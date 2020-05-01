Global DC Drives Industry

DC Drives market worldwide is projected to grow by US$439. 6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 2. 6%. Oil & Gas, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.
New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$760.8 Million by the year 2025, Oil & Gas will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$16.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$12.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Oil & Gas will reach a market size of US$33.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$124.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
DC Drives: An Introduction A Prelude to DC Drives Market Global Competitor Market Shares DC Drives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
DC Drives Market Trends DC Drives Market Dynamics Applications of DC Drives
Table 1: DC Drives Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: DC Drives Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 3: DC Drives Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 4: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 5: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 6: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Water & Wastewater (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 8: Water & Wastewater (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 9: Water & Wastewater (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 10: Power Generation (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 11: Power Generation (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 12: Power Generation (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: Building Automation (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 14: Building Automation (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 15: Building Automation (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 16: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 17: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 18: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025 Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017 Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US DC Drives Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 22: United States DC Drives Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 23: DC Drives Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 24: DC Drives Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 25: Canadian DC Drives Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 26: DC Drives Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017 Table 27: Canadian DC Drives Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 JAPAN Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for DC Drives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 29: Japanese DC Drives Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 30: DC Drives Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 31: Chinese Demand for DC Drives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 32: DC Drives Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 33: Chinese DC Drives Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European DC Drives Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 34: European DC Drives Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 35: DC Drives Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 36: European DC Drives Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 37: European DC Drives Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 38: DC Drives Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017 Table 39: European DC Drives Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 40: DC Drives Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 41: French DC Drives Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 42: French DC Drives Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025 GERMANY Table 43: DC Drives Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 44: German DC Drives Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 45: DC Drives Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 46: Italian Demand for DC Drives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 47: DC Drives Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 48: Italian DC Drives Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for DC Drives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 50: United Kingdom DC Drives Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 51: DC Drives Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SPAIN Table 52: Spanish DC Drives Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 53: DC Drives Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017 Table 54: Spanish DC Drives Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 RUSSIA Table 55: Russian DC Drives Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 56: DC Drives Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 57: DC Drives Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 58: Rest of Europe DC Drives Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 59: DC Drives Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017 Table 60: Rest of Europe DC Drives Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 61: Asia-Pacific DC Drives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 62: DC Drives Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 63: Asia-Pacific DC Drives Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 64: DC Drives Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 65: Asia-Pacific DC Drives Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 66: Asia-Pacific DC Drives Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025 AUSTRALIA Table 67: DC Drives Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 68: Australian DC Drives Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 69: DC Drives Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 INDIA Table 70: Indian DC Drives Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 71: DC Drives Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017 Table 72: Indian DC Drives Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SOUTH KOREA Table 73: DC Drives Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 74: South Korean DC Drives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 75: DC Drives Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for DC Drives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific DC Drives Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 78: DC Drives Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 LATIN AMERICA Table 79: Latin American DC Drives Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025 Table 80: DC Drives Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017 Table 81: Latin American DC Drives Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 82: Latin American Demand for DC Drives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 83: DC Drives Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 84: Latin American DC Drives Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ARGENTINA Table 85: Argentinean DC Drives Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 86: DC Drives Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017 Table 87: Argentinean DC Drives Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 BRAZIL Table 88: DC Drives Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 89: Brazilian DC Drives Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 90: Brazilian DC Drives Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025 MEXICO Table 91: DC Drives Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 92: Mexican DC Drives Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 93: DC Drives Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 94: Rest of Latin America DC Drives Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 95: DC Drives Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 96: DC Drives Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 MIDDLE EAST Table 97: The Middle East DC Drives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 98: DC Drives Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 99: The Middle East DC Drives Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 100: The Middle East DC Drives Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 101: DC Drives Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017 Table 102: The Middle East DC Drives Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 IRAN Table 103: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for DC Drives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 104: Iranian DC Drives Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 105: DC Drives Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ISRAEL Table 106: Israeli DC Drives Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 107: DC Drives Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017 Table 108: Israeli DC Drives Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SAUDI ARABIA Table 109: Saudi Arabian Demand for DC Drives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 110: DC Drives Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 111: Saudi Arabian DC Drives Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 112: DC Drives Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 113: United Arab Emirates DC Drives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 114: DC Drives Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 115: DC Drives Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 116: Rest of Middle East DC Drives Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 117: DC Drives Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 AFRICA Table 118: African DC Drives Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 119: DC Drives Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 120: DC Drives Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ABB GROUP AMERICAN ELECTRIC TECHNOLOGIES CROMPTON GREAVES DANFOSS A/S EMERSON ELECTRIC GE POWER CONVERSION KB ELECTRONICS MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA SIEMENS AG TOSHIBA INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
