Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025: Resurgent Focus on Deepwater Exploration Activities to Fuel Demand for COFIs - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$663 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.6% Paraffin Inhibitors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$829.9 Million by the year 2025, Paraffin Inhibitors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$32.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$30.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Paraffin Inhibitors will reach a market size of US$72.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$110.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies. Competitors identified in this market include: Baker Hughes, a GE company

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt., Ltd.

Halliburton

Infineum International Ltd.

Lubrizol France

Nalco Champion

Schlumberger Ltd. Key Topics Covered: 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Persistent Rise in Crude Oil Consumption and Increase in Oil Exploration Activities Fuel Demand for Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI)

Global Competitor Market Shares

Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Despite Temporary Concerns over Stalling Oil Demand, Favorable Long-term Demand Outlook and Subsequent Need to Raise Crude Oil Production Drive Demand for COFIs

World Crude Oil Production: Breakdown of Production Volume in Thousand Barrels Per Day for Persian Gulf Nations and Non-OPEC Countries for the Period 2000-2018

Crude Oil Demand Worldwide in Million Barrels Per Day for the Years 2006 through 2019

Resurgent Focus on Deepwater Exploration Activities to Fuel Demand for COFIs

Falling Break-even Prices of Oil from Deepwater Drilling Raises Economic Viability of Deepwater Projects: Break-Even Prices for Brent Crude for Shale Oil, Offshore Deepwater, Conventional Crude, and Offshore Shelf for the Period 2014-2018

Increasing Attractiveness of Deepwater Drilling: Number of Exploration Wells Drilled (< 400 Feet and >400 Feet) in the Gulf of Mexico for the Years 1947, 1957, 1967, 1977, 1987, 1997, 2007 and 2017

Number of Exploration and Development Wells Drilled (< 400 Feet and >400 Feet) in the Gulf of Mexico for 2017

Growing Focus on Hydraulic Fracturing Amidst Rising Energy Demand Augurs Well for COFIs Market

Hydraulic Fracturing Market Worldwide: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Potential for Development of Shale Gas Industry: An Opportunity Indicator for COFIs Market

Technically Recoverable Resources of Shale Gas in Tcf by Region

Crude Oil Flow Improvers for Midstream Flow Assurance: Focus on the Role of Pour Point Depressant (PPDs)

Hydrate Issues in Oil Wells and Gas and Gas/Condensate Wells: Hydrate Inhibitors Come to the Rescue

Stable Growth Outlook for Hydrate Inhibitors Market

Low Dosage Hydrate Inhibitors Market: Rising Demand for Crude Oil Fuels Growth

Global Low Dosage Hydrate Inhibitors Market: Percentage Breakdown of Market Size by Geographic Region for 2019E

Potential Use of Amino Acids as Gas Hydrate Inhibitors in Offshore Oil and Gas Wells

Drag Reducing Agents: Useful in Enhancing Pipeline Capacity of Crude Oil and Related Products

Growing Petroleum Industry Augurs Well for Drag Reducing Agents Market

With Pipeline Bottlenecks Affecting Oil Production in North America, Demand Rises for Drag Reducing Agent

Asphaltene Inhibitors: Growing Use in Oil Exploration and Processing Activities

Surging Demand for Crude Oil and Petroleum Products Spurs Growth in Oilfield Scale Inhibitors Market

Oil & Gas Industry Dynamics Set the Growth Pace in the Global Paraffin Inhibitors Market

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

What is Flow Assurance?

Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI)

Hydrate Inhibitor

Asphaltene Inhibitors

Scale Inhibitors

