Global Cotton-Seed Oil Market Insights 2007-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World - Cotton-Seed Oil - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Report Data Coverage

Market volume and value

Per Capita consumption

Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term

Production in World, split by region and country

Trade (exports and imports) in World

Export and import prices

Market trends, drivers and restraints

Key market players and their profiles

The global cotton-seed oil market revenue amounted to $8.2B in 2018, falling by -3.6% against the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price).

The market value increased at an average annual rate of +2.3% from 2007 to 2018; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2011 with an increase of 13% y-o-y. The global cotton-seed oil consumption peaked at $8.9B in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2018, consumption stood at a somewhat lower figure.



Consumption by Country



The countries with the highest volumes of cotton-seed oil consumption in 2018 were India (1.6M tonnes), China (1.4M tonnes) and Pakistan (470K tonnes), together comprising 62% of global consumption. These countries were followed by Brazil, Australia, Uzbekistan, Turkey, the U.S., Burkina Faso, and Myanmar, which together accounted for a further 25%.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of cotton-seed oil consumption, amongst the main consuming countries, was attained by Myanmar, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



In value terms, India ($3.5B) led the market, alone. The second position in the ranking was occupied by China ($1.5B). It was followed by Pakistan.



The countries with the highest levels of cotton-seed oil per capita consumption in 2018 were Australia (10,839 kg per 1000 persons), Uzbekistan (7,845 kg per 1000 persons) and Burkina Faso (4,923 kg per 1000 persons).



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of cotton-seed oil per capita consumption, amongst the main consuming countries, was attained by Myanmar, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



Market Forecast 2019-2025



Driven by increasing demand for cotton-seed oil worldwide, the market is expected to continue an upward consumption trend over the next seven-year period. Market performance is forecast to retain its current trend pattern, expanding with an anticipated CAGR of +1.4% for the seven-year period from 2018 to 2025, which is projected to bring the market volume to 6.3M tonnes by the end of 2025.



Production 2007-2018



In 2018, the amount of cotton-seed oil produced worldwide stood at 5.7M tonnes, going up by 2.7% against the previous year. The total output volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.0% over the period from 2007 to 2018; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with only minor fluctuations over the period under review. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 with an increase of 6.5% y-o-y. The global cotton-seed oil production peaked in 2018 and is likely to continue its growth in the immediate term.



In value terms, cotton-seed oil production stood at $7.4B in 2018 estimated at export prices. Over the period under review, the total output indicated a modest increase from 2007 to 2018: its value increased at an average annual rate of +1.0% over the last eleven years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2012 with an increase of 24% y-o-y. The global cotton-seed oil production peaked at $9.4B in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2018, production failed to regain its momentum.



Production by Country



The countries with the highest volumes of cotton-seed oil production in 2018 were India (1.6M tonnes), China (1.4M tonnes) and Pakistan (470K tonnes), together accounting for 61% of global production. These countries were followed by Brazil, Australia, Uzbekistan, the U.S., Turkey, Burkina Faso, and Myanmar, which together accounted for a further 26%.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of cotton-seed oil production, amongst the main producing countries, was attained by Australia, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



Exports 2007-2018



In 2018, approx. 168K tonnes of cotton-seed oil were exported worldwide; picking up by 17% against the previous year. In general, cotton-seed oil exports, however, continue to indicate a mild slump. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 when exports increased by 18% y-o-y. In that year, global cotton-seed oil exports reached their peak of 234K tonnes. From 2009 to 2018, the growth of global cotton-seed oil exports remained at a lower figure.



In value terms, cotton-seed oil exports amounted to $144M in 2018. In general, cotton-seed oil exports, however, continue to indicate a temperate deduction. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 when exports increased by 18% year-to-year. In that year, global cotton-seed oil exports attained their peak of $237M. From 2009 to 2018, the growth of global cotton-seed oil exports remained at a somewhat lower figure.



Exports by Country



The U.S. (47K tonnes) and Australia (42K tonnes) represented the key exporters of cotton-seed oil in 2018, resulting at approx. 28% and 25% of total exports, respectively. Kazakhstan (16K tonnes) held a 9.7% share (based on tonnes) of total exports, which put it in second place, followed by Malaysia (5.7%). The following exporters - Benin (7,036 tonnes), Argentina (6,725 tonnes), Azerbaijan (5,989 tonnes), South Africa (5,630 tonnes), Burkina Faso (4,310 tonnes) and Brazil (3,637 tonnes) - together made up 20% of total exports.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of exports, amongst the main exporting countries, was attained by Australia, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



In value terms, the largest cotton-seed oil markets worldwide were the U.S. ($42M), Australia ($25M) and Kazakhstan ($14M), together accounting for 56% of global exports.



In terms of the main exporting countries, Australia experienced the highest growth rate of exports, over the last eleven years, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



Export Prices by Country



In 2018, the average cotton-seed oil export price amounted to $857 per tonne, declining by -2.4% against the previous year. In general, the cotton-seed oil export price continues to indicate a mild descent. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010 an increase of 6.8% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the average export prices for cotton-seed oil attained their maximum at $1,012 per tonne in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2018, export prices stood at a somewhat lower figure.



Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was South Africa ($1,396 per tonne), while Azerbaijan ($558 per tonne) was amongst the lowest.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Brazil, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



Imports 2007-2018



Global imports stood at 141K tonnes in 2018, picking up by 14% against the previous year. Overall, cotton-seed oil imports continue to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 with an increase of 36% year-to-year. The global imports peaked at 162K tonnes in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2018, imports failed to regain their momentum.



In value terms, cotton-seed oil imports totaled $132M in 2018. Overall, cotton-seed oil imports continue to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 when imports increased by 33% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global cotton-seed oil imports attained their peak figure at $155M in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2018, imports stood at a somewhat lower figure.



Imports by Country



In 2018, Mexico (16,353 tonnes), Malaysia (14,348 tonnes), Australia (13,963 tonnes), Saudi Arabia (12,915 tonnes), Tajikistan (11,277 tonnes), South Africa (8,493 tonnes), Nigeria (8,024 tonnes), Germany (6,365 tonnes), Canada (6,355 tonnes), India (6,036 tonnes), Uzbekistan (5,582 tonnes) and Kyrgyzstan (4,855 tonnes) were the major importers of cotton-seed oil in the world, achieving 81% of total import.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of imports, amongst the main importing countries, was attained by Saudi Arabia (+85.1% per year), while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



In value terms, Australia ($16M), Malaysia ($15M) and Mexico ($15M) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2018, with a combined 35% share of global imports. These countries were followed by Tajikistan, Nigeria, Canada, South Africa, Germany, India, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia, which together accounted for a further 40%.



In terms of the main importing countries, Tajikistan experienced the highest rates of growth with regard to imports, over the last eleven-year period, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



Import Prices by Country



The average cotton-seed oil import price stood at $939 per tonne in 2018, dropping by -2.4% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the cotton-seed oil import price, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2008 an increase of 18% year-to-year. Over the period under review, the average import prices for cotton-seed oil reached their maximum at $1,116 per tonne in 2010; however, from 2011 to 2018, import prices failed to regain their momentum.



Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was Canada ($1,220 per tonne), while Saudi Arabia ($6.6 per tonne) was amongst the lowest.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Mexico, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5s81vn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900