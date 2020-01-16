Global Commercial Aircraft Market Review 2019 and Outlook 2020-2038 - Analysis of Emerging Equations, Dynamics, Relative Gains & Advantages for OEMs

The Global Commercial Aircraft Market is seemingly mired in a transient state of flux with the ongoing global trade war impacting air traffic & cargo movement growth severely while continued grounding of Boeing's narrow body workhorse 737MAX has been weighing heavy on the airlines & operators.

Airbus registered an 8% year on year increase in deliveries for the year 2019 to reach the pole position once again after 8 years with the French giant achieving a frantic production pace to deliver 863 aircrafts in 2019. Boeing, plagued by the 737MAX crisis, delivered around 345 aircrafts, primarily, from its wide body aircraft portfolio.



Airbus has further consolidated its grip on the middle of the market segment with its latest game changer, the A321XLR, while Boeing is still contemplating and at the decision making stage with reference to its proposed NMA program. Boeing, thus, is now battling on all fronts simultaneously, including, regulators, airlines, customers, suppliers and arch rival Airbus in difficult battlefield conditions with a new leader at the helm. The year 2020, thus, will be crucial for Boeing going forward as it tries to play catch up to recover its market position while Airbus will look to further consolidate its gains.



The ongoing trade war situations, wave of protectionism and macroeconomic slowdown as well as environmental uncertainty have been impacting the air traffic & cargo growth with airline profits projected to decline by almost 5% year on year for 2019 following a second downward revisionary forecast with a recovery in 2020 highly contingent on developments on the global trade scenario.

Additionally, the tightening of regulatory mandates, with the latest European environmental taxes and the upcoming CORSIA emissions reduction & offsetting scheme, are likely to put further pressure on airlines profitability along with an excess capacity situation likely to result from the return of MAX fleet in 2020. Additionally, a surge in crude oil prices emanating from the political volatility in the Middle East is likely to further exacerbate the situation and put even more pressure on airlines profitability.



Against this backdrop, the report analyzes and provides insights into key industry, market & technology trends likely to shape the future of the global commercial aircraft market over near to medium term followed by outlining emerging, potential growth opportunities.



Report Excerpts & Key Themes of Analysis



1. Analysis of Airbus' market positioning across segments and product portfolio as well as growth strategy led by the A320neo, A321XLR and the A350XWB as the flagship aircraft programs

2. Analysis of Boeing's market positioning post 737MAX fiasco, implications for future, near term priorities and likely strategy going forward

3. Emerging market scenario post the acquisition of Bombardier's & Embraer's regional aircraft business by Airbus & Boeing - Analysis of emerging equations, dynamics, relative gains & advantages for the OEMs

4. Insights into airliners growing preference for operating latest, long range narrow bodies on thin long haul routes based on operating economics & its consequential demand impact on order intake for traditional small to medium wide body aircrafts and likely opening & addition of new international point to point city routes internationally

5. Airbus gaining significant ground in the U.S. market with the A321XLR & A220 programs with multiple carriers looking at diversification of fleet across aircraft makers to reduce risks and to open additional point to point transatlantic routes with the A321XLR

6. Analysis of emerging global macroeconomic environment & trade scenario over near term & likely impact on passenger as well as cargo traffic

7. Insights into Airlines profitability scenario over near term and implications for the market

8. Airlines in consolidation mode, especially in Europe, while Boeing 737 MAX suppliers brace for impact amid production halt

9. Tightening global regulatory norms pertaining to CO2 emissions from Aviation and analysis of upcoming Carbon offset & mitigation schemes, including, CORSIA

10. Analysis of emerging Urban Aerial Mobility market as a key growth opportunity over medium term - Analysis of plans by key industry players pertaining to UAM

11. Evolution of the Ultra Low Cost Carrier (ULCC) Airlines Model in the U.S. Market and its Implications

12. Development of Hybrid-Electric Propulsion Technologies by the Engine Manufacturers & the Road Ahead



Key Topics Covered



Section 1: Global Commercial Aircraft Market - Introduction & Market Overview



Section 2: Market Segmentation

Global Commercial Aircraft Market Key Segments

Global Commercial Aircraft Market by Segments

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size

Section 3: Commercial Aviation Dynamics & Key Drivers



Section 4: Industry Trends



Section 5: Market Trends



Section 6: Technology Trends



Section 7: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 8: Global Commercial Aircraft Market - Force Field Analysis Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 9: Global Commercial Aircraft Market Outlook for 2020



Section 10: Strategic Market Outlook & Demand Projections Global Commercial Aircraft Market through 2038

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Commercial Aviation Sector

Global Demand Outlook Commercial Aircrafts 2019-2038

Demand Growth Projections for Commercial Jets through 2038 Narrowbody Widebody Regional Jets

Demand Growth Forecasts for Geographic Regions

Companies Mentioned



Boeing

Airbus

Bombardier

Embraer

