation Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cold Insulation - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cold Insulation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.5%.

Fiber Glass, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.1 Billion by the year 2025, Fiber Glass will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$150.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$152.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Fiber Glass will reach a market size of US$210.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$564.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

BASF SE

Bradford Insulation Industries Ltd.

Dongsung FineTec Co., Ltd.

DowDuPont, Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Owens Corning

Pittsburgh Corning Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Cold Insulation: A Prelude

A Comparison of Common Available Insulation Materials

Bright Prospects Ahead for Cold Insulation Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cold Insulation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Importance of Thermal Insulation in Residential, Commercial and Industrial Buildings: Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth of Cold Insulation Market

Model Energy Codes Emphasize Building Insulation

Sustained Thrust on Energy Efficiency Creates Conducive Environment

Rising Concerns Over Green House Gas Emissions Extends Broad-based Opportunities

WTW Greenhouse Gas Emissions (in gm CO2eq/MJ) for Gasoline, Diesel, CNG, LNG, CNG from Landfill Gas, and LNG from Landfill Gas

Pounds of Air Pollutants (CO2, CO, NOx, SO2, Particulates, and Mercury) Per Billion BTUs of Energy for Natural Gas, Oil, and Coal

High Growth Opportunities for Cold Insulation in HVAC Sector

Widespread Deployments of Air Conditioning Equipment Drive HVAC Insulation Demand

Number of Air Condoning Units in Millions Worldwide for the Years 2015, 2020, 2030, 2040 & 2050

Intensified Demand for Refrigeration Equipment Accelerates Market Expansion

Rising Cold Chain Investments Amplify Refrigeration Insulation Demand

Northbound Trajectory in Cryogenic Equipment Deployments: Another Mega Driver

Polyurethane Foam: Largest and Fastest Growing Cold Insulation Material Type

Fiber Glass Eyes High Potential Opportunities

Phenolic Foam Seeks to Widen Addressable Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cold Insulation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cold Insulation Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uo5cv0

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191231005095/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2019