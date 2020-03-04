Global Daylight Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 - Growing Number of Smart & Self-Sustainable Homes

The Global Daylight Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Over 6% During the Period 2019-2025.



Key Market Insights

The analysis of the global daylight market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2020-2025.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the daylight market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The global daylight market is driven by the rise in construction output at national, regional, and global levels. The market will witness rapid growth during the forecast period, driven by an increased emphasis on environmental sustainability and reduction of energy consumption in commercial and residential buildings. Moreover, inspired by installation in new buildings as well as renovation and replacement of existing structures. Daylight systems are used in both residential and commercial facilities, including retail, hospitality, hospitals, educational institutes, government institutes, warehouses, and other industrial facilities.



The increase in green buildings is one of the major drivers for the growth of the daylighting market. Green buildings are known as sustainable and high-performance buildings. These buildings are designed to reduce the overall impact of the built environment on human health and the natural environment by efficiently reducing the use of energy, water, and other resources, protecting the health of the residents, and improving the productivity of employees. Daylight systems are considered an effective way in which a building can meet its sustainable standards, as they can provide an abundance of natural light, which reduces or eliminates the need for electric lighting during the daytime.

Further, the rising demand for renewable energy is driving the use of photovoltaic systems. Building-integrated photovoltaic technology (BIPV) can provide aesthetical, economical, and technological solutions for electric self-sufficiency in buildings. It is the most promising technology for harvesting solar energy in urban areas. It offers multiple benefits for buildings, including power generation from renewable energy resources, daylighting solutions, heating and cooling load reduction, and others.

Market Dynamics



Opportunities & Trends



Regulation on Energy Efficiency Driving Skylight Demand

Growing Number of Smart & Self-Sustainable Homes

Rising Demand for Tubular Skylights

Growth Enablers

Growth of Green Building Activities

Rising Demand for BIPV Systems

Sustainability Reshaping Global Construction Market

Growth Restraints

High Cost of Installation

Raw Material Price Volatility

Lack of Knowledge & Education on Daylighting

Daylight Market: Segmentation



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by products, end-user, installation, and geography.

The increase in spending on new office and commercial buildings in China and the growth of residential construction in the US are key contributors to the window segment. The US and China are expected to drive the global demand for windows during the forecast period. The new residential construction will account for the majority of the demand in the coming years.



The rapidly developing infrastructure and construction output in emerging markets are driving the global skylight market. Infrastructural development, renovations, and remodeling of existing commercial and residential buildings would support the growth of the segment. In mature regions such as North America and Europe, growth is mainly driven by product innovations. However, the high installation cost of skylights is a primary challenge for growth during the forecast period.



Curtain or window walls are a popular choice among architects as they allow maximum lights in the building. The primary benefit of curtain walls is they allow natural light into the interior space, reducing the need for artificial lighting, hence reducing electric bills. Further, these curtain walls are airtight and can prevent rain or moisture intrusion. However, maintenance of curtain walls is one of the primary challenges for the growth as they generally require professional expertise.



The rise in renovation activities and growth of commercial properties in major markets, including the US, Canada, China, Brazil, Germany, the UK, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore, are driving the commercial daylight segment. Increasing government regulations and active policies to reduce energy consumption in commercial buildings are boosting demand. Further, active renovation policies are also contributing to growth.

A similar trend has also been observed in North American countries where manufacturers are increasingly focusing on environmental sustainability and green building construction. The growing replacement demand for windows and skylights in residential buildings to improve energy efficiency is primarily responsible for the growth of residential daylights. Although construction and expansion of residential units will drive the market, a majority of the demand will be generated from house renovation projects. Modern house decors demand improved aesthetics, which would drive the demand for products such as skylights and curtain walls.



One of the major causes of replacement demand is increasing awareness of energy efficiency among buildings and residential houses. Innovations in energy efficiency are considered a critical tool to fight climate change and deliver major benefits to the people. Homeowners undertake improvement to make residential properties comfortable, upgrade air conditioning and heating systems, waterproof roofs and basements, soundproof rooms, and extend their homes and boost energy savings. Further, the growing demand for photovoltaic, smart, and electric daylight systems is driving replacement demand in both commercial and professional sectors.



The construction sector accounts for approximately 39% of the global C02 emission. Thus, the construction industry is one of the least sustainable industries in the world. As part of the worldwide effort to avert a climate crisis, the urban population requires to evolve away from their reliance on concrete. Several property firms and architects are thus committed to making their buildings zero carbon by 2030. The construction industry is increasingly shifting toward sustainable methods and green architecture, thereby giving rise to innovative designs. The growth of sustainability in construction is driving the market for daylight systems. About 51% of the global construction projects in the next three years are estimated to be sustainable ones. Thus, the rapidly growing construction market in both commercial and residential sectors is expected to increase demand for daylights during the forecast period.

Insights by Geography



In mature regions such as North America and Europe, growth is mainly driven by product innovations. In emerging regions, the rapidly developing infrastructure and construction output are contributing to the growth of the global daylight market. Strong economic growth, coupled with rising construction activities and increasing disposable income, has primarily supported the growth in the APAC region. India, China, Australia, South Korea, and Japan have mainly driven the growth in the region.



The European market is driven by the growth in installation in new buildings as well as high demand from renovations and retrofit activities. The European construction growth is broad-based and will to take place across sectors, including residential, non-residential, and civil engineering, for both new construction and renovation activities, thereby driving the growth of the daylighting market in the region.

Strong economic growth, the establishment of new businesses, company expansions, and increased construction activities are mainly driving the demand for daylight in the North America region. Despite strong economic growth, the construction output is declining in the US; however, the declining construction output is being supplemented by higher production in Canada. The residential construction experienced the sharpest decline; in contrast, commercial construction witnessed strong growth in recent years.

The fast-growing construction and infrastructural development sector in MEA is driving the market for daylight. Some of the major construction projects in the region include the Strategic Plan of 2021, the Energy Strategy of 2050, Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, Dubai Tourism Strategy, and the National Strategy for Higher Education 2030. The UAE leads the construction industry output in the region and is also one of the most potential markets for daylight in the region. The residential sector accounts for the highest demand for daylights in Latin America. The rise in residential, commercial, and infrastructural construction output in Brazil and Mexico is driving the growth of the market.

Insights by Vendors



The global daylight market is highly competitive, with the presence of a large number of public and private companies. These vendors typically compete on key parameters such as product design, quality, reliability, support services, and price. Rapid technological advancements are adversely impacting the vendors as consumers are expecting continuous innovations and upgrades of products. The present scenario is driving vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence.



Key Vendors

VKR Group

Anderson

JELD-WEN

Other Vendors

Kingspan Light + Air

Fakro

Sun-Tek Skylights

Onyx Solar Group

Skyview Skylight

Sunoptics

Skydome Skylights

Lamilux Heinrich Strunz Group

Colombia Skylights

CrystaLite Inc.

Solatube International

Daylight America

Atrium Windows and Doors

Weather Shield

Airclos

IQ Glass

NorDan

Arbonia

Aluplast

Josko

Reynaers Aluminium

