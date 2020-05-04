Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Industry

New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798276/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$829.9 Million by the year 2025, Paraffin Inhibitors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$32.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$30.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Paraffin Inhibitors will reach a market size of US$72.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$110.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Baker Hughes, a GE company

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt., Ltd.

Halliburton

Infineum International Ltd.

Lubrizol France

Nalco Champion

Schlumberger Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798276/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Persistent Rise in Crude Oil Consumption and Increase in Oil

Exploration Activities Fuel Demand for Crude Oil Flow

Improvers (COFI)

Global Competitor Market Shares

Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Despite Temporary Concerns over Stalling Oil Demand, Favorable

Long-term Demand Outlook and Subsequent Need to Raise Crude

Oil Production Drive Demand for COFIs

World Crude Oil Production: Breakdown of Production Volume in

Thousand Barrels Per Day for Persian Gulf Nations and Non-OPEC

Countries for the Period 2000-2018

Crude Oil Demand Worldwide in Million Barrels Per Day for the

Years 2006 through 2019

Resurgent Focus on Deepwater Exploration Activities to Fuel

Demand for COFIs

Falling Break-even Prices of Oil from Deepwater Drilling Raises

Economic Viability of Deepwater Projects: Break-Even Prices

for Brent Crude for Shale Oil, Offshore Deepwater,

Conventional Crude, and Offshore Shelf for the Period 2014-

2018

Increasing Attractiveness of Deepwater Drilling: Number of

Exploration Wells Drilled (<400 Feet and >400 Feet) in the

Gulf of Mexico for the Years 1947, 1957, 1967, 1977, 1987,

1997, 2007 and 2017

Number of Exploration and Development Wells Drilled (<400 Feet

and >400 Feet) in the Gulf of Mexico for 2017

Growing Focus on Hydraulic Fracturing Amidst Rising Energy

Demand Augurs Well for COFIs Market

Hydraulic Fracturing Market Worldwide: Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Potential for Development of Shale Gas Industry: An Opportunity

Indicator for COFIs Market

Technically Recoverable Resources of Shale Gas in Tcf by Region

Crude Oil Flow Improvers for Midstream Flow Assurance: Focus on

the Role of Pour Point Depressant (PPDs)

Hydrate Issues in Oil Wells and Gas and Gas/Condensate Wells:

Hydrate Inhibitors Come to the Rescue

Stable Growth Outlook for Hydrate Inhibitors Market

Low Dosage Hydrate Inhibitors Market: Rising Demand for Crude

Oil Fuels Growth

Global Low Dosage Hydrate Inhibitors Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Market Size by Geographic Region for 2019E

Potential Use of Amino Acids as Gas Hydrate Inhibitors in

Offshore Oil and Gas Wells

Drag Reducing Agents: Useful in Enhancing Pipeline Capacity of

Crude Oil and Related Products

Growing Petroleum Industry Augurs Well for Drag Reducing Agents

Market

With Pipeline Bottlenecks Affecting Oil Production in North

America, Demand Rises for Drag Reducing Agent

Asphaltene Inhibitors: Growing Use in Oil Exploration and

Processing Activities

Surging Demand for Crude Oil and Petroleum Products Spurs

Growth in Oilfield Scale Inhibitors Market

Oil & Gas Industry Dynamics Set the Growth Pace in the Global

Paraffin Inhibitors Market

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

What is Flow Assurance?

Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI)

Hydrate Inhibitor

Asphaltene Inhibitors

Scale Inhibitors

Paraffin Inhibitors





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Paraffin Inhibitors (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Paraffin Inhibitors (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Paraffin Inhibitors (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Asphaltene Inhibitors (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Asphaltene Inhibitors (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Asphaltene Inhibitors (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Scale Inhibitors (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Scale Inhibitors (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Scale Inhibitors (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Drag Reducing Agents (Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Drag Reducing Agents (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Drag Reducing Agents (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Hydrate Inhibitors (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Hydrate Inhibitors (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Hydrate Inhibitors (Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Extraction (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Extraction (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Extraction (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Pipeline (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Pipeline (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Pipeline (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Refinery (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Refinery (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Refinery (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand

for 2009-2017

Table 33: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 36: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 37: Canadian Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 38: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Crude Oil

Flow Improvers (COFI) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 44: Japanese Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Review in

China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 56: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: French Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Review in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Crude Oil Flow Improvers

(COFI): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 86: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Europe Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Rest of Europe Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018-2025

Table 89: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018-2025

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,

2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Rest of World Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI)

Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 99: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 100: Rest of World Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 101: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in Rest of

World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of World Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



BASF SE

BAKER HUGHES

CLARIANT AG

DORF-KETAL CHEMICALS INDIA PVT.

HALLIBURTON

INFINEUM INTERNATIONAL

LUBRIZOL FRANCE

NALCO CHAMPION

SCHLUMBERGER

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798276/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________