Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Industry

Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$663 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 6%. Paraffin Inhibitors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.
New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$829.9 Million by the year 2025, Paraffin Inhibitors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$32.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$30.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Paraffin Inhibitors will reach a market size of US$72.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$110.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Persistent Rise in Crude Oil Consumption and Increase in Oil Exploration Activities Fuel Demand for Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI)
Despite Temporary Concerns over Stalling Oil Demand, Favorable Long-term Demand Outlook and Subsequent Need to Raise Crude Oil Production Drive Demand for COFIs World Crude Oil Production: Breakdown of Production Volume in Thousand Barrels Per Day for Persian Gulf Nations and Non-OPEC Countries for the Period 2000-2018 Crude Oil Demand Worldwide in Million Barrels Per Day for the Years 2006 through 2019 Resurgent Focus on Deepwater Exploration Activities to Fuel Demand for COFIs Falling Break-even Prices of Oil from Deepwater Drilling Raises Economic Viability of Deepwater Projects: Break-Even Prices for Brent Crude for Shale Oil, Offshore Deepwater, Conventional Crude, and Offshore Shelf for the Period 2014- 2018 Increasing Attractiveness of Deepwater Drilling: Number of Exploration Wells Drilled (<400 Feet and >400 Feet) in the Gulf of Mexico for the Years 1947, 1957, 1967, 1977, 1987, 1997, 2007 and 2017 Number of Exploration and Development Wells Drilled (<400 Feet and >400 Feet) in the Gulf of Mexico for 2017 Growing Focus on Hydraulic Fracturing Amidst Rising Energy Demand Augurs Well for COFIs Market Hydraulic Fracturing Market Worldwide: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022 Potential for Development of Shale Gas Industry: An Opportunity Indicator for COFIs Market Technically Recoverable Resources of Shale Gas in Tcf by Region Crude Oil Flow Improvers for Midstream Flow Assurance: Focus on the Role of Pour Point Depressant (PPDs) Hydrate Issues in Oil Wells and Gas and Gas/Condensate Wells: Hydrate Inhibitors Come to the Rescue Stable Growth Outlook for Hydrate Inhibitors Market Low Dosage Hydrate Inhibitors Market: Rising Demand for Crude Oil Fuels Growth Global Low Dosage Hydrate Inhibitors Market: Percentage Breakdown of Market Size by Geographic Region for 2019E Potential Use of Amino Acids as Gas Hydrate Inhibitors in Offshore Oil and Gas Wells Drag Reducing Agents: Useful in Enhancing Pipeline Capacity of Crude Oil and Related Products Growing Petroleum Industry Augurs Well for Drag Reducing Agents Market With Pipeline Bottlenecks Affecting Oil Production in North America, Demand Rises for Drag Reducing Agent Asphaltene Inhibitors: Growing Use in Oil Exploration and Processing Activities Surging Demand for Crude Oil and Petroleum Products Spurs Growth in Oilfield Scale Inhibitors Market Oil & Gas Industry Dynamics Set the Growth Pace in the Global Paraffin Inhibitors Market PRODUCT OVERVIEW What is Flow Assurance? Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Hydrate Inhibitor Asphaltene Inhibitors Scale Inhibitors Paraffin Inhibitors
