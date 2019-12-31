Global Cold Insulation Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

 December 31, 2019 - 6:03 AM EST
DUBLIN

The "Cold Insulation - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cold Insulation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.5%.

Fiber Glass, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.1 Billion by the year 2025, Fiber Glass will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$150.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$152.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Fiber Glass will reach a market size of US$210.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$564.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • Aspen Aerogels, Inc.
  • BASF SE
  • Bradford Insulation Industries Ltd.
  • Dongsung FineTec Co., Ltd.
  • DowDuPont, Inc.
  • Huntsman Corporation
  • Owens Corning
  • Pittsburgh Corning Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Cold Insulation: A Prelude
  • A Comparison of Common Available Insulation Materials
  • Bright Prospects Ahead for Cold Insulation Market
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Cold Insulation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growing Importance of Thermal Insulation in Residential, Commercial and Industrial Buildings: Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth of Cold Insulation Market
  • Model Energy Codes Emphasize Building Insulation
  • Sustained Thrust on Energy Efficiency Creates Conducive Environment
  • Rising Concerns Over Green House Gas Emissions Extends Broad-based Opportunities
  • WTW Greenhouse Gas Emissions (in gm CO2eq/MJ) for Gasoline, Diesel, CNG, LNG, CNG from Landfill Gas, and LNG from Landfill Gas
  • Pounds of Air Pollutants (CO2, CO, NOx, SO2, Particulates, and Mercury) Per Billion BTUs of Energy for Natural Gas, Oil, and Coal
  • High Growth Opportunities for Cold Insulation in HVAC Sector
  • Widespread Deployments of Air Conditioning Equipment Drive HVAC Insulation Demand
  • Number of Air Condoning Units in Millions Worldwide for the Years 2015, 2020, 2030, 2040 & 2050
  • Intensified Demand for Refrigeration Equipment Accelerates Market Expansion
  • Rising Cold Chain Investments Amplify Refrigeration Insulation Demand
  • Northbound Trajectory in Cryogenic Equipment Deployments: Another Mega Driver
  • Polyurethane Foam: Largest and Fastest Growing Cold Insulation Material Type
  • Fiber Glass Eyes High Potential Opportunities
  • Phenolic Foam Seeks to Widen Addressable Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • US Cold Insulation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • European Cold Insulation Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uo5cv0

