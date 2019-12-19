Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025: Resurgent Focus on Deepwater Exploration Activities to Fuel Demand for COFIs - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$663 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.6%
Paraffin Inhibitors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$829.9 Million by the year 2025, Paraffin Inhibitors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$32.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$30.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Paraffin Inhibitors will reach a market size of US$72.7 Million by the close of the analysis period.
As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$110.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
-
Baker Hughes, a GE company
-
BASF SE
-
Clariant AG
-
Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt., Ltd.
-
Halliburton
-
Infineum International Ltd.
-
Lubrizol France
-
Nalco Champion
-
Schlumberger Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
-
Persistent Rise in Crude Oil Consumption and Increase in Oil Exploration Activities Fuel Demand for Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI)
-
Global Competitor Market Shares
-
Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
-
Despite Temporary Concerns over Stalling Oil Demand, Favorable Long-term Demand Outlook and Subsequent Need to Raise Crude Oil Production Drive Demand for COFIs
-
World Crude Oil Production: Breakdown of Production Volume in Thousand Barrels Per Day for Persian Gulf Nations and Non-OPEC Countries for the Period 2000-2018
-
Crude Oil Demand Worldwide in Million Barrels Per Day for the Years 2006 through 2019
-
Resurgent Focus on Deepwater Exploration Activities to Fuel Demand for COFIs
-
Falling Break-even Prices of Oil from Deepwater Drilling Raises Economic Viability of Deepwater Projects: Break-Even Prices for Brent Crude for Shale Oil, Offshore Deepwater, Conventional Crude, and Offshore Shelf for the Period 2014-2018
-
Increasing Attractiveness of Deepwater Drilling: Number of Exploration Wells Drilled (< 400 Feet and >400 Feet) in the Gulf of Mexico for the Years 1947, 1957, 1967, 1977, 1987, 1997, 2007 and 2017
-
Number of Exploration and Development Wells Drilled (< 400 Feet and >400 Feet) in the Gulf of Mexico for 2017
-
Growing Focus on Hydraulic Fracturing Amidst Rising Energy Demand Augurs Well for COFIs Market
-
Hydraulic Fracturing Market Worldwide: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
-
Potential for Development of Shale Gas Industry: An Opportunity Indicator for COFIs Market
-
Technically Recoverable Resources of Shale Gas in Tcf by Region
-
Crude Oil Flow Improvers for Midstream Flow Assurance: Focus on the Role of Pour Point Depressant (PPDs)
-
Hydrate Issues in Oil Wells and Gas and Gas/Condensate Wells: Hydrate Inhibitors Come to the Rescue
-
Stable Growth Outlook for Hydrate Inhibitors Market
-
Low Dosage Hydrate Inhibitors Market: Rising Demand for Crude Oil Fuels Growth
-
Global Low Dosage Hydrate Inhibitors Market: Percentage Breakdown of Market Size by Geographic Region for 2019E
-
Potential Use of Amino Acids as Gas Hydrate Inhibitors in Offshore Oil and Gas Wells
-
Drag Reducing Agents: Useful in Enhancing Pipeline Capacity of Crude Oil and Related Products
-
Growing Petroleum Industry Augurs Well for Drag Reducing Agents Market
-
With Pipeline Bottlenecks Affecting Oil Production in North America, Demand Rises for Drag Reducing Agent
-
Asphaltene Inhibitors: Growing Use in Oil Exploration and Processing Activities
-
Surging Demand for Crude Oil and Petroleum Products Spurs Growth in Oilfield Scale Inhibitors Market
-
Oil & Gas Industry Dynamics Set the Growth Pace in the Global Paraffin Inhibitors Market
-
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
-
What is Flow Assurance?
-
Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI)
-
Hydrate Inhibitor
-
Asphaltene Inhibitors
-
Scale Inhibitors
-
Paraffin Inhibitors
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
